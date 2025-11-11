This Vincent Van Gogh Plush Toy Has A Detachable Ear

by

Valentine’s Day just passed, and if you failed to appropriately surprise your loved one, you can still do something special. The Unemployed Philosophers Guild sells plush Little Thinkers dolls, and their Van Gogh comes with a special feature: it has a detachable left ear that you can gift your significant other, just like Van Gogh did. Supposedly, he severed his ear in a fit of lunacy after a fight with his friend Gauguin in 1888, but new research suggests he might have lost it in a duel. This doll (and its detachable ear) can be yours for just 18.95 USD.

“The tortured artist Vincent van Gogh can now be tortured just a little bit more,” reads the doll description. Unlike our other Little Thinker dolls, the Vincent van Gogh doll has a unique feature: he has a removable ear! That’s right, his ear is Velcro-backed so you can have hours of twisted fun removing van Gogh’s ear and sticking it back on again.”

More info: Amazon | philosophersguild.com (h/t: laughingsquid)

This Vincent Van Gogh Plush Toy Has A Detachable Ear
This Vincent Van Gogh Plush Toy Has A Detachable Ear
This Vincent Van Gogh Plush Toy Has A Detachable Ear

Image credits: nocturnalvoice / The Unemployed Philosophers

You can buy this Van Gogh doll on Amazon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
100 Incredibly Realistic Artworks That Are Hard to Believe Are Not Photographs
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Robert Rodriguez To Direct Episodes Of The Book Of Boba Fett
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2021
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 5 Review: “Bail Out”
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2015
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Elizabeth Ends Shutdown. Jay is New Chief of Staff.
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2017
Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne Team Up for a Netflix Original Series
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2017
Scorpion
Scorpion: Boy Trapped in Wheel Well. Paige Knows White Lie.
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.