Better Call Saul is a masterclass in character development, and no character exemplifies this more than Saul Goodman. As we delve deeper into the world of the beloved character Saul Goodman, portrayed by Bob Odenkirk, it’s impossible not to appreciate the complexity of his personality.
Better Call Saul, the acclaimed prequel to the iconic series Breaking Bad, has come to an end with its sixth and final season. The show has captivated audiences with its complex characters, intricate storylines, and superb acting. Among its most fascinating characters is Saul Goodman, the fast-talking and morally flexible lawyer who becomes a key player in the criminal underworld. Throughout the show’s run, we’ve seen Saul adopt different personas and aliases, each with their own distinct traits and quirks.
Who Was Jimmy McGill Before Better Call Saul
Before he was Saul Goodman, he was James Morgan “Jimmy” McGill, he was a struggling lawyer who worked out of the back room of a nail salon. Jimmy’s relationship with his older brother Chuck was complicated, to say the least. Chuck was also a lawyer and worked at one of the most prestigious law firms in Albuquerque. However, Chuck was often dismissive of Jimmy’s abilities and belittled him at every turn. Despite his legal prowess, Jimmy was never taken seriously by his brother, which led him to resort to various scams and schemes just to make ends meet. This lack of support from Chuck contributed to Jimmy’s insecurities and ultimately led to his transformation into Saul Goodman.
Why Jimmy McGill Changed His Name To Saul Goodman
After his brother’s death in Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill decided to abandon his old identity and adopt a new one: Saul Goodman. Jimmy McGill changed his name to Saul Goodman for a few reasons. Firstly, he needed a new name to start practicing law under, as his reputation was tarnished due to past incidents. Secondly, he believed that a name like Saul Goodman would attract more clients and make him seem more as a competent and trustworthy lawyer.
The name itself is a play on the phrase “It s’all good, man,” which reflects Jimmy’s laid-back personality. However, the name also has Jewish origins, with Saul being a Hebrew name meaning “asked for ” and Goodman being a common Jewish surname. This choice of name could be seen as problematic, as it perpetuates stereotypes about Jewish lawyers being cunning and dishonest.
How Saul Goodman Became Gene Takovic
Throughout the show’s run in the first episode of every season except to the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, we see Jimmy McGill living under the identity of Gene Takovic, a Cinnabon employee in Omaha, Nebraska. The transition from Saul to Gene is a product of the intense trauma and fear Saul experiences in the aftermath of his time as a criminal lawyer. Fearing for his life, he relocates to Nebraska and begins living a mundane existence under an assumed name. However, this doesn’t stop him from constantly looking over his shoulder and living in fear of being caught.
The character’s journey to becoming Gene in Better Call Saul is a poignant one, as we see the toll that his life of crime has taken on him. In a flashback scene in season 5, we see Jimmy breaking down in tears as he admits to Kim that he is “never going to be a lawyer again.” This is a far cry from the confident, fast-talking lawyer we meet at the beginning of the series. Throughout the series, we see glimpses of Gene’s life and the challenges he faces in hiding his true identity. In one scene, he panics after a customer recognizes him and is forced to take drastic measures to cover his tracks. In another scene, we see him undergo a medical emergency and struggle to trust the doctors with his true identity.
Saul Goodman’s three personalities represent different facets of his character and the events that shaped him. From Jimmy McGill’s scrappy and likable persona to Saul Goodman’s flamboyant and confident exterior, each of his personalities has a distinct origin story that adds depth and complexity to his character. Throughout the series, we see how Jimmy’s experiences, relationships, and circumstances shape his persona and lead him to ultimately embrace the persona of Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul is a masterful character study that illuminates the intricate and often surprising pathways of personal growth and transformation.
