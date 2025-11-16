I Bring Awesome Record Album Art To Life With Animated Loops

I, an animator, bring awesome record album art alive with animated loops. From David Bowie pulling faces and putting Taylor Swift on the forest moon of Endor to Kraftwerk being actual man-machines. I post a new animation every week so there’s bound to be a favorite coming up and you can even send album requests!
It’s all at Dave’s Hit Parade on YouTube and Instagram. Subscribe and follow.
More info: Instagram
David Bowie – Heroes
Animated album cover.
Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures
Animated album cover.
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Animated album cover.
Kraftwerk – The Man Machine
Animated album cover.
Run The Jewels – RTJ1
Animated album cover.
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Animated album cover.
Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
Animated album cover.
FKA Twigs – LP1
Animated album cover.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us