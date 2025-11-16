Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Important Attribute To You For A Partner Or Spouse? (Closed)

Share with us.
#1
Good sense of humor, compassion, etc. But I think now, after being in a relationship with the same person for over 10 years it’s the ability and willingness to evolve together… If that makes sense. Life happens, you change, (good or bad). Who you are, your priorities, your desires shift over the years.
#2
Allow me to be my genuine self and speak. Let me know that you are listening to what I have to say. Have conversations that can be trivial or deep.
Good communication is important.
#3
Being able to love unconditionally
#4
You have to have my same beliefs, be sweet and kind, give me quiet time, and love me for me.
#5
Be a decent human being.
#6
Trust and communication!!Especially as someone who is polyamorous,we need to communicate and trust each other.My partner and I are both polyamorous and I have to trust them and they have to trust me to tell them if I’m dating someone.If you don’t communicate with the person you’re dating to me that’s a red flag. If you don’t trust them that’s kinda toxic
#7
Transparency, honesty, sense of humor, open communication, affection, unconditional love, accepting of my numerous quirks and flaws, just as I do all of that with her and wouldn’t trade her for anything in the world. 😁🥰
#8
They have to be exactly, and I mean exactly(!) like my wife. Luckily my wife just so happens to fit that description.
She loves me for who I am, but also calls me out on my buIIshit, and is 100% behind me when I seek to improve myself. She’s generous, kind, the funniest person I know, smart as hell, and a total badass.
#9
Honesty and trust are HUGE for me. Along with respecting me as an equal and being faithful, both physically and emotionally.
#10
This sounds kinda weird, but if you can’t make garlic bread and noodles and have most of my beliefs I cannot marry you
#11
For me it’s rationality and the ability to reason. That way instead of differences becoming a divide, you grow together.
#12
They need to be straightforward. I don’t have time or energy for that “guess why I’m mad” bs.
#13
I have anxiety and such, so if you get upset with me asking if you’re upset or angry, it’s a dealbreaker. I assume the worst when people are around me, and I’m always on alert to stop anger or anything from happening, so I need that reassurance sometimes. If you push me to do things that make me uncomfortable but not most people (like social gatherings can be hell for me, but “no one else has a problem with it”, and even certain foods can make me panic), it’s a dealbreaker.
#14
You have to be open to my ideas and beliefs (and of course, I’ll be open to yours) and if you don’t agree with me on something, then we’ll talk through it and find a compromise/solution instead of acting in the extreme
#15
An open mind.
#16
Sense of humor.
#17
A pulse
#18
I need and I offer an open mind, truthfullness, open communication, reliability, independence and the ability to just be… no speaking, no interaction, just be with each other and beeing content with that.
#19
Honesty. I think I could forgive most things if he told me before I found out. We also have to make each other better. No drama. Kindness.
#20
Empathy, genuine kindness and patience.
#21
They dare me because they actually like me. Not just cause I have big b**bs or somethig
#22
Knowing when to listen and when to engage
#23
1) must be a christian
2) be good to my family
3) be good to other people.
Follow Us