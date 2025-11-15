Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing You Have Ever Seen Or Done? (Closed)

by

Share down below!

#1

I already posted this for another question, but I stuck tape on my feet and hands so I could climb the wall. I tried. Guess how that ended.

#2

My dad walked in on me trying to use a nail and a drill. That was awkward

#3

My friend told me that they ate a bar of butter.

#4

My dad said he heard someone say “it seems like every canyon I see has a river at the bottom”

#5

1. I said that 20 – 19 = 10. 2. I wore my sister’s pink dress

#6

my friend tried to make ramen in a frying pan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Head of the Class is Getting Revived on HBO Max
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2020
Can You Find All The Cats Watching The World Cup Which I Hid In My Drawing?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
This Baby Zebra Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Get Ready Because an UNO Game Show is Coming to Television
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2020
The Real Russian Spies Who Inspired “The Americans”
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2018
Spawn Spinoff TV Series For Sam And Twitch In The Works
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.