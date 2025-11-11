You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

by

Marija Piroski, historian and photographer,shows you Serbia, you have never seen before (except if you follow her on her social networks ^^)

More info: www.facebook.com

Belgrade

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Subotica- City Hall

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Djerdap – One of the most beautiful European roads for driving

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Zemun and Danube

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Novi Sad

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Vojvodina – Panonian plane

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Spring of Krupaja – Eastern Serbia

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Lisine waterfall

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Puljci bridge – southwestern Serbia

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Zlatar’s Lake

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Zlatar’s mountain

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Sky full of stars over the village Radoinja

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Knez Mihailova – main pedestrian zone in Belgrade

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Kalemegdan – Belgrade fortress

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Canyon Uvac

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Branko’s bridge in Belgrade

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Valleys of Serbia

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Church of St. Ruzica

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Saint Sava Temple

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Largest Serbian Orthodox church, the largest Orthodox church in the Balkans and on the surface and volume the largest Orthodox church in the world.

Palic – north of Serbia

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Wildlife of Serbia

You Asked Yourself Why To Visit Serbia? This Is Why!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Are Two Events From The Same Decade That Seem Much Further Apart?
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Hey Pandas, Which Side Of History Do You Stand On?
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Dexter 5.01 “My Bad” Recap
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2010
What We Know about the New Hanna TV Series for Amazon
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2018
Five Pivotal Moments from Quantico Season 3
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2018
What We Learned from The Trailer for The Stand Series
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.