People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Some people do not simply sit on a toilet. Some among us get to enjoy a spectacular view instead of playing Candy Crush. These lucky ones have recently been posting their awesome toilet sceneries on the Toilet Views subreddit and you definitely want to take a peak.
From flowery hippie toilets in the mountains to fancy executive porcelain thrones of Commerzbank headquarters in Germany, Bored Panda has compiled an extensive list of impressive toilet views from around the world.
A black leather sofa in a bathroom or a picturesque view while taking a number two doesn’t surprise you? Upload your pics, the Internet wants to see your loo with a view!
(h/t: alioup)
#1 School’s Toilet View In Iceland
Image source: 4thekung
#2 Midway, Utah
Image source: davisonio
#3 Urinals In China
Image source: Alex Healing
#4 Mt. Whitney Throne
Image source: imgur.com
#5 Toilet On The 68th Floor Of The Shard, London
Image source: chumfatty
#6 Toilet In Safari Lodge, South Africa
Image source: ethnosense.wordpress.com
#7 Lao Loo With A View, Laos
Image source: Sally Sara
#8 University Of California, Santa Barbara
Image source: imgur.com
#9 Classy Casablanca
Image source: kayret
#10 Seoul Tower, Korea
Image source: henrylm
#11 Cascade Range, Washington, U.S
Image source: davisonio
#12 Commerzbank Tower, Frankfurt, Germany
Image source: Saftpackung
#13 Bugaboos Toilet View
Image source: Kylegrahamphoto
#14 Lofoten, Norway
Image source: StifNippleScissorMan
#15 Melbourne Cricket Ground, East Melbourne, Victoria
Image source: tailendertripe
#16 Toilet With A View In Sapporo Jr Tower, Japan
Image source: Takashi K. A
#17 Malmö, Sweden
Image source: superetoile
#18 The Most Scenic Toilet In Peru
Image source: PompeiiGraffiti
#19 Toilet View From The Moon Nightclub At The Palms In Las Vegas
Image source: -702-
#20 Meanwhile At University In Poland
Image source: Adaams
#21 California, USA (left) Boat Toilet (right)
Image source: Samtrack
#22 Pittsburgh Renaissance Hotel, United States
Image source: Peter Sagal
#23 View From The 20up Bar Urinal In Hamburg, Germany
Image source: driver1337
#24 Laos Mountain View Epiphany Toilet
Image source: Emma Louise Murray
#25 Hotel Pulheim, Cologne, Germany
Image source: psysxet
#26 Mountain Toilet, Switzerland
Image source: cla campell
#27 Hotel Torni’s Famous Toilet With A View, Finland
Image source: Tor Lillqvist
#28 Neemrana Fort Palace
Image source: tripoto.com
#29 Toilet View – Vacation Home Located In Fingal, Australia
Image source: interiorzine.com
#30 Indiana Jones Toaleta
