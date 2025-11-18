Disabled Boy Heartbroken After Being Banned From Taking Part In His Favorite Sport

A Sydney boy, who isn’t expected to live past 30, was left heartbroken after being banned from taking part in his favorite sport.
Brodie Pankhurst can no longer exercise his passion of participating in Show Horse events due to a new rule that bans wheelchair-using competitors.
“It would be great to see Brodie “doing what he loves without being harassed,” his mother Mel Millard said.
At just 12 years old, Brodie Pankhurst has already faced more challenges than most. Living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative condition that weakens the muscles, he relies on an electric mobility chair to move around.
His family revealed that he has “struggled” over the years due to his medical condition, which he was diagnosed with at the age of 5.
A “heartbreaking” new rule has come in the way of Brodie Pankhurst competing in the sport he loves
Image credits: GoFundMe
Image credits: brodieandhishorses / TikTok
“Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a severe type of muscular dystrophy that primarily affects boys,” read a GoFundMe page created last year for the boy. “Muscle weakness usually begins around the age of four, and worsens quickly. Muscle loss typically occurs first in the thighs and pelvis followed by the arms. This can result in trouble standing up. Most are unable to walk by the age of 12. In Brodies case he stopped walking over a year ago.”
“Brodie has struggled over the years. Watching other kids run and play and do all the things he wishes he was able to do,” the message continued. “Simple things like a jumping castle he’s never gotten to experience as he didn’t have the strength.”
The boy was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the age of 5 and struggles with things that other kids his age may find normal
Image credits: brodieandhishorses / TikTok
Doctors told his family that he might not live past the age of 30. But despite this, the boy has found joy in his love for horses and in his hobby, Show Horses.
Last year, Brodie and his trusty horse named Promise made quite the mark at the Western Sydney Horse Show, winning a number of ribbons and capturing hearts.
“[It] gives me something to do because I can’t do other sports … gives me a little more fun to do,” he told 9News this week.
A new rule banned wheelchair-using participants from competing in Show Horse events, which meant the 12-year-old boy could also no longer participate
However, a recent rule change by the New South Wales Arabian Horse Association has thrown a wrench in his much-loved passion.
The new regulation banned all wheeled vehicles from competitions and mandated that riders wear helmets.
Unfortunately, this meant Brodie and his new horse Ruby could not participate anymore in the competitions he loves so much.
His mother Mel called the rule “heartbreaking” and said her son was “a bit sad” because of it.
“It’s a struggle given he can’t do it forever,” she said.
The 12-year-old boy and his horse Promise have a heartwarming TikTok page that is followed by nearly 4.5K followers
“Obviously with his wheelchair … with his setup he can’t wear a helmet because of his [lack of muscular] support.”
“It’s heartbreaking, he’s a 12-year-old boy… Let him go out and do what he loves.”
Mel has initiated legal proceedings against the association, which told her that the new rules were aimed at ensuring the “safety of other horses and competitors.”
The mother noted that her daughter was also barred from competing due to the family’s legal proceedings against the association.
The distraught parent asserted that she would drop the legal matter only if her son was allowed to compete with his mobility chair.
