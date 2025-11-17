10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

by

We need love like we need food. It does not fall within the defined frames. It disregards the standards and norms of society and erases all boundaries. Some of us are sensitive to the spices of love, so we can gradually get comfortable and accept other people’s love.

The series of kisses “Hungry for Love” is not just vegetables that have fallen into the right places. Behind these organics are a real kiss and a true love story. No matter how long we look at these beets, potatoes, radishes, or pumpkins, we will still see two kissing people. The hunger for love cannot be disguised.

Every person told me a story about how they met. I did my best trying to express their feelings through food art.

More info: Instagram | vaitkute.com | Facebook | Behance | TikTok

#1 Gabriele And Gintare

Potato, beet, cabbage, pumpkin, zucchini, white radish.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#2 Rolandas And Reinaldas

Broccoli, red cabbage, red onion, asparagus, leek, potato, celery root, pumpkin, sweet potato.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#3 Silvestras And Jolita

Beetroot, pumpkin, zucchini, carrot, white radish.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#4 Tamara And Jesse

Leek, asparagus, celery root, beet, potato, sweet potato, pumpkin, white radish, zucchini.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#5 Nina And Viktorija

Leek, Chinese cabbage, beet, sweet potato, potato, celery root, asparagus, white radish, zucchini.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#6 Andrius And Robertas

Broccoli, potato, beet, cabbage, pumpkin, zucchini, celery root.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#7 Elisabeta And Osvaldas

Sweet potato, Chinese cabbage, red cabbage, cucumber, potato, celery root, pumpkin.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#8 Augustas And Ema

Beet, celery root, cabbage, pumpkin, potato.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#9 Mother Edita And Daughter Augustė

Leek, beet, potato, celery root, pumpkin, zucchini.

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

#10 Arnas And Tomas

10 Vegetable Portraits Of People Kissing That I Made

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Rare Historical Photos That You Probably Haven’t Seen Before
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Are Posting ‘Illegal’ Lego Building Techniques And They Are Actually Genius
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Best One-Panel Comics With Absurd Humor By Joseph Nowak
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
My Story Of Survival And How I Overcame!
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers Launch Subscription-Video Service
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2017
“Not Everybody Cheats, Kevin!”: Furious Wife Learns Of Husband’s Infidelity, Confronts Him Mid-Flight
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.