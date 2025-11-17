10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

We need love like we need food. It does not fall within the defined frames. It disregards the standards and norms of society and erases all boundaries. Some of us are sensitive to the spices of love, so we can gradually get comfortable and accept other people’s love.
The series of kisses “Hungry for Love” is not just vegetables that have fallen into the right places. Behind these organics are a real kiss and a true love story. No matter how long we look at these beets, potatoes, radishes, or pumpkins, we will still see two kissing people. The hunger for love cannot be disguised.
Every person told me a story about how they met. I did my best trying to express their feelings through food art.
More info: Instagram | vaitkute.com | Facebook | Behance | TikTok
#1 Gabriele And Gintare
Potato, beet, cabbage, pumpkin, zucchini, white radish.
#2 Rolandas And Reinaldas
Broccoli, red cabbage, red onion, asparagus, leek, potato, celery root, pumpkin, sweet potato.
#3 Silvestras And Jolita
Beetroot, pumpkin, zucchini, carrot, white radish.
#4 Tamara And Jesse
Leek, asparagus, celery root, beet, potato, sweet potato, pumpkin, white radish, zucchini.
#5 Nina And Viktorija
Leek, Chinese cabbage, beet, sweet potato, potato, celery root, asparagus, white radish, zucchini.
#6 Andrius And Robertas
Broccoli, potato, beet, cabbage, pumpkin, zucchini, celery root.
#7 Elisabeta And Osvaldas
Sweet potato, Chinese cabbage, red cabbage, cucumber, potato, celery root, pumpkin.
#8 Augustas And Ema
Beet, celery root, cabbage, pumpkin, potato.
#9 Mother Edita And Daughter Augustė
Leek, beet, potato, celery root, pumpkin, zucchini.
#10 Arnas And Tomas
Follow Us