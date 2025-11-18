Meet The Winners: 25 Of The Most Beautiful Black And White Photographs As Selected By AAP Magazine

Exciting news! We’ve just unveiled the winners of AAP Magazine #41: B&W, featuring 25 incredible photographers from 14 countries across 5 continents. These artists have wowed us with their unique takes on the timeless art of black-and-white photography.
From powerful stories to peaceful landscapes and striking portraits, these images capture the magic of monochrome. Each shot, whether digital or film, proves that black-and-white photography isn’t just classic—it’s endlessly captivating. Dive in and discover the beauty and emotion these talented photographers bring to the world of art!
#1 Feline Harmony © Karlynne Wintels
#2 A Deal With God © Giandomenico Veneziani
#3 Dark Bloom From The Series Headed West © Beamie Young
#4 Eaglehunter Huanjol, Last Of His Name From The Series Children Of The Central Asian Revolt Of 1916 © Apostolos Kaloudis
#5 John E. Davis – New York City 2023 From The Series ‘Macadam’ © Manuel Besse
No other city gives me the same impression. Right in the middle of it, squeezed, the tiny individuals, a monstrous height. I’m in the belly of the Big Apple, carrying my abyss. Above, daylight, clouds, the blue sky: the only note of color. Below, the reflection of lights imprints on the shop windows, the honking horns finish me off, I feel swallowed whole. Brutality, filth, everyone with their own burden. At the exit of the Brooklyn Bridge, not far from Dogtown Brooklyn, under a bridge, John E. Davis survives.
I spotted him from a distance. He reminds me of an Australian aborigine. I’m skeptical. I circle around him. The character is dense, intense. He yells, he speaks loudly, it’s all intimidating. He calls out to me. For the thousandth time, I explain that I’m a photographer and would like to take his portrait. He looks at me, questioning, then loudly declares: OK! I take four shots. The ending is happy.
#6 Mongolian Nomadic Herder From The Series Mongolia – Migration Of The Eagle Hunters © Joe Buergi
#7 Dreamtime © Michael Potts
#8 Of Birds And Me From The Series Street Level © Gavin Libotte
#9 Laundry Room, Poland 2023 © Arkadiusz Kubisiak
#10 We’d Sometimes Go Up To A Place Called Mountain Drive On The Edge Of Town And Drink Beer From The Series Nineteen Ninety 6/7 A © Dj Shelwell
#11 Unreal World From The Series A City’s Tradition And Modernity © Chris Yan
#12 Light Geometry © Kevin Lyle
#13 G Stratis & Co. Ltd From The Series Smithfield Market © Beverly Conley
#14 Don’t Miss That Train From The Series Galactic Railroad In Reverbration © Asako Naruto
#15 Condido “Mouse” Guztamonte From The Series ‘White Fence Gang’ © Tom Zimberoff
Shooting assignments for news magazines rarely allow enough time for in-depth reportage, such as a comprehensive documentary photo essay. These kinds of projects typically require weeks or even months to execute effectively. However, when working on a magazine assignment, my task was often to visually illustrate whatever story a reporter was covering, and then quickly send off the film to meet tight deadlines. It was all part of the day’s work before moving on to the next assignment.
One particular assignment had me covering a story for Time about immigrant families living in East Los Angeles. In the Boyle Heights neighborhood, I found myself captivated by the vibrant expressions of a culture unfamiliar to me, one that truly warranted extensive documentation. Although I managed to spend some time photographing a lowrider car club, the experience left me wanting more. My attention was drawn to the East LA gangs—fellowships that were not only ferocious in nature but also visually compelling. My fascination with them stemmed less from their activities and more from their appearance.
A woman who led a non-profit organization, now known as Gang Reduction & Youth Development, facilitated my introduction to the leaders of White Fence, a gang I had encountered in Boyle Heights. Despite their violent history, they were striking in appearance—the oldest gang in LA, with a legacy of fierce rivalries dating back to 1900. I later mused that they must have wondered what gang sign I was trying to flash when I held my hands in front of my face, framing potential shots.
For a couple of days, I negotiated with White Fence, attempting to persuade them to visit my studio in West LA—an entirely different world from their perspective. Initially, they wanted to be paid, but that wasn’t an option. However, after some back-and-forth, they warmed to my idea of creating a historical record with a fashion-oriented twist.
They understood the art in what I was proposing. Their visual identity wasn’t just an affectation; it was a deliberate expression of social status. Gradually, they began to trust that my intentions were genuine—that I wasn’t there to exploit them or to make a socio-political statement at their expense, but rather to capture the pride with which they carried themselves. Their style was a statement in itself, and my goal was to document it by isolating individual gang members in a studio setting, away from the visual distractions of their neighborhood. The studio offered a neutral environment that allowed their personas to stand out. Although I didn’t spend enough time with them to identify a clear hierarchy, I believe they collectively agreed to the studio visit in exchange for beer and gas money.
(…)
#16 Port Of Lifou, New Caledonia From The Series Portscape © Daisuke Kishi
#17 The Dark River © Michael Anker
#18 Díptic 128 From The Series Gaia © Jaume Llorens
All the images in the Gaia series are created by juxtaposing two photographs of elements from my natural surroundings. This simple technique aims to generate images that are richer and more complex than the mere sum of their parts, much like combining two musical notes, as Ralph Gibson suggested in his theory of visual overtones. The resulting image often carries a sense of unreality or surrealism, as is the case here, where a photo of wildflowers is paired with one of a mountain.
#19 Take A Ride In Seoul © Jaejoon Ha
#20 © Armineh Johannes
#21 The Train Station From The Series Don’t Forget To Go Back Home © Jizhou Tang
#22 Playful Minds © Andrea Torrei
#23 Sonoma Serra From The Series Horizon © Michael Scandling
#24 Nightstand From The Series In My Father’s House © Eugene Ellenberg
#25 Underwraps, Como, Italy From The Series Bella Italia 2023 © Ernie Luppi
