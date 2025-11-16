“Top-Heavy Capitalism Will Collapse Under Its Own Weight”: Woman Online Devotedly Explains The Dark Side Of The Free Market Theory

The economy plays a crucial role in our everyday life. Our whole existence is essentially a business because everything runs on money and money only. The economy exists for the sake of understanding humans and our motivations so that society can promise us a wealthy and comfortable life – however, sometimes, the upper bosses tend to ignore that the main goal is to create a secure and poverty-free life and focus on the strict and most of the time unfair business only.
This Twitter user decided to call out the conservative economists, who still believe in the free market system and a few other theories. The thread received almost 3K likes and gave us a straightforward yet very educating take on the current economic state.
It’s beneficial to educate ourselves about current issues, even if deep down we know that our voices probably won’t be heard for the next couple of centuries. Yet constantly raising awareness about any type of social issue will bring us, simple people, closer together, and we’ll be able to fight the injustice in our materialistic world.
More info: Twitter
The free market is dead, but some economists continue believing in its “wonders”
Image credits: Mike Schmid
This Twitter user educated people about how this theory is just a bunch of nonsense
The Twitter user Alexandra Erin voiced her concerns about the current state of the economy. Specifically speaking, about those conservative economists that still believe in the good side of the free market, when there’s no way it could possibly work and be beneficial for all of us.
The woman proceeds to explain how the economy should actually work. For instance, if one is thinking about giving a dollar to a billionaire, in the reality, the dollar should always be given to a minimum wage worker, as that way the dollar will get spend straight away and will generate an economic activity. Whereas giving a dollar to a billionaire will do nothing, as they already have a hefty amount of money in their pocket.
Alexandra also points out that the money that was given to a minimum wage worker or even a homeless person will continue being spent and eventually will end up in the wallets of those billionaire investors that the economists wanted to give to in the first place.
For the sake of the argument, the Twitter user supposes that giving the money to those wealthy investors would actually do wonderful things for our society – but she explains how it would still make more sense to administer money to those who are at the bottom of the economy, as it will end up at the top, either way – but in this case, it will work all the way through.
As well as that, the woman expressed her confusion about how administrating money to the wealthy was ever a good idea, as giving the economic relief to minimum-wage people will start a whole cycle of enrichment. For example, the people will immediately spend that money, supporting the businesses that support those exact investors.
Alexandra believes that the secret to keeping the capitalism running for a great amount of time would lay in constantly circulating the money. As when the money circulates, there’s more wealth and prosperity. Customers need to have money in order to do business, and businesses need those customers.
It’s not a secret that money has overtaken the whole world and the main focus is more often than not aimed towards that, rather than towards any social concerns and the overall interest of humans. Which is why it’s a good idea to raise awareness whenever it’s possible. Just like Alexandra did.
What do you think about this thread? Do you agree with Alexandra’s take on the current economic beliefs and issues?
Fellow online users also expressed their opinions
