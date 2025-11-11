This Vincent Van Gogh Plush Toy Has A Detachable Ear

Valentine’s Day just passed, and if you failed to appropriately surprise your loved one, you can still do something special. The Unemployed Philosophers Guild sells plush Little Thinkers dolls, and their Van Gogh comes with a special feature: it has a detachable left ear that you can gift your significant other, just like Van Gogh did. Supposedly, he severed his ear in a fit of lunacy after a fight with his friend Gauguin in 1888, but new research suggests he might have lost it in a duel. This doll (and its detachable ear) can be yours for just 18.95 USD.
“The tortured artist Vincent van Gogh can now be tortured just a little bit more,” reads the doll description. Unlike our other Little Thinker dolls, the Vincent van Gogh doll has a unique feature: he has a removable ear! That’s right, his ear is Velcro-backed so you can have hours of twisted fun removing van Gogh’s ear and sticking it back on again.”
