50 Times Women Totally Had Each Other’s Back

Some say that if women ruled the world there would be no wars; just a bunch of jealous countries not talking to each other. That sounds like a lot of bulloney. Sure, all people are capable of savage revenge if someone mistreated them, but women are the nicest, most supportive individuals when it comes to helping ladies who haven’t yet crossed their way. Don’t believe me? We have evidence!
It all started when Twitter user @ghostgrl shared a seemingly casual everyday situation. “I asked this girl where she got her nails done and she googled the exact address and showed me a pic of the building,” she wrote. “THAT’S girls supporting girls.” Relating to her story, other females started tweeting their own similar experiences with the #GirlsSupportingGirls hashtag. So send this post to your BFF and scroll down to read how exceptionally supportive women are to each other on a daily basis. Oh, and upvote your favorite entries!
#1
Image source: SmithMahri
#2
Image source: NatalieJester
#3
Image source: veryfawny
#4
Image source: GeorginaPhillip
#5
Image source: egyptique
#6
Image source: presleighdawsyn
#7
Image source: JasmineRios5
#8
Image source: ImMufasa_
#9
Image source: whatGemmadid
#10
Image source: a_pfeiffer13
#11
Image source: melissaradz
#12
Image source: katiefoxbyrne
#13
Image source: charliebrxdley
#14
Image source: paytongrett
#15
Image source: carly_victoria
#16
Image source: K_D_G
#17
Image source: QuarteroRae
#18
Image source: nancyphamcy
#19
Image source: SASHSZN
#20
Image source: GingerWarrior13
#21
Image source: IvyVine009
#22
Image source: nicolewatkinss_
#23
Image source: Moonbearbeckle
#24
Image source: activatednyc
#25
Image source: MaryEllenLane29
#26
Image source: brennamarie118
#27
Image source: MMVVIII
#28
Image source: jaanemao
#29
Image source: HanaOsman
#30
Image source: RealGirlProject
#31
Image source: MeganNahhhman
#32
Image source: AmeetaG
#33
Image source: Hal_Bal9000
#34
Image source: savannahstaffo
#35
Image source: _finechina_
#36
Image source: Powerful
#37
Image source: InspectorNerd
#38
Image source: preudhommeart
#39
Image source: Litsaxo
#40
Image source: mehreenjamal
#41
Image source: alice_mia_
#42
Image source: ghostgrI
#43
Image source: ttfernandez21
#44
Image source: andrea_norton1
#45
Image source: MissZambia
#46
Image source: koleendiaz_
#47
Image source: bethbxxxx
#48
Image source: brookestinnette
#49
Image source: cjaydavid
#50
Image source: jadavenson_
Follow Us