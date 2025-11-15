Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing You Have Ever Seen Or Done? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
I already posted this for another question, but I stuck tape on my feet and hands so I could climb the wall. I tried. Guess how that ended.
#2
My dad walked in on me trying to use a nail and a drill. That was awkward
#3
My friend told me that they ate a bar of butter.
#4
My dad said he heard someone say “it seems like every canyon I see has a river at the bottom”
#5
1. I said that 20 – 19 = 10. 2. I wore my sister’s pink dress
#6
my friend tried to make ramen in a frying pan
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us