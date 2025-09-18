“Great Commercial For Her Plastic Surgeon”: Kris Jenner Meltdown Over ‘Leaked’ MAC Ad Exposed As Hoax

Kris Jenner has been seen lashing out at the makeup outlet MAC for a photo someone “leaked” that depicts the star in a photo op for the brand.
The spat comes months after she admitted to going under the knife and even divulging the surgeon’s name (Steven M. Levine) behind her new look, which she thinks could be an inspiration for others.
Despite her trepidations about the leak, photos of the campaign have made it to social media, and it appears that netizens do not agree with an outlet’s assessment of the 69-year-old as “ageless.”
Page Six observed what appears to be an error by the $30 billion cosmetic empire on September 16 and reported on it.
A screenshot of the sighting shows a headshot of the “momager” in sepia with the watermark: “For internal use only.”
As a nod to the latter stipulation, purportedly an agreement of which Jenner was a party, she wrote in the comment section:
“Check your DMs right now… Who leaked this?” And then, as if to express her exasperation, she wrote again directly below the first comment: “Check your DMs right…”
But it now appears the spat was a scripted publicity stunt
The photo has since been removed, but not before a few netizens caught wind of it.
Page Six reports one as writing: “Please please don’t fire the poor employee who posted this.”
Another observed that a reality star was set to “take” the company “out,” followed by a netizen who made the rather astute observation: “I don’t think y’all were supposed to post this.”
But according to E! News, Jenner’s reaction was scripted.
Netizens overlooked the marketing flourish, focusing instead on the photo being published in black and white
Jenner took to the internet hours later with a video of herself speaking into the phone, saying:
“What do you mean the photo got leaked? You can’t do one thing right? And get the attorney on the phone.”
Some time after, the same photo resurfaced without a watermark and the caption: “Kris Jenner wears MAC Studio Fix in shade NC20.”
While Jenner and the Makeup company contrived a master plan to grab the public’s attention, they appeared to have missed the mark in another area.
Commenters called out the company’s “bright idea”
One person, summing up the general sentiment, wrote:
“I love that you listed the shade but you can’t see the color.”
“Wow,” echoed a netizen of the same sentiments sarcastically. “We can see the shade so well!”
“Lmao whose bright idea was to promote the foundation with an edited black and white picture,” asked another.
Others think MAC has nothing to do with Jenner’s “ageless” looks.
Among the netizens who were willing to overlook the color were many who felt that Jenner’s supposedly “ageless” looks were incorrectly credited to MAC.
“I only wear Mac and get $300,000 face lifts,” quipped one user, underscoring a recent admission made by the makeup tycoon.
“Great commercial for her plastic surgeon,” echoed another.
Some are wondering if MAC was responsible for Jenner’s most recent facelift
Some probed deeper still and speculated whether her recent facelift and the collaboration with MAC were connected.
They wrote:
“Maybe they paid for her facelift in advance of the campaign.”
Jenner says facelifts are her way of aging gracefully
On August 26, Jenner told Vogue Arabia:
“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”
“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.”
She also indicated that the last time she placed her face under the knife was in 2015.
“I had a facelift about 15 years ago,” she explained, then described her most recent enhancement as “a refresh.”
Netizens cannot seem to marry “ageless” with “facelift”
