Before Photoshop, People Used To Make Homemade Christmas Cards, And These 36 From The 1930s-1960s Are The Ones That Have Caught My Eye

Way before Photoshop was available, people got very creative in making their holiday and Christmas greeting cards. Enjoy the collection and Happy Holidays to all the Pandas!
#1 Bob Ford And His Cats, 1962
#2 Groovy Silhouette
#3 Gift Wrapping
#4 Wants A Dog For Christmas
#5 Sitting On Brownie!
#6 Hill Family In Bed
#7 Cats For Peace!
#8 Puppet Parents
#9 Dr. Furnish And Staff
#10 Doggone Good Time!
#11 Ed And Norbert
#12 V.m. Springgate And Figaro
#13 Fortune Teller
#14 The Purcell-Niks
#15 Popping Up
#16 1933 Wagon
#17 The Beards
#18 Chickens
#19 Erma!
#20 Magical Christmas
#21 Holiday Rodents
#22 Chicken
#23 Christmas Cats
#24 Dressed Up Shinns
#25 Cheery Christmas
#26 Family Bowling
#27 Doghouse
#28 Edwin And Jerry
#29 Ace High
#30 What’s My Line?
#31 Flying High
#32 Orbited Startweathers
#33 Square Dance
#34 Family Stockings
#35 Chita!
#36 Carlson Rocket
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us