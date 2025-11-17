89 Flower Tattoos That Seem To Blossom On The Skin

With the spring season here, it’s not a wonder why flower tattoos are trending on social media. As with animal tattoos, flower-related ones try to capture spring in ink and on the skin. A flower tattoo encapsulates the many good things that come with spring — rebirth, blooming, and colors. However, it’s important to be careful when choosing the most creative flower tattoo designs to put on your skin.
The biggest problem with tattoos — they will stay with you for a very long time. Unlike spring, which lasts three months at best, even simple flower tattoos will stay on your skin for years. So, before getting one, you should take the time and create the best design. If you are looking for cool flower tattoos, you should find the correct plant first. If you don’t have one — ask a gardener or a florist for a guide.
If animal ink art is not your cup of tea, you might be interested in looking at some flower tattoo ideas instead! Below, we have compiled some of the best tattoos with flowers that you might actually like. Be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of spring the most or the ones that are most beautiful. Also, share your own opinions on the tattoos in the comments below.
#1 Swallows On A Cherryblossom Branch Representing Ani’s Family
Image source: tattoojune
#2 The Cutest Little Flower
Image source: babbygail_doodles
#3 Blue Flowers By Jay Shin, Black Fish Tattoo, NYC
Image source: kait_k
#4 Kullero
Image source: pinjatatskaa
#5 Flowers In Teabag With A Cat
Image source: ladydietattoo
#6 Small Flower Tattoo
Image source: horacio_moreira
#7 Flowers By Jean Yepes At Full Circle Tattoo Collective In Orlando, FL
Image source: Sisibetch
#8 Floral Bracelet For @khristineisaac
Image source: olga.s.tattoo
#9 Pompompurin Flowers For Charity By Shelby Chin At Parallax Tattoo & Art Studio In Milpitas, Ca
Image source: odokawa
#10 Forsythia
Image source: utatt00
#11 Spring Never Speaks, But It Softens The World; Flowers Never Speak, But It Fragrances The World
Image source: iv.222.tattooist
#12 Flowers By Mambo Tattoo In Italy In His “Destrulistic” Style
Image source: shanil55
#13 Floral Bouquet Of Wisconsin Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, WI
Image source: JenniferJackal
#14 The Lirium, A Flower Full Of History And Meanings As Well As Being Considered A Sacred Plant In All Civilizations
Another Greek legend explains that this flower was created from the drops of milk that the Goddess Hera dropped when she breastfed her son Hercules.
Image source: seina.ink
#15 Well, We Did This Tattoo Several Months Ago
Image source: cristinaferrertattoo
#16 Daisies Without Filter
Image source: michaelasanty_tattoo
#17 Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat
Image source: karenthebear
#18 Flowers Done By Katie At Chronic Ink In Toronto, ON
Image source: ECEJessica
#19 Flowers On My Forearm Done By Audrey Kacel From H Town Ink In Holland Michigan
Image source: reddit.com
#20 All Blue Flower Piece Done By Rick Serna At Mastercraft Tattoo (Chicago, Il)
Image source: freakinfalk
#21 Dear Color, I Miss You
Image source: unnecessairie
#22 Two Dried Roses On Back Spine
Image source: jku_tattoo
#23 Birth Flowers Of Her Lovely Daughters
Image source: natalinya_
#24 Tulips
Image source: lemondragontattoo
#25 Yellow Flowers In Pottery
Image source: comotattoo
#26 Flowers And Dragon Tattoo
Image source: light.your.colour_tattoo
#27 Owy Watercolor Florals By Kinseyroehmtattoos
Image source: tattooedheartstudios
#28 Watercolor Flowers By Jay Gregorowicz At Frew Tattoo, Danville, PA
Image source: tacogordita91
#29 My Flowers By Heather At Carneys Tattoo In Vandalia, Oh
Image source: i_luv_mcr
#30 Healed Lady And Flower Tattoo By Me – Winterstattoo At Heart Of Ink, Wigan, UK
Image source: awakenedwinters
#31 A Water Lily For Natalie
Image source: lostgirlsseries
#32 Thank You Clémence
Image source: bleuepine
#33 Flowers By Ben Koopman Of Blue Lady Tattoo – Melbourne, Australia
Image source: Arch_Enemy_616
#34 Flower Tattoo
Image source: bom.tattooer
#35 Did This Delicate Lupine A Little While Ago Now But They Remind Me Of Spring
Image source: sarahelizabeth_tattoo
#36 Small Freehand
Image source: tattooistarchie
#37 Photo By Yolecha In Industrial Sting Tattoo Studio. May Be An Image Of One Or More People And Tattoo
Image source: y0lecha
#38 Flowers For Dea
Image source: natoo.tattoo
#39 Photo Of The Luna Moth Piece, Check Previous Post For Start To Finish Reel
Image source: rottenmind13
#40 Violet Ribbon
Image source: oneultattoo
#41 Flowers & Butterflies
Image source: mhairi_stella_tattoo
#42 Cute Little Cover Up
Image source: candacereidtattoo
#43 Happy 18th Birthday Ozland
Image source: tay.leigh.k
#44 Beautiful Flowers Started And Finished All Today
Image source: vanessa.ungar.tattoos
#45 Hourglasses And Flowers. Done By Giulia At Eightlines Studio In Milan, Italy
Image source: mrcrs
#46 Flowers By Tess At Divine Ink, Totnes UK
Image source: marveldinosaur99
#47 Abstract Flowers By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California
Image source: imgur.com
#48 My First Tattoo – Flowers & Buzzer By Deborah Pow At Den Of Iniquity In Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: _crispypeach
#49 Flower Tattoo
Image source: p.ink7
#50 Butterfly And Flowers
Image source: mugenink_a.vu
#51 Red Flower Tattoo
Image source: ana0705s
#52 Flower Tattoo
Image source: inked_lucifer
#53 One Flower Arrangement For You Chang, A Lovely And Kind Girl
Image source: dangt.nam
#54 Flower Tattoo
Image source: soasdelicadas
#55 Sunflower Tattoo
Image source: radi.tatuajes
#56 Family’s Birth Month Flowers With Name
Image source: mindovermattertattoos
#57 Flower Tattoo
Image source: tamerilaslan
#58 Flower Bouquet Tattoo
Image source: saliktattoo
#59 Tattooed This On A Lovely Lady The Other Day
Image source: k8tattoos
#60 Large Peony Flower (Under Existing Kanji) By Nick Keiser
Image source: etsjay
#61 Woman’s Face With Flowers – Fine Line By Annette King – Duluth, Ga
Image source: dramasticlydifferent
#62 Lily Tattoo
Image source: tatt2taylor
#63 Petit Lys For Mathilde
Image source: wawatatu
#64 Ornamental Flowers
Image source: ac_moonink
#65 Trippy Flower From Flash For Samira
Image source: inkya.universe
#66 Floral Fish
Image source: flourishtattoo
#67 Sometimes I Do Colour
Image source: rebekkarekkless
#68 Flowers Tattoo
Image source: asgtattooga
#69 Floral Set
Image source: heeyatattoo
#70 The Kōwhai Is One Of The Best Known Native Trees In New Zealand And Is The National Flower
Image source: erika.tattoo.art
#71 Delicate Rose
Image source: kay_chan_tats
#72 Flowers Tattoo
Image source: zum_weissen_hai
#73 Flower Power
Image source: iamhats
#74 Luna Moth, Peony Flowers And Peaches By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California
Image source: Tattoodles
#75 Healed Flowers With New Additions By Caitlin Watters At American Crow, Columbus OH
Image source: bvsnmlk
#76 Rose Tattoo
Image source: jago.dziara.tattoo
#77 Flower Done Here At Singletontattoo
Image source: abeartattoos
#78 The Sweetest Pansies For Anna, Who Is Also The Sweetest Client – Thanks For The Snacks
Image source: ivyb_tattoo
#79 Peony Thigh Piece
Image source: roxyrosatattoo
#80 Flowers From My Flash For Hector
Image source: abbeyruthtattoo
#81 Flower Gun
Image source: tattooep_
#82 Rikki At Peach Tattoo
Image source: _introverted_
#83 Flowers From Last Week! On The Arm
Image source: tokoskar
#84 Left Side Fresh And The Right One Healed
Image source: mezatattoo
#85 One Of My Complete Sleeve Projects, Which I Was Allowed To Start This Year
Image source: j.r_tattoo_
#86 Script Work With Some Flowers
Image source: oldschool_logan213
#87 Flowers With Faces Tattoo
Image source: ebonydawn111
#88 Girl With Flowers Tattoo
Image source: freebird__tattoo
#89 A Little Reminder To Let Go And Smile After A Hard Year. Thank You For The Trust Sherri
Image source: brightboneink
Follow Us