50 Old Photos That Show Something Which Now Is Completely Changed

Not every memory from the past has to come with emotional baggage. Sure, your ex might pop up uninvited in your head sometimes, but a good childhood memory? That can be pure joy. And when it comes to seeing life from decades ago, nothing hits quite like vintage photographs.  

There’s something magical about seeing what everyday life looked like 50 to 100 years ago. From the way people dressed to how they spent their afternoons, these old snapshots give us a front-row seat to a world that feels both distant and familiar.  

Today, Pandas, we’re sharing some fascinating vintage photos that have been making the rounds online. From timeless fashion to long-forgotten routines, these gems show just how much has changed and maybe what we’ve lost along the way. Keep scrolling to take a nostalgic little trip through time!

#1 Stevie Wonder Visiting A Children’s School For The Blind In London, 1970

Image source: vintage.everyday

#2 Here Are Some Lovely Photos Of Young Dolly Parton With Her Husband

Image source: vintage.everyday

#3 The Nicholas Brothers Incredible ‘Jumpin’ Jive’ Routine In Stormy Weather (1943)

Image source: vintage.everyday

#4 Downton Abbey Star Dame Maggie Smith Looks Unrecognizable As She Poses On The Beach In A Polka Dots In 1965

Image source: vintage.everyday

#5 19-Year-Old Ava Gardner Photographed For Her Mgm Employment Questionnaire, 1941

Image source: vintage.everyday

#6 Marilyn Monroe Photographed By Eve Arnold On The Set Of Her Last Film, “The Misfits” (1961)

Image source: vintage.everyday

#7 Portraits Of Young Dorothy Lamour Posing With Her Long Hair In The 1930s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#8 Rare Photos Of A Very Young And Beautiful Dolly Parton In The 1960s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#9 Jamie Lee Curtis At Her Home In Los Angeles, California In December 1978

Image source: vintage.everyday

#10 Here’s What Pizza Hut Looked Like In The 1970s And 1980s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#11 Here’s A Young And Fresh-Faced Marilyn Without Makeup, A Side That The Public Rarely Got To See

Image source: vintage.everyday

#12 Portraits Of A Young Steve Buscemi In The 1980s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#13 Who Else Grew Up With Noma Bubble Lights On Their Christmas Trees?

Image source: vintage.everyday

#14 In September 1955, As Filming Of Giant (1956) Was Coming To An End, James Dean Got A Siamese Kitten From Co-Star Elizabeth Taylor Whom He Had Befriended During The Film’s Shooting

Image source: vintage.everyday

#15 Wonderful Vintage Halloween Postcards From The 1910s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#16 Ava Gardner Loved Animals And Had Several Different Pets Over The Years

Image source: vintage.everyday

#17 Princess Margaret Is Playfully Captured Here, Wearing A Smile And The Poltimore Tiara, By Her Then Husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl Of Snowdon

Image source: vintage.everyday

#18 Jim Morrison Of The Doors Loved Dogs And Owned At Least Three During His Adult Life: Thor, Stoner, And Sage

Image source: vintage.everyday

#19 Vintage Portraits Of Teenage Girls In The 1920s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#20 Bruce Willis Serving Up Some Cocktails At Planet Hollywood, 1993

Image source: vintage.everyday

#21 “From Window” By Masahisa Fukase (1974) Is A Series Of Photographs Capturing His Then-Wife, Yoko Wanibe, Leaving For Work Each Day From Their Apartment In Tokyo

Image source: vintage.everyday

#22 On March 29, 1956, A Fine Spring Day, Hollywood Royalty Grace Kelly Visited The Cartier Store In New York City

Image source: vintage.everyday

#23 American Teenagers Quickly Became Obsessed With Rock And Roll, Much To Their Parents’ Alarm

Image source: vintage.everyday

#24 Rita Hayworth Riding A Bike With Friends To A Picnic In The Hollywood Hills In 1940

Image source: vintage.everyday

#25 Jamie Lee Curtis With Her Famous Mother ‎janet Leigh In The 1970s And 1980s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#26 Candid Polaroids Capture Behind The Scenes From The Making Of “The X Files” (1998)

Image source: vintage.everyday

#27 In 1985 When A Snowfall Blocked The City Starting From The Day Of January 6 When The Romans Woke Up And Opening The Windows Discovered A Rome Covered By 20 Cm Of Snow

Image source: vintage.everyday

#28 Amazing Behind The Scenes Photos Of Julie Andrews From The Making Of “Mary Poppins” (1964)

Image source: vintage.everyday

#29 Born 1933 In Paddington, London, English Actress, Author And Columnist Joan Collins Is Best Known For Her Iconic Role As Alexis Carrington On The 1980s Television Series Dynasty

Image source: vintage.everyday

#30 Amazing Vintage Photographs Show British Children Living In A Shanty Town Laughing And Playing In The 1950s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#31 Vintage Photobooth Portraits Show Beautiful Women’s Hairstyles From The 1940s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#32 Betty Grable, A Prominent Actress, Singer, And Dancer In The 1940s, Was Famously Known As The Woman With The “Million Dollar Legs”

Image source: vintage.everyday

#33 Extraordinary Photos Of The Statue Of Liberty Covered In Scaffolding In The 1980s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#34 Here’s What Picnics Looked Like In The 1950s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#35 Between 1983 And 1999, Filmmaker Gus Van Sant Captured Polaroid Photographs Of Numerous Actors, Many Of Whom Were On The Cusp Of Stardom

Image source: vintage.everyday

#36 ‘Milk Woman’ Barbara Ferris Who By Day Delivers The Milk And The Eggs, And Help Out In The Family Shop In The Evening Becomes Barbara The Ballerina, Ca. 1950s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#37 Goldie Hawn Is The Kind Of Actress Who Instantly Perks Up The Screen

Image source: vintage.everyday

#38 On September 6, 1990, Madonna Performed Her Iconic Hit “Vogue” At The 7th Annual MTV Video Music Awards

Image source: vintage.everyday

#39 Andy Warhol At Gristede’s On 2nd Avenue In New York City, Taken By Bob Adelman For Esquire, 1964

Image source: vintage.everyday

#40 The 1955 Lincoln Futura Made Its Official Public Debut On January 8, 1955 At The Chicago Auto Show

Image source: vintage.everyday

#41 Andy Warhol Captured Several Polaroid Photographs Of Princess Caroline Of Monaco In 1983

Image source: vintage.everyday

#42 Adorable Vintage Photos Of Vivien Leigh As A Child In The 1910s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#43 Vintage Studio Portraits Of Mothers And Their Kids From The Mid-19th Century

Image source: vintage.everyday

#44 Funny Snapshots Of People Celebrating New Year From The Mid-20th Century

Image source: vintage.everyday

#45 Here Are Some Of Rarely Seen Polaroids Of Winona Ryder In The Late 1990s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#46 Anita Ekberg Photographed In Her Devil Halloween Costume, 1955

Image source: vintage.everyday

#47 Some Adorable Photos Of Gwen Stefani When She Was A Kid From The 1970s

Image source: vintage.everyday

#48 Marilyn Monroe During A Ballet Lesson In Hollywood, 1949

Image source: vintage.everyday

#49 Throwback Photos Of A Young Shakira Before She Was Famous

Image source: vintage.everyday

#50 Stunning Portrait Of Björk Taken By Kevin Cummins, 1993

Image source: vintage.everyday

