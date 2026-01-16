31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

by

Sometimes you don’t need a big escape; you just want something that feels like the kind of story you used to get lost in as a kid: cozy, a little strange, funny, and somehow sincere without making a fuss about it. That’s the sweet spot writer and illustrator AC Macdonald keeps hitting with the comic series “Twistwood Tales,” which we’ve shared before here on Bored Panda.

What makes this series stick isn’t just the fantasy setting, but the perfect mix of serene forest scenes painted with a soft color palette in some comics, and chaotic or deadpan humor in others. These comics understand that humor works best when it’s rooted in something recognizable.

Scroll down for more “Twistwood Tales” and let us know which ones are your favorites in the comments!

And of course, you can check out all of the Twistwood characters’ adventures on the bytwistwood Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | x.com | amazon.com | Facebook

#1

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

Macdonald’s tone is playful, but there’s always a steady undercurrent of kindness. The punchlines don’t come from being cruel to the characters; they come from letting them be a little messy and human in a world that’s anything but.

#2

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#3

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#4

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

That emotional balance is matched by the visual approach. The art has a storybook clarity to it: clean compositions, expressive gestures, and understimulating colors that make everything feel warm and cozy, even when the joke leans darker or more ironic.

#5

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#6

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#7

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

And while “Twistwood Tales” is often whimsical on the surface, it doesn’t feel weightless.

#8

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#9

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#10

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

Beneath the mischief and magic, familiar themes emerge naturally: self-worth, acceptance, anxiety, and the unconventional ways people attempt to shield themselves from embarrassment or disappointment.

#11

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#12

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#13

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

It’s the kind of writing that can make you laugh first, then seconds later, you realize you’ve been lightly called out.

#14

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#15

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#16

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#17

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#18

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#19

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#20

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#21

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#22

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#23

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#24

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#25

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#26

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#27

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#28

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#29

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#30

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

#31

31 Whimsical Comics From Twistwood Tales That Feel Comforting, Clever, And Oddly Familiar

Image source: AC Macdonald

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
52 Brutally Honest Reactions To The Gun Situation In America That Will Make You Think
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Acts Strange During First Date, Woman Thinks He ‘Tested’ Her And Blocks Him
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2025
I Show The Darkness Of Depression Through Conceptual Photography
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dungeon Master Shares How He Helped His Friend’s Daughter Sleep After She Called Him “Dumb Dumb”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Bet You Haven’t Heard Of Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (Eds)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Paint This Custom Rick & Morty Converse
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025