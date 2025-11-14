I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

by

As an adult, have you ever wondered which personality character your favorite vegetable would be? A drunk, a stoner or just downright tired from life? My name is Amy Slatem and I’m a South African illustrator who will give you the A-Z.

More info: amyslatem.com | Instagram

A for Archie the alcoholic artichoke

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

B for Belinda the busty beetroot

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

C for Chris the cool cucumber

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

D for Deon the dorky daikon

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

E for Eric the energetic eggplant

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

F for Fran the funny fennel

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

G for Gary the goth garlic

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

H for Harry the hungry hubbard squash

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

I for Ivan the impatient iceberg lettuce

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

J for Jess the jealous jicama

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

K for Kerry the kind kohlrabi

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

L for Lary the lazy leek

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

M for Marvin the magic mushroom

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

N for Nadia the nudist nut

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

O for Oscar the optimistic onion

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

P for Perla the pedigree pepper

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

Q for Quinn the quiet quince

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

R for Rodney the rude radish

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

S for Sam the stoner spinach

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

T for Thomas the tired tomato

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

U for Urma the unconscious unicorn

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

V for Virgil the vampire vegetable oil

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

W for Walter the wealthy wasabi

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

Y for Yvonne the young yam

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

Z for Zara the zen zucchini

I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)
I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)
I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We’ll Be Watching Netflix’s Challenger: The Final Flight Docuseries
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2020
We Travel Around The U.s. Photographing Celebrity Cats And Their Caretakers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Husky Gets Stuck On Coconut Tree, The Internet Decides To Help… With Photoshop (68 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Are Sharing Before And After Adoption Photos Of Their Dogs That Prove How Life-Changing Rescue Is (New Pics)
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2025
If You Can Spot The Spelling Mistake In These 27 Questions, You Have Incredible Attention To Detail
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering’s Interview with Sean Spicer is Hilariously Awful
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.