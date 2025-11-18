27 New Pics Capturing Each Encounter With Pets This UPS Guy Met While Delivering Parcels

Selfies have become an integral part of documenting our lives. Whether we like them or not, most of us end up taking selfies when we want to capture a unique place or a moment we share with someone special. For some, taking daily selfies has even become part of their routine. While an overload of similar-looking selfies might seem boring, some individuals have found unique themes that make their self-portraits stand out!

One such person is Jason Hardesty, a UPS driver who has become recognizable for his creative selfies. You might be familiar with some adorable photos he shares on social media, featuring himself with the dogs and other pets he meets while delivering packages. This isn’t the first time we’ve showcased Hardesty’s cute photos, so if you haven’t seen our previous posts, be sure to check them out!

More info: Instagram

