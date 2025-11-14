I Show Quirky Vegetable Personalities Through Alphabet Letters (25 Pics)

As an adult, have you ever wondered which personality character your favorite vegetable would be? A drunk, a stoner or just downright tired from life? My name is Amy Slatem and I’m a South African illustrator who will give you the A-Z.
A for Archie the alcoholic artichoke
B for Belinda the busty beetroot
C for Chris the cool cucumber
D for Deon the dorky daikon
E for Eric the energetic eggplant
F for Fran the funny fennel
G for Gary the goth garlic
H for Harry the hungry hubbard squash
I for Ivan the impatient iceberg lettuce
J for Jess the jealous jicama
K for Kerry the kind kohlrabi
L for Lary the lazy leek
M for Marvin the magic mushroom
N for Nadia the nudist nut
O for Oscar the optimistic onion
P for Perla the pedigree pepper
Q for Quinn the quiet quince
R for Rodney the rude radish
S for Sam the stoner spinach
T for Thomas the tired tomato
U for Urma the unconscious unicorn
V for Virgil the vampire vegetable oil
W for Walter the wealthy wasabi
Y for Yvonne the young yam
Z for Zara the zen zucchini
