40 Ad Fails So Terrible They Had To Be Shamed Online (New Pics)

In this day and age, getting someone’s attention is hard work, we are overstimulated with ads of all types, all battling for our attention. But some ads are so downright terrible that netizens had to stop and take stock to document a marketing team’s outright failure. 

This is such a phenomenon that multiple online groups now existed, solely dedicated to gathering and sharing the worst advertisements out there. So make sure to get comfy and scroll through the most bizarre marketing decisions on the internet, upvote your favorite,s, and comment if you have encountered anything as weird in the wild. 

#1

Yeah, I don’t know what DNA I need to have to make chicken tenders and fries the best diet for me.

Image source: Giovanni Giusti

#2

I guess we’re not even trying anymore, huh.

Image source: Geevee Snow

#3

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#4

Your child, too, can learn to casually disembowel a doll

Image source: Jocelyn Stoffar DelGallo

#5

Image source: Amanda Webster

#6

Image source: Jesse Kuiper

#7

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#8

You may not like it, but this is the ideal canine body.

Image source: Vincenzo Joseph Frosolone

#9

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#10

This woman is always creating ads with her dog in them. Not sure I love the new direction she’s going with it.

Image source: Magiana Kana

#11

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#12

Image source: Sami Kuhmonen

#13

Image source: Bar F Cat

#14

I was so thankful to save $0.00! Thank you!!!

Image source: Penny Biersach Clark

#15

No attempt in the ad copy to call out the weird humor of this. Would you like to go and hang out with the zombies on your next vacation?

Image source: Jim Geers

#16

Image source: Amanda Bakula

#17

One of my faves from about nine years ago. For the discerning business woman who doesn’t want to sacrifice her femininity.

Image source: Magiana Kana

#18

Image source: Magiana Kana

#19

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#20

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#21

Now hiring real food.

Image source: Bishop Thompson

#22

I swear I thought this was in this group. Also, why Germany? I’m in Ireland.

Image source: Giovanni Giusti

#23

That’s some nice looking tomato & basil.

Image source: Mark Triant

#24

Image source: Chris Lynne

#25

Image source: Jared Mathiason

#26

I’m so confused. Like will this be on the table with the salad out of reach? Or on the floor with just a weird low little salad table? How do you wash it? Why does it exist?

Image source: Geevee Snow

#27

Image source: Dennis Levin

#28

Image source: Greg Gory

#29

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#30

Image source: Geevee Snow

#31

I just got an ad for. the government on f**kin Tumblr!? This is not a video or anything, you’re seeing the whole ad

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#32

Image source: Magiana Kana

#33

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

#34

Image source: Geevee Snow

#35

I just find the thumbnail really funny. Looks like she’s crawling out of the wall.

Image source: Liam Schofer

#36

Image source: Magiana Kana

#37

Well I guess I’m at that age now… JFC.

Image source: George Maxwell

#38

Image source: Bishop Thompson

#39

Image source: Giovanni Giusti

#40

Image source: Advertisements that look like s***posts

