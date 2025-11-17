Hey Pandas, What Are Some Oddly Terrifying Facts? (Closed)

People look at me like ‘why do you even know that?’
#1
Some people will hate others based on nothing but skin colour or gender.
#2
You’ve probably eaten beaver a**l secretions at least once in your life. For instance, it’s used in vanilla ice cream I believe. Sorry..
#3
You’re more likely to get killed by a family member than a total stranger!
(Psst: Those chances increase if you win the lottery.)
#4
Both domestic dogs and cats will scavenge deceased humans, particularly in cases where they are shut into a house and have no other source of food and water.
#5
A whales fart bubble is strong enough to hold a horse in!
#6
Wales really don’t die of old age, instead they get to weak to swim to the surface for air and drown.
#7
Horned lizards squirt blood from their eyes as a defense mechanism.
#8
Asbestos, a material which is very prone to causing cancer, was banned in the U.S. in 1989. This means that if your house/apartment was built prior to this (especially before the 1960s) it likely has asbestos tiles if they haven’t been removed prior.
#9
coconuts kill more people per year than sharks
vending machines kill more people per year than sharks
#10
one day you’ll wake up and wonder where the time went and how you got to be this age. It’s okay, but the thought will be there. Especially when you revisit a memory and think daammnnnn that was 1/2 a century ago!
#11
you have tiny bugs living in your face called face mites
#12
The best way to hide a body is to put it in recently disturbed soil and put it 6 feet under. Than bury a pet like 2 feet under so if the search dogs smell a dead body they will find a pet thinking it’s a false alarm
#13
Human bodies still fart after death…not terrifying but it’s kinda funny. Helps lighten the mood.
#14
Trying to make yourself poop when you don’t have to can give you a hemorrhoid. It blows the end of a vien up like a balloon and is excruciatingly painfull
#15
Chainsaws were originally created to “help” birth by hacking off parts of the body.
#16
There is a term used for when a country loses a nuclear weapon: Broken Arrow. I don’t know which is scarier, the fact that there are lost nuclear weapons, or the fact it’s happened enough times for there to be a term for it.
#17
A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out.
Imagine eating ice cream 😭
#18
Murderers are optimists. They think they’ll never get caught.
#19
your teeth decay when you are alive and stop when you are dead
#20
If the sun exploded right now you wouldn’t know for another 8 minutes
#21
There is a hole in the Pacific ocean floor leaking low saline water. Science thinks its lubrication from tectonic plates.
#22
Bacteriophages. They are a form of virus, and there are more of them on this earth than any other living organism combined, including bacteria. In fact, there are millions of them on you right now! These killing machines attack bacteria specifically, and may even be used medically in the future. Bacteria that grow immune to antibiotics can still be killed by these phages. Who knew that we could work with a virus to save lives? (P.S. Watch Kuzegstagt In a nutshell for deeper analysis.)
#23
Donald Trump is running for President again!
#24
A dead pope was put on trial once.
A nightmare on elm street is based on a true story.
Nearly impossible but you can die by drinking too much water in one sitting.
Human tastes like pork
#25
1. If you get rabies you wouldn’t show symptoms (head ache stomach ache ) until it’s to late to be saved.
2. Locked in syndrome is when your trapped between being awake and being in a coma you can still hear you just can’t move.
3. There’s never a 100 % chance you’ll wake up tomorrow.
4. There are more vacant houses than homeless people in the USA.
#26
There’s a species of toad that has babies by letting them erupt out of clusters in the toads back. It’s called the Surinam Toad.
#27
That billions of kids will go to bed hungry tonight.
And that men still think r*pe is OK.
#28
It takes 100 atom bombs to end all of humanity. There are 17000 *REGISTERED* atom bombs on Earth.
#29
Since I accidentally used one fact that someone put already, I’ll put a different one here.
2 male bees often sword-fight with each other’s d***s and whoever wins the battle wins the female
#30
More than 250,000 people die a year from medical error
#31
Pigs can eat anything, wanna get rid of a body, give it to some pigs.
#32
A cancerous cell is produced by your body every 30 minutes or so, but normally your immune system kills it.
#33
If you want to bury a body, remove the hands since it would be easier for people to track you that way and know who the person is.
Also, bury an animal over it so people will claim it as a false case when they only see the animal.
Sorry if i didn’t explain this perfectly
#34
I forgot to add this.
You could bought off your finger as easily as biting a carrot your brain just stops you.
#35
93 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in 2023 alone. The last two years have been the deadliest for Palestinians since the time of the Second Intifada.
#36
If you keep your home really clean, all food in sealed containers, but still see unusual house pests coming in, it’s a sign you live close to hoarder or a really unsanitary neighbour. Especially if you live in an apartment.
No matter how sterile you keep your home, the critters will still enter and roam around if the neighbour doesn’t clean their home up.
When batteries leak gases they make a ticking sound, that sort of resembles a timer. Dealt with that last night with my fairy lights.
#37
Apple pie, even though typically connected with the USA, the humble apple pie was actually invented in England.
#38
Ive been told that un-ripened pineapple is poisonous to humans. I dont know how factual that is, Ive never looked into it.
#39
Your brain knows how to focus on just the right of incoming visual stimuli, and if for some reason it loses the ability to do so, you can actually go crazy from too much input.
#40
One day we will be dead. It is the inevitable end of all. But hey, it’s part of life, it’s natural!
#41
Alzheimer’s. Nothing more to say.
#42
That stupid people are like Newton’s Laws.
#43
I don’t know if this is already on here but,
if you die in a fire, your eyes melt before you go. So you will be aware of your melting eyes.
#44
If you sneeze too hard, you could fracture a rib.
#45
There’s a species of toad that has babies by letting them erupt out of clusters in the toads back. It’s called the Surinam Toad.
#46
Baseless hate is real *sad crying emoji*
#47
I think DP got banned, AGAIN
#48
Your parents can have a medical emergency and be very close to dying. And to a point be unable to care for themselves, then you have to take care of them.
#49
you were made in a bed, you were born in a bed, and you will die in a bed.
#50
space is an endless abys of darkness.
#51
if god exsists, satan must too.
Follow Us