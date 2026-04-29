“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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Melania Trump, alongside her husband, the current U.S. president, welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House on Tuesday, April 21.

The couple hosted a state dinner for the UK royals and, at one point during the event, were required to pose for both government and media cameras.

As the president and the First Lady took center stage, the former attempted to engage in a public display of affection with his wife. Her reaction to this drew the attention of social media users.

She doesn’t like him. I’m sure his threats towards her are the reason she’s even living with the jack**s,” one comment read.

Melania Trump’s conduct with the president set off online chatter about trouble in their relationship

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: Instagram / firstladyoffice

The president attempted to hold hands with Melania at the state dinner, according to a viral video. 

Melania, however, appeared to pull her hand away from her husband.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

The moment caused the president to “momentarily flinch,” a netizen observed.

“Did anyone else catch that?” asked a second.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

“Trump can’t even keep his own wife’s hand,” a third asserted, while a fourth added, “She’s trying not to hold the p**ophile’s hand.”

“She doesn’t want that greasy, grimy predator touching her anymore,” echoed a fifth.

“This looks like a hostage video,” the next said.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: MattWallace888

The pair, however, received a good amount of support across social media platforms, with one user explaining why the First Lady pulled her hand away from the president.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: MattWallace888

“When you are at a formal event, you stand at attention with your hands at your side… dumb liberal uncultured twats would never realize this,” they said.

A second pointed out how Melania and the president were holding hands both before and after getting their pictures clicked; hence, critics’ analysis of the brief moment when they did not was an effort to “create a problem that does not exist.”

Melania Trump also made headlines for her wardrobe at the state dinner

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

The dress code for the event was white tie, meaning men were required to wear formal suits and women were to attend in floor-length gowns.

Melania opted for a pale pink haute couture gown by Christian Dior for the evening. She paired it with white gloves.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: Getty/Apic

Her attire was quickly compared to what former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy wore to welcome then French Minister of Culture André Malraux at the White House in 1962.

“Jackie Kennedy made each design her own, and there is no denying that Melania is the most striking and stylish First Lady since her,” a netizen wrote, while another added, “Melania looked as stunning as Jackie at the state dinner.”

Tuesday was far from the first time Melania drew comparisons to Jacqueline Kennedy in terms of fashion.

Back in January 2017, Melania wore a powder blue Ralph Lauren shirt and coat to Trump’s inauguration and immediately had people recalling how Jacqueline Kennedy also wore a pale blue skirt to her husband John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: Getty/Bettmann

When Melania and her husband arrived at Palm Beach International Airport in February 2017, she wore a black button-down, white trousers, and statement sunglasses. 

The outfit was nearly identical to the one Jackie Kennedy had on at the West Palm Beach Airport in 1973.

In July 2017, when Melania met with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, she donned a red skirt suit.

Jackie had worn the same style while discussing plans for the new National Cultural Center, later renamed The Kennedy Center, at the White House in 1962.

The president went viral for interrupting Queen Camilla while she greeted cabinet members and officials at the White House

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

Image credits: Instagram / firstladyoffice

A viral video shows Queen Camilla moving down a receiving line on the South Lawn, shaking hands with Trump administration members.

As she reaches the midway point through the line, the president steps forward and cuts across her path to take over the greeting.

Queen Camilla is seen pausing after Trump’s interruption, standing slightly behind him.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

“Trump has zero awareness of civilized behavior. I am always ashamed of him when he is meeting dignitaries,” one X user said.

“Every day is another embarrassment for our country,” a second voiced.

“Tacky, classless, rude, narcissistic ogre,” said a third.

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

A fourth disagreed, explaining: “Trump didn’t cut Camilla off. He was greeting the King’s entourage.”

“Charles and Camilla greeted the President’s entourage earlier. Seriously, so many people don’t know about protocol. You can see Charles introducing him,” the comment added.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s ongoing visit to the US is timed to coincide with the lead-up to the US Semiquincentennial (250th Independence Day).

“Melania hates Trump as much as we do,” a netizen said

“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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“Did Anyone Else Catch That?”: Video Goes Viral As People Notice Odd Details In Melania Trump’s Behavior

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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