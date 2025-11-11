People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

by

Some people do not simply sit on a toilet. Some among us get to enjoy a spectacular view instead of playing Candy Crush. These lucky ones have recently been posting their awesome toilet sceneries on the Toilet Views subreddit and you definitely want to take a peak.

From flowery hippie toilets in the mountains to fancy executive porcelain thrones of Commerzbank headquarters in Germany, Bored Panda has compiled an extensive list of impressive toilet views from around the world.

A black leather sofa in a bathroom or a picturesque view while taking a number two doesn’t surprise you? Upload your pics, the Internet wants to see your loo with a view!

(h/t: alioup)

#1 School’s Toilet View In Iceland

Image source: 4thekung

#2 Midway, Utah

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: davisonio

#3 Urinals In China

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Alex Healing

#4 Mt. Whitney Throne

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: imgur.com

#5 Toilet On The 68th Floor Of The Shard, London

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: chumfatty

#6 Toilet In Safari Lodge, South Africa

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: ethnosense.wordpress.com

#7 Lao Loo With A View, Laos

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Sally Sara

#8 University Of California, Santa Barbara

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: imgur.com

#9 Classy Casablanca

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: kayret

#10 Seoul Tower, Korea

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: henrylm

#11 Cascade Range, Washington, U.S

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: davisonio

#12 Commerzbank Tower, Frankfurt, Germany

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Saftpackung

#13 Bugaboos Toilet View

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Kylegrahamphoto

#14 Lofoten, Norway

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: StifNippleScissorMan

#15 Melbourne Cricket Ground, East Melbourne, Victoria

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: tailendertripe

#16 Toilet With A View In Sapporo Jr Tower, Japan

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Takashi K. A

#17 Malmö, Sweden

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: superetoile

#18 The Most Scenic Toilet In Peru

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: PompeiiGraffiti

#19 Toilet View From The Moon Nightclub At The Palms In Las Vegas

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: -702-

#20 Meanwhile At University In Poland

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Adaams

#21 California, USA (left) Boat Toilet (right)

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Samtrack

#22 Pittsburgh Renaissance Hotel, United States

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Peter Sagal

#23 View From The 20up Bar Urinal In Hamburg, Germany

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: driver1337

#24 Laos Mountain View Epiphany Toilet

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source:  Emma Louise Murray

#25 Hotel Pulheim, Cologne, Germany

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: psysxet

#26 Mountain Toilet, Switzerland

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: cla campell

#27 Hotel Torni’s Famous Toilet With A View, Finland

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: Tor Lillqvist

#28 Neemrana Fort Palace

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: tripoto.com

#29 Toilet View – Vacation Home Located In Fingal, Australia

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

Image source: interiorzine.com

#30 Indiana Jones Toaleta

People Post Toilet Views From Around The World To Show Where They Pee And Poo

