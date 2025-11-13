Artist With Depression Illustrates What She’s Learned In Therapy To Help People Deal With Their Mental Health Problems

Dealing with mental health problems is something people work on all of their lives. And author and illustrator Kate Alan has a wonderful collection of works to help others in this difficult quest. This time, we’re focusing on one particular comic she uploaded to the internet a couple of days ago.
Image credits: thelatestkate
Titled “Let’s get you mentally healthy,” it provides some valuable information that comes from the 29-year-old’s personal life. “I have been diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Depression,” Kate from Southern California told Bored Panda. “The comic half comes from exercises I learned in therapy and half from personal experience.”
Image credits: tlkateart
“Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy have both been helpful in managing my mental health,” Kate added. “Eating well, exercising, creating, and working to have solid relationships have helped, too.”
Immediately, a lot of people started relating to Kate’s comic
