40 Photos From Polish Social Media Profiles That Raise As Many Questions As They Provide Answers

by

Poland is a country in Central Europe with a history that spans over a thousand years. Its diverse territory extends from the beaches of the Baltic Sea in the north to the Sudetes and Carpathian Mountains in its south, but in order to truly understand this place, we must look at the people who live there.

Enter ‘Pictures from Polish profiles.’ This Facebook page collects all the colorful photos that Poles upload to their social media accounts, providing a no-filter glimpse into their everyday life. From priests and policemen to football hooligans and babcias, continue scrolling to meet the folks and see what they’re up to!

#1

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#2

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#3

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#4

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#5

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#6

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#7

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#8

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#9

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#10

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#11

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#12

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#13

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#14

Image source: Pictures From Polish Profiles

#15

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#16

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#17

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#18

Hotel and restaurant “Alicja”

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#19

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#20

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#21

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#22

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#23

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#24

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#25

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#26

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#27

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#28

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#29

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#30

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#31

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#32

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#33

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#34

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#35

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#36

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#37

Image source: Pictures From Polish Profiles

#38

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#39

“Dream school”

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

#40

Image source: Pictures from Polish profiles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
