121 Asshole Parents Who Ruined Their Children’s Lives

by

Every parent wants their kids to regard them with love, respect and admiration. But sometimes, no matter how hard you try, your little bundle of joy is going to think you’re an asshole. It’s inevitable. The only question is why. And as you can see from these pictures found on a hilarious Instagram account called – you guessed it – assholeparents, kids are likely to hate you for the most unexpected of reasons. Can’t grow bananas in the garden? You’re an asshole. Won’t let your kid eat your deodorant? Asshole. Can’t make the waves stop? Major asshole. Whoever said that parenting was easy? Oh, that’s right. Nobody.

#1 When Your Parents Take You To Meet The President #thanksobama

Image source: assholeparent

#2 Her Shadow Was Following Her. And I Did Nothing About It. So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#3 I Accidentally Called Her By Her Real Name, Instead Of, “elsa.” Now I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#4 I’m An #assholeparent Because I Wouldn’t Let Him Eat Goat Poop

Image source: assholeparent

#5 Told Him We Cannot Grow Bananas In Our Garden Because We Live In Sweden, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#6 Mother’s Day 2015. I’m The #assholeparent Because I Didn’t Get Her A Mother’s Day Present

Image source: assholeparent

#7 He Couldn’t Go Backwards Up The Hill, Gravity Wouldn’t Allow That, So I’m The #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#8 I’m An #assholeparent Because I Won’t Let Him Ride The Dog Like A Horse

Image source: assholeparent

#9 I Wouldn’t Let Him Run Around The Restaurant With A Knife, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#10 I’m An #assholeparent Because The Waves Were Too Strong And I Couldn’t Make Them Stop

Image source: assholeparent

#11 I Am An #assholeparent Because I Made Her Go To Story Time At The Library Where There Is Music And Toys And Snacks And Friends

Image source: assholeparent

#12 Would Not Let Him Eat His Father’s Deodorant, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#13 I’m An #assholeparent Because I Wouldnt Let Him Drive The Car

Image source: assholeparent

#14 I Did The Old Mime Trick Of Pulling Off Her Nose. Now She Thinks It’s Gone Forever. I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#15 I Wouldn’t Let Him Put The Toilet Brush In His Mouth. Clearly I Am An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#16 1. Leni Is Pissed She Has To Share TV Time With Fin 2. Fin Is Pissed At Pretty Much Everything 3. Archer Is Pissed At The Fact I Actually Have To Be A “Mom” To Those Other Two. I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#17 I Wouldn’t Close Him In The Refrigerator. Sorry Lil Bud, Mommy’s An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#18 I’m An #assholeparent Because I Wouldn’t Let Her Throw The Car Keys Into The Sound

Image source: assholeparent

#19 She Wanted A Ponytail, But She Doesn’t Have Enough Hair. So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#20 I’m An #assholeparent Because What I Called “a Mess” Was Really “a Fun Party”

Image source: assholeparent

#21 I’m An #assholeparent Tonight Because I Wouldn’t Remove The Hearts From Her Pajamas

Image source: assholeparent

#22 I Didn’t Want To Serve Her Warm Dinner On Top Of My Old, Smelly, Dirty Tennis Shoes

Image source: assholeparent

#23 I Started Singing Some Gwen Stefani. And He Ain’t No Hollaback Girl. So I’m Assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#24 I Asked Him If He Wanted Milk Or Juice So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#25 Asked Her To Carry Her Own Bag. So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#26 I Wouldn’t Let Her Touch The Dog’s Poop. So I’m #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#27 I Wouldn’t Let Him Drink My Beer So I’m An Asshole. #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#28 I Refused To Let Him Stuff Play Dough In The Dogs Ear So I Must Be An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#29 I Wouldn’t Let Him Drink Soap So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#30 I Can’t Magically Reattach The Bite To The Whole Muffin, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#31 I’m #assholeparent Because I Wouldn’t Let Her Cross The Very Busy Intersection On Her Own. She’s 2

Image source: assholeparent

#32 I Wouldn’t “turn Down The Noise” In The Restaurant (i.e. Other Customers Talking) While She Watched Frozen, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#33 I Took The Marker, Therefore, I Am An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#34 I’m #assholeparent Because After 25 Minutes Of Washing His Hands I Turned The Tap Off

Image source: assholeparent

#35 I Told Her She Can’t Sit On The Cat So Now I’m The #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#36 I Won’t Give Her Cough Medicine Because She Doesn’t Have A Cough. Guess That Makes Me An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#37 He Had To Have Bandaids On His Runny Nose. Then Freaked Out Because He Had Bandaids On His Nose. So I’m #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#38 I’m An #assholeparent Because I Wouldn’t Let Him Use A Second Roll For The Rest Of The House

Image source: assholeparent

#39 Reason Number 488 Why My Kid Is Crying. I Looked At Him And Said Hi. So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#40 I Won’t Let Her Wear Shorts To School When It’s 40 Degrees Out, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#41 Wants Me To Paint Her Teeth With Gold Nail Polish. #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#42 I Told Her She Didn’t Need Make-up To Be Beautiful… Now I’m The #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#43 The Helicopter Flew Away So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#44 She Didn’t Want To Swing And She Didn’t Want To Get Down So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#45 I Interrupted A Lunch Time Snack Of Fresh Dog Poop So I Am An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#46 I Told Her Not To Sit On Her Drums, So I’m A #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#47 I Said Happy Birthday To “you” Instead Of Happy Birthday Dear Harper, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#48 I Wouldn’t Let Him Repeatedly Whip Me With A Set Of Headphones, Inflicting Actual Pain.. So That Makes Me An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#49 She Got A New Princess Nightgown With Matching Slippers But There Is No Crown So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#50 I’m An #assholeparent Because I Wouldn’t Let Her Go In The Middle Of The Street To Try And Get In The Sewer Like The Boxtrolls Do In The Movie

Image source: assholeparent

#51 She Wanted Me To Make The Small Pickle Into A Bigger One. That Makes Me An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#52 I Asked Her To Stop Sucking Out The Toothpaste From The Tube

Image source: assholeparent

#53 Your Kid Can’t Swim And You’re Trying To Stop Him From Running Into Deeper Water So That Makes Me An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#54 Won’t Let Her Play With Her Dirty Diaper, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#55 I Was Singing Again So I’m An #assholeparen

Image source: assholeparent

#56 She Wanted The Cap On Her Water. So I Put The Cap. Guess That Makes Me An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#57 We Won’t Give Him A Hundred Dollar Bill So We Are #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#58 You See That Juice Box Back There? I Put The Straw In It, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#59 Won’t Let Her Have Mayonnaise On Her Cereal So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#60 I Clicked Her Pen And The Tip Went Away While We Were At The Happiest Place On Earth… Clearly I Am An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#61 I Wouldn’t Let Her Play With The Knives So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#62 I Brought Her Scooter From The Car To School Pickup So She Wouldn’t Have To Walk One Block, But The Helmet Is “Too Boring” And “Just Green” So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#63 I Told Her To Shop For A Toy Instead Of Playing On My Phone At Toys R Us. Now I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#64 I’m An #assholeparent Because My Arms Got Too Tired To Help Her “jump” The Waves

Image source: assholeparent

#65 I Said She Couldn’t Have A Real Baby Bear As A Pet So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#66 I Wouldn’t Let Him Chew On A Screw… So Naturally That Makes Me An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#67 I Wouldn’t Let Her Rub Her Face Into The Carpet In The Doctor’s Waiting Room

Image source: assholeparent

#68 I Wouldn’t Let Him Put My Shoe In His Mouth So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#69 I’m An #assholeparent Because I Wouldn’t Let Him Take A Bite Out Of Every Donut In The Box

Image source: assholeparent

#70 He Couldn’t Hold Two Eggs In One Hand So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#71 I Couldn’t Put Their Bananas Back Together So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#72 She Wanted The Necklace On Before Going To The Pool, I Put It On Two Seconds Too Late And Now I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#73 I Won’t Get The Piece Of Toilet Paper I Already Flushed Down The Toilet. So I’m An #assholepare

Image source: assholeparent

#74 I Wanted To Take A Family Photo For His First Day Of School Today. So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#75 She Grabs The Bowl And Dumps It On Her Head So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#76 I Wouldn’t Let Her Lick The Ice Cream From The Table At Hungry Jacks So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#77 Because I Wouldn’t Let Her Electrocute Herself So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#78 She Is So Mad At Me For Making It Rain And Therefore Getting Her Wet When It Was Time To Pick Her Up From School. I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#79 I Did Exactly What She Wanted For Crazy Hair Day But Somehow I’m The #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#80 She Wanted Her Nails Painted. So I Painted Them For Her….. But It Wasn’t Sparkly Enough. So I

Image source: assholeparent

#81 I Started Singing And It Hurt Her Ears, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#82 I Took Him To The Beach And Let Him Wear The Mickey Suit So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#83 Took The Kidds To See Their Favorite Train Today Guess I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#84 Bernie Beat Hillary In Our Family’s Mock Election So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#85 He Wanted A Cupcake, I Peeled The Wrapper Off So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#86 I Guess I’m The #assholeparent Because I Said No To Opening The Umbrella In The Car

Image source: assholeparent

#87 He Asked For Triangles. I Cut Triangles. I’m An #assholeparent Because I Cannot Transform Them Into The Squares He Now Wants

Image source: assholeparent

#88 Sang #happybirthday To Her So I Am An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#89 He Had To Put On A Life Jacket To Go On The Sea Doo So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#90 I Wouldn’t Let Him Eat The Rotisserie Chicken Right In The Cart So I Am An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#91 Wouldn’t Let Her Continue To Eat The Lotion, So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#92 I’m An #assholeparent Because I’m Feeding Him The Peeps He Begged For

Image source: assholeparent

#93 I Won’t Let Her Stick Her Finger In The Socket So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#94 ook my daughter on an African safari but I won’t let her play on her iPad so I’m an #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#95 I Wouldn’t Let Him Eat The Strips Of Torn Tissue Paper That He’d Ripped Up. Which, Naturally, Makes Me An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#96 I’m An #assholeparent Because Kroger Doesn’t Have Wifi So She Can’t Watch Curious George

Image source: assholeparent

#97 I Made Her Come Down For Lunch. So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#98 I’m The #assholeparent For Not Taking Her To Play Outside At 6:30 Am

Image source: assholeparent

#99 We Are Out Of Turkey So I’m An #assholeparent

Image source: assholeparent

#100 He Tried Eating Plastic Grapes…twice…finally Realized They Weren’t Real.

#101 Im An Asshole Parent Cause I Wouldn’t Let Him Be Naked #assholeparent

#102 Oreos Only Have Frosting On One Side When You Take Them Apart.

#103 I Wanted To Get A Cute “turning 1 With Her Cake” Photo, So I’m An #assholeparent

#104 Google Self Driving Car #assholeparent

#105 I Moved His Hand So The Dog Wouldn’t Lick It. Guess I’m The #assholeparent

#106 She Wanted To Watch Frozen, So I Turned It On And Now I’m The #assholeparent

#107 She Wanted To Take The Stick From The Dog. I Did Nothing. So I’m The #assholeparent

#108 The Plane Was Delayed So I’m An #assholepatent

#109 Wouldn’t Get Her Another Pet Adding To 2 Guinea Pigs 2 Cats And Dog. #assholeparent

#110 The Book Ran Out Of Pages. Obviously My Fault #assholeparent

#111 I Am #assholeparent Because I Didn’t Let Him Play In The Bank And He Dont Want To Go Home

#112 I Couldn’t Stop Her Tower From Falling…#assholeparent

#113 I Offered Inaaya An Orange…clearly I’m An #arseholeparent

#114 I Put Milk In His Chocolate Milk #imtheasshole

#115 We Interupted Her Poo Playing Session #assholeparent

#116 I Asked Him To Stop Poking My Valentine’s Day Cupcakes So Now I’m An #assholeparent

#117 I Think I Luv Her

#118 Lol

#119 This One Is A Grown Woman, But She Obviously Thinks Her Mama Is #an Asshole Parent. Who Cares?

#120 She Wanted A Hulahoop. So I Made Her One. And Now I’m An #assholeparent

#121 I Wouldn’t Let Her Sit On It,so Now I’m An #assholeparent

