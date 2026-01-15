Marc Bartra: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Marc Bartra: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Marc Bartra

January 15, 1991

Sant Jaume dels Domenys, Spain

34 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Marc Bartra?

Marc Bartra Aregall is a Spanish professional footballer, recognized for his robust defending as a centre-back. His consistent performances have established him as a key figure on the pitch.

He first gained widespread public attention during his successful tenure at FC Barcelona, where he contributed to numerous title wins. His strong play earned him a significant move to Borussia Dortmund.

Early Life and Education

Family ties ran deep in Sant Jaume dels Domenys, Spain, where Marc Bartra Aregall was born and raised alongside his twin brother, Èric. Both brothers embarked on a footballing journey.

Bartra honed his skills within the renowned Barcelona youth system, La Masia, which he joined at age 11. This intensive academy training laid the foundation for his professional career in football.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Marc Bartra is in a dating relationship. Earlier in the decade, he was married to sports journalist Melissa Jiménez. They shared three children together.

Bartra and Jiménez, who divorced after four years, maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for their children: Gala, Max, and April. His current relationship with Jessica Goicoechea is publicly known.

Career Highlights

Marc Bartra’s career is highlighted by significant achievements with Barcelona, including five La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, culminating in a continental treble in 2015. He played 103 professional games across seven seasons with the club.

Beyond Barcelona, Bartra secured the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund in his first season after a 2016 transfer. He later returned to Spain, winning the Copa del Rey with Real Betis in 2022.

Signature Quote

“I needed a goal like that because it gives you confidence. It will help me to not let up and to keep on going.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Something Sweet Your Loved One Did For You (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
51 Chefs’ Favorite Ingredients To Give Your Taste Buds A Special Treat
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Titans From Attack on Titan are Brought to Life in the Real World
3 min read
May, 16, 2021
Woman Who Had A Miscarriage Opens Up About 14 Things No One Told Her
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What is the New Gameshow “Cash Lift” About?
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2017
Hey Pandas, In Honour Of Pride Month, How Did You Come Out? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025