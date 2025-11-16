I Bring Awesome Record Album Art To Life With Animated Loops

by

I, an animator, bring awesome record album art alive with animated loops. From David Bowie pulling faces and putting Taylor Swift on the forest moon of Endor to Kraftwerk being actual man-machines. I  post a new animation every week so there’s bound to be a favorite coming up and you can even send album requests!

It’s all at Dave’s Hit Parade on YouTube and Instagram. Subscribe and follow.

More info: Instagram

David Bowie – Heroes

Animated album cover.

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

Animated album cover.

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Animated album cover.

Kraftwerk – The Man Machine

Animated album cover.

Run The Jewels – RTJ1

Animated album cover.

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Animated album cover.

Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water

Animated album cover.

FKA Twigs – LP1

Animated album cover.

