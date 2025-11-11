Vilnius Traffic Lights Adopt The Colors Of The Lithuanian Flag To Celebrate The Independence Day

Vilnius traffic lights adopt the colours of the Lithuanian national flag to celebrate The Day of the Restoration of Independence.

To coincide with The Day of the Restoration of Independence, yellow-green-red flags will be flying throughout the country, while in Vilnius even the traffic lights will adopt the colours of the national flag. For today only, all of the crossing lights lining Gediminas Avenue will be flashing yellow, green, and red simultaneously to celebrate this most important day.

In the words of the Mayor of Vilnius, Remigijus Šimašius, “We, Lithuanians, are proud to commemorate the Restoration of our Independence on March 11th, 26 years ago today. To celebrate this momentous event, this year for one day will be changing the traffic lights in the city’s main street to reflect the colours of our national flag. And we hope that you all will be able to come down and join us in our celebration.”

This change will apply only to five crossings on Gediminas Avenue on March 11th, 2016, and will last from 9 am – 6 pm.

Vilnius Traffic Lights Adopt The Colors Of The Lithuanian Flag To Celebrate The Independence Day

Image credits: Saulius Žiūra

Vilnius Traffic Lights Adopt The Colors Of The Lithuanian Flag To Celebrate The Independence Day

Image credits: Saulius Žiūra

Vilnius Traffic Lights Adopt The Colors Of The Lithuanian Flag To Celebrate The Independence Day

Image credits: Saulius Žiūra

Vilnius Traffic Lights Adopt The Colors Of The Lithuanian Flag To Celebrate The Independence Day

Image credits: Remigijus Šimašius

Vilnius Traffic Lights Adopt The Colors Of The Lithuanian Flag To Celebrate The Independence Day

Image credits: Remigijus Šimašius

Short video and greetings from Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius

