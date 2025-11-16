“Today I Messed Up By Owning A Golden Retriever While Being Black”: Delusional Delivery Woman Calls Cops On Customer

Ordering food to your home usually goes pretty smoothly. You click a few buttons on your phone, say a few curse words when it takes longer than the app predicted, and the next thing you know, you get to stuff your face while watching Netflix.
However, Reddit user ‘Agent Papier‘ had it way, way worse.
The delivery girl that brought her order found the fact that a black person could own a Golden Retriever so suspicious, she decided to be the hero and save the dog, calling the police and hoping they would return it to the owner. You know, because people of color only raise psychotic demons that can help them in their crimes against good law-abiding citizens.
Luckily, the cops who showed up at the scene were more reasonable than the racist who called them and everything eventually winded down.
After ‘Agent Papier’ finally ate her meal, the woman turned to the subreddit r/TIFU to vent, and her post made one heck of a read.
Image credits: Foundry (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Michele Pevide (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MonicaCJ (not the actual photo)
Even though racial profiling has been long rooted in our society, the first attempts to eradicate it came relatively late with the Traffic Stops Statistics Act of 1997, H.R. 118. Passed unanimously by the US House of Representatives in March 1998, this bill constituted the first attempt by any legislative body to come to grips with the police practice of stopping black drivers in disproportionate numbers for traffic infractions, in attempts to investigate other crimes for which the police had no evidence.
According to David Harris, Sally Ann Semenko Endowed Chair and Professor of Law at the University of Pittsburgh, the tactic used to target drug interdiction evidence on highways and interstates across the country, had existed for years but it had come to wider public knowledge in the early and middle 1990s with the filings of legal actions against the New Jersey and Maryland state police forces.
“With passage of the bill in the House, law enforcement organizations, which had previously taken no notice of the bill, announced their opposition,” Harris, who studies, writes, and teaches about police behavior, law enforcement and race, said. “With the onset of the Clinton impeachment proceedings, the bill never advanced in the Senate, and did not pass. But the Act had a wider effect: Multiple states passed anti-racial profiling legislation over the next several years, and a more comprehensive bill—the End Racial Profiling Act (ERPA)—was introduced in every successive Congress over the decade. In the arena of public discussion, the first bill’s passage by the House changed the debate, bringing the issue of racial profiling front and center for the first time. It surfaced in the 2000 presidential election debates, and even in the first speech to Congress given by President George W. Bush, in which he vowed that his administration would end the practice once and for all.”
But we still get nasty stories about this kind of behavior. We had BBQ Becky calling the cops on black folks for having a barbeque, Permit Patty informing the force about an 8-year-old girl who was “illegally” selling water on the street, and others. And these experiences can be more harmful than they look.
“There are enormous health consequences to those experiencing these everyday harms … because of the constancy of this stress,” Rachel Godsil of the Perception Institute, a research group that helps organizations reduce discrimination, told CNN.
In fact, minority groups who endure everyday discrimination often suffer high rates of chronic diseases, and black, Latino, and Asian customers get charged higher car interest rates than whites. Even if they have similar credit histories.
One study even found that white job interviewers sat farther away from black applicants than from white applicants and ended the interviews 25% sooner.
So yeah, the cops stopping the delivery girl on her way out of the neighborhood was actually a good thing. Let’s hope she left with a lesson learned.
People couldn’t believe how ridiculous the whole ordeal was
