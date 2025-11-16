Hey Pandas, What’s Your Biggest Pet Peeve Working With The Public? (Closed)

For instance, I work in a library and I hate, hate, hate people talking on speaker phone. LOUDLY! What’s yours?
#1
I work in the restaurant industry. 90% of people think they are the only people that matter. The 10% of other people are kind and make our day.
#2
When I was in sales– people who would take long calls midconversation. They typically do that in a lineup of people when you’re at a point in the process where you can’t help someone new and make them wait.
Or people who skip lines/ blame you for something clearly out of your control.
As a dog trainer my pet peeve is people who refuse to follow instructions and then complain their dog didn’t improve. Usually this is people who make excuses for their dogs (‘I took Spot to the dog park so he’s too tired to listen tonight’ or ‘Fido is having an off day he just isn’t feeling signals so even though we’re working signals I’ll just say the commands so he gets some exercise’).
A particular highlight was someone who refused to ever correct her dog or lure her dog into doing something because she thought either was cruel (neither are if you do it correctly obviously). So she’d say it and then just patiently wait until her dog unrelatedly sat and would openly tell me during the class that I was being “inhumane” by having expectations. She came to every week, complained every week about how adjusting the natural state of dogs is cruel and refuses to do some of the activities at all because they are “so bad for dogs’ self esteem” (like recalls and retrieving), surprise surprise she failed and then she demanded a refund because her dog didn’t improve.
#3
I don’t work so i am writing this about school.
When a teacher says you should have gone before lunch ended when you ask to go to the bathroom.
Same thing with I don’t know, CAN YOU????
#4
The public.
#5
Med-surg RN here.
1. When patients or family Google something for 2 minutes and suddenly decide that they are the expert who knows more than you.
2. When people decide that because you “have to help” them, they can treat you any way they want to. Nope, sorry.
3. People who gripe about how difficult their recovery is, but do absolutely nothing to help themselves. Negativity is a trap… and an attitude of “I can’t do it” inevitably leads to that very result.
There are SO MANY MORE, but – right now – that’s what I’ve got.
2. “I
#6
I manage a concessions stand at a college. It’s a dry stadium. Every. Single. Game. Someone comes up to me and ask “Do you have any alcohol?”
I say no. They say “You can tell me. Is it in the back?”
It’s not in the back. I’m 18. I’m not being paid for this work (it’s a fundraiser for my program). I don’t have any alcohol. PLEASE STOP ASKING ME
#7
Entitled customers.
My family owns a coffee shop and it spans three generations, so we are already working the hardest we can. We get plenty of *special* customers, but there is one in particular we all hate. She comes up and orders her drink, then claims that they are busy in the thrift store next door (that she works at) and that we need to deliver it to her. Despite the fact that we are busy as well (when she does this we usually have a line snaking around the corner and no extra hands) and most of the time, I am almost done with the drink.
This same lady will also walk to the counter and demand pastries, saying that she only wants them from the back. We never hand out displays (they are usually past expiration and used only as a visual anyways) even though we tell her everytime that we will get them from the back. She also demands the freshest so she can pass them off to her grandkids as hers (my grandma spends hours a day making these and we try to give her all the credit) and a bag to carry everything in… Even though we don’t have bags.
#8
Some people think you’re there to be mistreated by them
#9
I work at Chick-fil-A. I hate how nobody understands that we’re humans too, and sometimes can’t get food to you fast. We can’t make good quality food if we have an endless supply of it… Yes we run out of things… Yes sometimes it takes a minute…. Yes sometimes things go wrong and we need you to wait. Literally so many reviews have begun “i know they are short staffed and struggling because lines get longer every single day, but… (Then they continue to list all the things that were bad, we were slow, we gave them a wrong drink, etc.) And we’ve even had a few people steal, we had a lady come in and order a kids meal, removed the nuggets, put them in her pocket, then came to the front furiously demanding the nuggets we didn’t give her. She also left a one star review that night for us forgetting her nuggets
#10
people who are entitled smart aleck brats, who never understand anything it seems, don’t want to have patiences. Want to make your day bad. Want to make hateful comments and get mad at you for things that are out of your control. People who actually throw adult temper tantrums. Dishonest people. The people that think they matter more then anything in the world and they come first and can get anything they want and talk to you any way you want. Talk down to you and act like you don’t know what your talking about. People who need an attitude adjustment. People who steal and think they can get away with it. People who treat restrooms like I don’t a pig farm, and will put there own s**t in the sink. People who pee in front of the bathroom who threw a fit because it was down for cleaning! Because bathrooms need to be cleaned. An oh idk just to be a jerk. People who do things on purpose just to be a b******e.
#11
When I tell you we don’t have something and then you proceed to ask 20 questions about that product. Why are you asking me about something I can’t supply you with? Go ask the person who can.
#12
I work in the banking industry. For me it’s the people that don’t care about federal regulations and want you to break them. Also the ones that don’t understand that they don’t have money cause they spent it.
#13
People in general. Whether it was technical support where everyone thought that every little glitch was a personal assault, client support where they thought that they should always be the first to get everything solved, or just plain old customer service telephone support where they believed that no matter what great things they’ve accomplished in their lives somehow altered the Earth’s gravity to revolve around them.
Fifteen years on the phone with people has made me pretty jaded – however, it also makes me appreciate those that I need to speak with when I have problems…
#14
I hate that almost everyone feels they have to answer their phone during our interaction. I work at a financial institution. This is your money we are talking about; pay attention. Don’t be disrespectful.
#15
I work in a thrift store in back production. We have a tight timeframe on how fast we have to put clothes in their rightful places on the sales floor. People will flock towards the rack I’m working on as soon as I park it in the aisle, and flip through, take clothes off and put them back in the incorrect order that it was sorted. I don’t care if they just take some clothes to buy. But disorganizing the rack makes my task take longer.
Customers just tossing clothes on top of the racks and on the floor, breaking hangers and leaving them haphazardly everywhere. It’s a safety hazard for everyone.
Parents letting their kids sit and play with toys in the aisles, or parents sitting with their kids in the middle of the aisles. Seriously, these people are just asking for their kids to get injured. As well as kids being allowed to run around, hide in the racks and run out, leave toys all over the place, stand in the shopping carts.
Customers getting mad at staff over store policies and changes. Don’t like the prices? Take it up with corporate. Yeah, we get it. Not having change rooms suck. We hear it all the time. Our opinion on the matter and power to change it is non-existent. Can we relate? Sure, we do. We’re not going to stand around arguing about it.
#16
I have worked in the casino industry as well as retail in both people seem to take “the customer is always right” to the extreme i.e. Drunk gimme another beer/alcoholic drink, I bought this at another store like 5yrs ago and it’s not working anymore both industries asking haven’t I heard that the customer is always right my reply OF COURSE BUT GUESS WHAT IT’S A LIE and I bet you didn’t read the entire line because if you did you would have found at the end it states UNLESS YOU’RE MESSING Victoria V. A. the look on their faces is totally priceless can we see a manager sure I turn around duck come back up hello I’m Vicki the manager of said establishments are you giving my twin a hard time? She was just released from a mental facility did she harm you or threaten to cut you? Ask you if you wanted to go out back or to the woodshed??? Well no then why were you being rude to her??? I always let customers know when you are dealing with me guess what you’re never right I AM!!! Believe it or not all my customers actually Love me for not catering to their little tantrums.
I LOVE my life
Victoria/Vicki A.
#17
Working with them in general. I have 2 group projects to work on rn and I have great ideas i just work best alone, otherwise it’s difficult for me to communicate them.
Follow Us