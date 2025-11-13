Artist With Depression Illustrates What She’s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems

by

Dealing with mental health problems is something people work on all of their lives. And author and illustrator Kate Alan has a wonderful collection of works to help others in this difficult quest. This time, we’re focusing on one particular comic she uploaded to the internet a couple of days ago.

Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems

Image credits: thelatestkate

Titled “Let’s get you mentally healthy,” it provides some valuable information that comes from the 29-year-old’s personal life. “I have been diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Depression,” Kate from Southern California told Bored Panda. “The comic half comes from exercises I learned in therapy and half from personal experience.”

Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems

Image credits: tlkateart

“Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy have both been helpful in managing my mental health,” Kate added. “Eating well, exercising, creating, and working to have solid relationships have helped, too.”

Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems

If you liked the comic, consider getting it as a print from Kate’s redbubble shop. And if you want to check out more of her work, fire up her profiles on FacebookInstagramTumblr, or Twitter.

Also, here at Bored Panda, we’ve covered other artists that tackle this difficult subject as well. Holly Chisholm has shared her take on living with depression and ADHD as well as georgedrawz who even managed to illustrate his everyday struggles with mental health in a mildly amusing way.

Immediately, a lot of people started relating to Kate’s comic

Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems
Artist With Depression Illustrates What She&#8217;s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Quantum Leap Intro Just Because I Want a Reboot
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2017
Sith Stormtrooper
Check Out the Trailer for Star Wars Fan Series “Bucketheads”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2020
Will a Show Finale Ever Reach the Numbers that the MASH Finale Did?
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2017
We Own This City: A Gripping Dive into Police Corruption and Scandal
3 min read
May, 1, 2022
What Squid Game Season Two Needs To Avoid
3 min read
Jan, 11, 2024
Mom Expects Support And Help For Flying With 2 Screaming Kids, Gets A Brutal Reality Check Instead
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.