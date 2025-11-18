“Learning To Not Be Angry”: 39 People Share The Best Decisions In Their Life

Sometimes, we find ourselves stuck at a crossroads, unsure of what to do next. It’s no wonder—choices can feel overwhelming, especially when they have the power to shape our future.
But making a move instead of staying in one place can really pay off. Just ask the people in this Reddit thread who shared the best decisions they’ve made that transformed their lives for the better.
Find their stories below, and don’t miss our conversation with spiritual career coach Rebecca Kirk, who provides guidance on how to rely on your intuition when it matters most.
#1
One day when I was 14, I checked the mail when I got home from school. My mom had a habit of throwing away anything addressed to me and saying it was junk mail.
But this day I got to the mail first and found a flyer for a summer camp (free!) at a local college. I never would have known about it otherwise.
At that camp, I learned about a public school that was residential (and free!) for math and science focused students. The Catholic school I was attending at the time worked hard to keep students from finding out about this place.
I found out about the school with only a few months to spare in order to submit my application. And I got in.
That school changed my life. It got me out of a deeply toxic household, connected me with treatment for my depression, and set me up for college in a way I never otherwise could have accessed.
I was a first generation college student, but that school connected me to scholarships, introduced me to faculty, and gave me lab work skills all before I graduated high school. I went to undergrad and grad school on a full ride and I’m a college professor now.
And I never would have gone down this path at all, but for checking the mail that day.
Image source: ApparentAlmond, Pexels
#2
Getting my cat. She’s my world and probably the only reason I’m still alive.
Image source: ClassicVegtableStew, Chewy / Unsplash
#3
My mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer while I was in the midst of the busiest time of my career, working for a company that demanded long hours and had peak 2010s ‘hustle culture’ vibes.
From the moment of her diagnosis, I immediately told my company they were taking the backseat and her health and spending time with her was my only priority, and I wouldn’t waver on it.
What followed was a heartbreaking, frustrating, and upsetting time where her health rapidly deteriorated. But the time allowed her and I to have conversations and moments that are among the most beautiful moments of my life.
I helped her through anguishing pain and reciprocated a small amount of the love and sacrifice she gave to me when she was a single mother raising me.
In the end, my employer was fine. My job was safe. My career endured. My mom passed away eight weeks after we learned about that stupid disease.
The only solace was that I decided to spend as much time as possible with her and actually did it.
Image source: PezCherryFlavoredPez, freepik
#4
I’m not entirely sober, but I’ve gone from drinking a few nights a week to drinking a few nights a month, and aiming to decrease that as well to just social occasions.
And I’ve also been drinking less on the evening I do drink. It’s been a good change.
Image source: accioqueso, Steve Ding / Unsplash
#5
Learning to not be angry, hurt & bitter & to just to simply be done with certain individuals & or circumstances.
Image source: Shawty43, Matthew Hamilton / Unsplash
#6
When I finally broke free of the toxic religious church I grew up in. When I finally accepted me for myself without feeling guilt or shame, I felt a huge weight lifted.
Image source: kikashoots, Karl Fredrickson / Unsplash
#7
To be single. The PEACE!
Image source: This-Cookie5548, Luis Fernandes / Pexels
#8
Reading more books.
Image source: anon, Rahul Shah / Pexels
#9
Getting sober.
Image source: Buffyoh, prostooleh / Freepik
#10
Losing 80lbs. It took me about a year and I got started in the depth of COVID where I really started to realize my body and habits were seriously unhealthy.
Made transitioning into college and so much easier with so much more confidence.
Image source: FarBat1693, Ave Calvar / Unsplash
#11
Sending a bit of a hail Mary job application when I was in a rut. I was drunk when writing it. Ended up on a nice career path that has lasted for over a decade now.
Image source: CptPicard, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#12
When I was a freshman in college a friend of mine from high school who was going to the same college set me up for a date at a dance with one of her sorority sisters. Date went great and I really liked this girl. She called me about a week later to arrange to give me a copy of the photo we had taken together at the dance. This was way before smartphones and messaging. We talked for a good hour about various things and I kept trying to work in asking her out for another date, but I chickened out. Once we hung up I hit my head hard with the phone receiver several times, swearing at myself, and I immediately called her back and asked her if she wanted to go out to dinner and a movie that Friday and she said yes. That was in early 1997 and we’re still happily married. She’s also still hot, so bonus points for me!
Image source: IdaDuck, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 / Unsplash
#13
Stopped caring about other people’s opinions of how I live my life.
Image source: Alltheprettydresses, Godisable Jacob / Pexels
#14
Going on birth control to stop my horrendous periods – it turned out that I had endometriosis and for years doctors just told me to “take a tylenol and deal with it.” I haven’t had a period in six years and I’m not anemic or severely underweight anymore, plus I can wear light-colored clothing and not have to worry about ruining any of it! I also don’t have to call off work for cramps so bad that I’m throwing up.
Image source: one_angry_custodian, Bermix Studio / Unsplash
#15
Not having children.
Image source: 5unshine12345, Justin Groep / Unsplash
#16
Joining a union.
Image source: partyysharkk, Sora Shimazaki / Pexels
#17
Getting divorced.
Image source: Bioluminescentllama, freepik
#18
Deleting my Instagram account, it made me from C to a straight A’s student!
Image source: PsychologicalRoof399, Solen Feyissa / Unsplash
#19
Getting a dog that I honestly didn’t want. But he started playing with another dog, now me and that other dog’s owner are getting married.
Image source: Cremefraiche007, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#20
Quitting my highly toxic job and took a long sabbatical by traveling around US in 80 days last year. The decision was compounded by chronic anxiety and depression and a death of a dear friend. I realized life is way too short and decided to live it on my own terms before it’s too late.
EDIT: Thank you all kind strangers for the kind words and support, much appreciated!
Image source: zabakaeru, Brooke Cagle / Unsplash
#21
A little over a year ago I dropped everything and moved to the other side of the country. Fresh start. I got a great job now. My own apartment. And it snows here!
Image source: CeruleanFirefawx, HiveBoxx / Unsplash
#22
Joining the Air Force. Second best decision: getting out of the Air Force.
Image source: theguineapigssong, shun idota / Unsplash
#23
Going to community College. I left high school with like a 2.3 GPA, not entirely sure but it wasn’t great. Im now leaving community College with an associates degree, a 3.75 GPA, a couple thousand bucks saved on tuition, and many more options to move toward as far as which colleges I can get into now.
Image source: FirstPianist3312, LinkedIn Sales Navigator / Pexels
#24
Quit that toxic job.
Image source: Furryhungry_nugtits, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#25
Going into therapy—schema therapy—was the best decision I’ve ever made.
Changed my whole life and view on myself, others and the world.
Image source: Linamoon22, prostooleh / freepik
#26
Buying a house in 2019 instead of waiting.
Image source: Electro120, Kindel Media / Pexels
#27
Taking psychedelic mushrooms, with friends, when I was 20. Completely changed my perspective on life, I went from being a “pave the planet” republican to being an active member of the local Green Party, in 1989.
Image source: Wrathwilde, Arthur Brognoli / Pexels
#28
Quitting drinking.
Except then I started drinking again after a bunch of time and miraculously, all of my health problems I had gotten rid of, came back!
So I’m stopping again.
Image source: No-Dragonfruit-6551
#29
Marrying my wife.
Image source: Listening_Heads, cindy baffour / Unsplash
#30
Blocked my ex.
Image source: Real_Rahul, NordWood Themes / Unsplash
#31
Attended therapy sessions.
Image source: Sm0k0ut
#32
I haven’t lived a long time but till now. But the best decision i made was stop watching porn. I realised how much energy and time i was wasting all for a pleasure that lasts mere minutes.
Image source: Black_de_vil
#33
Not to fight that giraffe at the zoo.
Image source: I_might_be_weasel
#34
Going on my first date with my now bf.
Image source: Appropriate_Tea9048, Tirachard Kumtanom / Pexels
#35
Going to college. While I haven’t gotten a job remotely even close to the fields I went for, and now have a seemingly insurmountable amount of crippling and stress inducing debt, I met my best friend there. And because I did that, I moved to his state to be his roommate. And because of that, I eventually met the woman who is now my wife.
Image source: Sigao
#36
Installing a bidet toilet seat.
Image source: outoftheashes, freepik
#37
Deleting League of Legends.
Image source: Omnissiahs-Balls
#38
Switched to moisture wicking boxer briefs.
I made sure my sons knew that these exist so they won’t have to suffer with cotton like we did.
Image source: cheneyk, Joost De Cock / Flickr
#39
Switched to boxer briefs.
Image source: tmbeatles9091
