US Hockey Team’s White House Visit Sparks Frenzied Reactions After Video Surfaces Of The Food

What was meant to be a celebratory White House visit for the U.S. hockey team quickly spiraled into online chaos after a viral video of the food served to the Olympians sparked outrage.
The historic gold-winning men’s team visited the White House at the personal invitation of President Donald Trump to attend his State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24.
The team won its first Winter Olympic gold medal in 46 years after defeating Canada, with the game-winning goal secured by Jack Hughes.
Social media users branded the food spread an “actual humiliation ritual” for the athletes, with one user quipping, “The women’s hockey team were smart and declined the horrible offer to be subjected to the rotting smell…”
The U.S. men’s hockey team became the subject of brutal online mockery over the food they were served during their celebratory White House visit
Image credits: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The Olympians were flown from Miami to Washington, D.C., on a U.S. Air Force plane specifically to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address as his guests.
While 20 members attended, five players, including Jake Oettinger, Brock Nelson, and Jake Guentzel, opted out, citing family commitments and the need for rest before their NHL seasons resumed.
Celebrating their historic win, the team received a rare bipartisan two-minute standing ovation from both Democratic and Republican leaders at the U.S. Capitol.
Image credits: The White House
The squad also met with the president at the White House, where he personally congratulated them.
However, their visit sparked a wild online frenzy after a video shared by conservative commentator Nick Sortor on X on February 25 revealed the massive spread of food served to the athletes.
In the clip, the dining table featured a large McDonald’s fast-food spread, stacked with piles of double cheeseburgers, as several players were seen eating their meal.
Image credits: Bricktop_NAFO
Image credits: EdKrassen
Image credits: AdamPohh
The visuals fueled heated comparisons between the women’s gold-winning hockey team’s food spread and the men’s, while critics called the meal “cheap and embarrassing” for world-class athletes.
One user on X wrote, “Imagine… You just won a Gold medal for your country, and for the first and only time in your life, you get to go to the White House and meet the President. And for dinner they feed you a f**king McDonalds. I’m surprised Trump didn’t buy them Happy Meals.”
“He is giving them a $6 meal. Lmao,” said a second user, while another commented, “How embarrassing. The gold medal-winning USA Hockey Team visits the White House, and Trump serves them McDonald’s.”
Comments ranging from “What an absolute insult!” to “Did they forget they wanted to Make America Healthy Again?” erupted online
Image credits: Willis Lam
A third netizen wrote, “Actual humiliation ritual. Defeat the entire world at your sport, your reward is eating $2 burgers in front of an audience…”
“Donald probably even saved a few dollars by getting them the Buy 1 get 1 for $1 items.”
“Mcdonald’s and water i’m f**king cackling!” quipped one commenter, while others asked, “Why did Trump feed the US Men’s Gold Winning Olympic Hockey Team cheeseburgers? Is the economy really this bad?”
Image credits: dogwishpenguin
“Can you even imagine training for years…going to WH and having a “meal” from McDonald’s??? Gross insult.”
However, many netizens argued that, due to strict diet and training regimens, “most athletes enjoy burgers and pizza” during time off and that “cheeseburgers are about as American as it gets.”
One person reacted to the controversy, saying, “You get upset when Trump has fancy dinners. You get upset when Trump has simple dinners. Is there anything he does that doesn’t trigger you?”
Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
A second added, “Because 23 year-old athletes like burgers, pizza, burritos and subs. Duh.”
“Imagine eating a specialized diet for a long time, one of the most important games of your life, representing your country. You train for hours every day just for this. Now you get to sit back, have a greasy burger and relax as a champion,” a third argued.
“Ya’ll really dont understand the president doesnt choose the food. the team requests what they want. they chose mcdonalds.”
The food drama deepened as many netizens drew comparisons to the lavish culinary meal the women’s team enjoyed in contrast to the men
Image credits: usahockey
Image credits: TXLeftLib
Image credits: SteveBrian5
In stark contrast to the fast-food spread provided to the men’s team, the U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team was treated to an elaborate gourmet meal in Milan, Italy, hosted by culinary legend and actor Stanley Tucci.
The women enjoyed an Italian lunch consisting of pumpkin risotto served with mustard leaf, sumac bonito, a refined fish dish, and red wine.
Many critics pointed to the Tucci-hosted lunch as an example of “class” and proper recognition for the team’s talent and achievements.
Image credits: usahockey
One critic wrote, “A tale of two Olympic gold medal hockey teams… Girls win! The US women’s hockey team has lunch with culinary legend Stanley Tucci while the dudes were served cold McDoubles at the white house.”
“McDoubles with water. I’m sure it was a McDonald’s 5 blocks away from the white house too lmao that’s what they get! And I know the ladies had a good feast,” another netizen added, while a third wrote, “Seems to me that each team got the meal they deserved.”
“The women DEFINITELY got the better deal!”
Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Image credits: amberdawn1786
The food controversy came on the heels of the men’s hockey team facing intense backlash over their White House visit, while their female counterparts had refused the same invitation.
The refusal came after Trump made what was described as a “distasteful joke” about the women’s team during a locker room congratulatory call with the men.
He said, “I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” adding jokingly that if he didn’t invite the women’s team as well, he “probably would be impeached,” prompting laughter from several athletes.
The men’s hockey team was invited by President Donald Trump and attended his State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol
Image credits: teamusa
Moreover, in videos and images from the team’s White House visit, many viewers interpreted their appearance as a sign that they support the president and were being disrespectful toward the women’s team.
In one online post from the visit, players were seen posing at the presidential residence with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Some wore red caps, while forward Tage Thompson was spotted wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.
Image credits: The White House
Netizens quickly blasted the moment online, with one writing, “This is f**king despicable …. ‘Everything is so political’ says Jack f**king Hughes complaining about everyone calling him out for his b*llsh*t then a day later wearing a 47 Trump hat. so f**king disgusting.”
Previously, star athlete Jack Hughes suggested the men’s White House visit should not be interpreted as support for the president or his party.
He said, “Yeah, we’re excited. Everything is so political. We’re athletes. We’re so proud to represent the US. When you get the chance to go to White House and meet the president, we’re proud to be Americans, and that’s so patriotic.”
“White House has some of the finest chefs available. Why not treat these guys to a meal that is worthy of their achievement?” questioned one netizen
Image credits: dasgoodshitbrah
Image credits: 0xPikki
Image credits: Lemon_sodah
Image credits: JGHillside
Image credits: Ender1787
Image credits: DeletelawZ
Image credits: Alan2047UP
Image credits: Premium_Banker
Image credits: chafizek
Image credits: Klynnwalker9
Image credits: Mushka12345
Image credits: BobbyNiiro
Image credits: likewordvomit
Image credits: DashaPovova
Follow Us