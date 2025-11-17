89 Flower Tattoos That Seem To Blossom On The Skin

With the spring season here, it’s not a wonder why flower tattoos are trending on social media. As with animal tattoos, flower-related ones try to capture spring in ink and on the skin. A flower tattoo encapsulates the many good things that come with spring — rebirth, blooming, and colors. However, it’s important to be careful when choosing the most creative flower tattoo designs to put on your skin.

The biggest problem with tattoos — they will stay with you for a very long time. Unlike spring, which lasts three months at best, even simple flower tattoos will stay on your skin for years. So, before getting one, you should take the time and create the best design. If you are looking for cool flower tattoos, you should find the correct plant first. If you don’t have one — ask a gardener or a florist for a guide.

If animal ink art is not your cup of tea, you might be interested in looking at some flower tattoo ideas instead! Below, we have compiled some of the best tattoos with flowers that you might actually like. Be sure to upvote the ones that remind you of spring the most or the ones that are most beautiful. Also, share your own opinions on the tattoos in the comments below.

#1 Swallows On A Cherryblossom Branch Representing Ani’s Family

Image source: tattoojune

#2 The Cutest Little Flower

Image source: babbygail_doodles

#3 Blue Flowers By Jay Shin, Black Fish Tattoo, NYC

Image source: kait_k

#4 Kullero

Image source: pinjatatskaa

#5 Flowers In Teabag With A Cat

Image source: ladydietattoo

#6 Small Flower Tattoo

Image source: horacio_moreira

#7 Flowers By Jean Yepes At Full Circle Tattoo Collective In Orlando, FL

Image source: Sisibetch

#8 Floral Bracelet For @khristineisaac

Image source: olga.s.tattoo

#9 Pompompurin Flowers For Charity By Shelby Chin At Parallax Tattoo & Art Studio In Milpitas, Ca

Image source: odokawa

#10 Forsythia

Image source: utatt00

#11 Spring Never Speaks, But It Softens The World; Flowers Never Speak, But It Fragrances The World

Image source: iv.222.tattooist

#12 Flowers By Mambo Tattoo In Italy In His “Destrulistic” Style

Image source: shanil55

#13 Floral Bouquet Of Wisconsin Flowers Done By Me, Jennifer Jackal, At International Ink In Stevens Point, WI

Image source: JenniferJackal

#14 The Lirium, A Flower Full Of History And Meanings As Well As Being Considered A Sacred Plant In All Civilizations

Another Greek legend explains that this flower was created from the drops of milk that the Goddess Hera dropped when she breastfed her son Hercules.

Image source: seina.ink

#15 Well, We Did This Tattoo Several Months Ago

Image source: cristinaferrertattoo

#16 Daisies Without Filter

Image source: michaelasanty_tattoo

#17 Cat Memorial Tattoo With Flowers She Loved To Eat

Image source: karenthebear

#18 Flowers Done By Katie At Chronic Ink In Toronto, ON

Image source: ECEJessica

#19 Flowers On My Forearm Done By Audrey Kacel From H Town Ink In Holland Michigan

Image source: reddit.com

#20 All Blue Flower Piece Done By Rick Serna At Mastercraft Tattoo (Chicago, Il)

Image source: freakinfalk

#21 Dear Color, I Miss You

Image source: unnecessairie

#22 Two Dried Roses On Back Spine

Image source: jku_tattoo

#23 Birth Flowers Of Her Lovely Daughters

Image source: natalinya_

#24 Tulips

Image source: lemondragontattoo

#25 Yellow Flowers In Pottery

Image source: comotattoo

#26 Flowers And Dragon Tattoo

Image source: light.your.colour_tattoo

#27 Owy Watercolor Florals By Kinseyroehmtattoos

Image source: tattooedheartstudios

#28 Watercolor Flowers By Jay Gregorowicz At Frew Tattoo, Danville, PA

Image source: tacogordita91

#29 My Flowers By Heather At Carneys Tattoo In Vandalia, Oh

Image source: i_luv_mcr

#30 Healed Lady And Flower Tattoo By Me – Winterstattoo At Heart Of Ink, Wigan, UK

Image source: awakenedwinters

#31 A Water Lily For Natalie

Image source: lostgirlsseries

#32 Thank You Clémence

Image source: bleuepine

#33 Flowers By Ben Koopman Of Blue Lady Tattoo – Melbourne, Australia

Image source: Arch_Enemy_616

#34 Flower Tattoo

Image source: bom.tattooer

#35 Did This Delicate Lupine A Little While Ago Now But They Remind Me Of Spring

Image source: sarahelizabeth_tattoo

#36 Small Freehand

Image source: tattooistarchie

#37 Photo By Yolecha In Industrial Sting Tattoo Studio. May Be An Image Of One Or More People And Tattoo

Image source: y0lecha

#38 Flowers For Dea

Image source: natoo.tattoo

#39 Photo Of The Luna Moth Piece, Check Previous Post For Start To Finish Reel

Image source: rottenmind13

#40 Violet Ribbon

Image source: oneultattoo

#41 Flowers & Butterflies

Image source: mhairi_stella_tattoo

#42 Cute Little Cover Up

Image source: candacereidtattoo

#43 Happy 18th Birthday Ozland

Image source: tay.leigh.k

#44 Beautiful Flowers Started And Finished All Today

Image source: vanessa.ungar.tattoos

#45 Hourglasses And Flowers. Done By Giulia At Eightlines Studio In Milan, Italy

Image source: mrcrs

#46 Flowers By Tess At Divine Ink, Totnes UK

Image source: marveldinosaur99

#47 Abstract Flowers By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

Image source: imgur.com

#48 My First Tattoo – Flowers & Buzzer By Deborah Pow At Den Of Iniquity In Edinburgh, Scotland

Image source: _crispypeach

#49 Flower Tattoo

Image source: p.ink7

#50 Butterfly And Flowers

Image source: mugenink_a.vu

#51 Red Flower Tattoo

Image source: ana0705s

#52 Flower Tattoo

Image source: inked_lucifer

#53 One Flower Arrangement For You Chang, A Lovely And Kind Girl

Image source: dangt.nam

#54 Flower Tattoo

Image source: soasdelicadas

#55 Sunflower Tattoo

Image source: radi.tatuajes

#56 Family’s Birth Month Flowers With Name

Image source: mindovermattertattoos

#57 Flower Tattoo

Image source: tamerilaslan

#58 Flower Bouquet Tattoo

Image source: saliktattoo

#59 Tattooed This On A Lovely Lady The Other Day

Image source: k8tattoos

#60 Large Peony Flower (Under Existing Kanji) By Nick Keiser

Image source: etsjay

#61 Woman’s Face With Flowers – Fine Line By Annette King – Duluth, Ga

Image source: dramasticlydifferent

#62 Lily Tattoo

Image source: tatt2taylor

#63 Petit Lys For Mathilde

Image source: wawatatu

#64 Ornamental Flowers

Image source: ac_moonink

#65 Trippy Flower From Flash For Samira

Image source: inkya.universe

#66 Floral Fish

Image source: flourishtattoo

#67 Sometimes I Do Colour

Image source: rebekkarekkless

#68 Flowers Tattoo

Image source: asgtattooga

#69 Floral Set

Image source: heeyatattoo

#70 The Kōwhai Is One Of The Best Known Native Trees In New Zealand And Is The National Flower

Image source: erika.tattoo.art

#71 Delicate Rose

Image source: kay_chan_tats

#72 Flowers Tattoo

Image source: zum_weissen_hai

#73 Flower Power

Image source: iamhats

#74 Luna Moth, Peony Flowers And Peaches By Adam Sky, Morningstar Tattoo, Belmont, Bay Area, California

Image source: Tattoodles

#75 Healed Flowers With New Additions By Caitlin Watters At American Crow, Columbus OH

Image source: bvsnmlk

#76 Rose Tattoo

Image source: jago.dziara.tattoo

#77 Flower Done Here At Singletontattoo

Image source: abeartattoos

#78 The Sweetest Pansies For Anna, Who Is Also The Sweetest Client – Thanks For The Snacks

Image source: ivyb_tattoo

#79 Peony Thigh Piece

Image source: roxyrosatattoo

#80 Flowers From My Flash For Hector

Image source: abbeyruthtattoo

#81 Flower Gun

Image source: tattooep_

#82 Rikki At Peach Tattoo

Image source: _introverted_

#83 Flowers From Last Week! On The Arm

Image source: tokoskar

#84 Left Side Fresh And The Right One Healed

Image source: mezatattoo

#85 One Of My Complete Sleeve Projects, Which I Was Allowed To Start This Year

Image source: j.r_tattoo_

#86 Script Work With Some Flowers

Image source: oldschool_logan213

#87 Flowers With Faces Tattoo

Image source: ebonydawn111

#88 Girl With Flowers Tattoo

Image source: freebird__tattoo

#89 A Little Reminder To Let Go And Smile After A Hard Year. Thank You For The Trust Sherri

Image source: brightboneink

Patrick Penrose
