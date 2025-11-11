You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Marija Piroski, historian and photographer,shows you Serbia, you have never seen before (except if you follow her on her social networks ^^)
Belgrade
Subotica- City Hall
Djerdap – One of the most beautiful European roads for driving
Zemun and Danube
Novi Sad
Vojvodina – Panonian plane
Spring of Krupaja – Eastern Serbia
Lisine waterfall
Puljci bridge – southwestern Serbia
Zlatar’s Lake
Zlatar’s mountain
Sky full of stars over the village Radoinja
Knez Mihailova – main pedestrian zone in Belgrade
Kalemegdan – Belgrade fortress
Canyon Uvac
Branko’s bridge in Belgrade
Valleys of Serbia
Church of St. Ruzica
Saint Sava Temple
Largest Serbian Orthodox church, the largest Orthodox church in the Balkans and on the surface and volume the largest Orthodox church in the world.
Palic – north of Serbia
Wildlife of Serbia
