38 Photos Of The Fluffy And Majestic Side Of Norwegian Forest Cats

If you ever meet a cat that is extra fluffy and is closer in size to a small-breed dog, this is most likely your first encounter with a Norwegian forest cat. Also called skogkatt (forest cat) in Norwegian, these long-haired beauties have quite a history. Some historians believe that they were brought to Norway by traveling merchants, while others say it was the Vikings themselves who carried them home from their journeys. But whatever their origin story might be, Norwegian forest cats perfectly adapted to their new environment and thrived for centuries.

Interestingly, this breed was not created artificially through human manipulation. After their ancestors were first introduced to the pretty harsh climate of Norway, forest cats started evolving to become the absolute gorgeous animals we know them to be. Today, skogkatts are adept climbers and even like fishing in ponds or other bodies of water, unlike most cat breeds who hate getting wet.   

Norse mythology has numerous mentions of fairy cats – giant felines who could climb mountains and pulled the chariot of goddess Freya. It is also very likely that the ancestors of forest cats served as ship cats, taking care of vermin infestations. One could say that life at sea made them real Viking cats. 

A modern Norwegian cat mostly prefers to stay at home and nap on a thick carpet or a sofa, though you can see that unmistakable adventurous spirit in their eyes. And although Norwegian forest cat size may suggest otherwise, they are, in fact, very friendly and affectionate animals that get on well both with family members and other pets.

In this article, we have collected Norwegian forest cat pictures so that you can admire their unmatched beauty. 

#1 Dylan, 11 Month/Old Norwegian Forest Cat. Our Vet Tech Carried Him Around The Office To See The Rest Of The Staff For Pets And Pictures. He Was Feeling Proud

Image source: enrocc

#2 Norwegian Forest Cats

Image source: sampycat, sampycat

#3 When We Rescued Him From The Humane Society. Little Did We Know That Bagheera Was Actually A Majestic Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: dasbrutalz

#4 Fast And Furrious

Image source: we.are.chilipepper

#5 A Handful Of Norwegian Forest Kittens

Image source: EndlessCookie

#6 Fluff Master Supreme

Image source: bellina1295

#7 My Norwegian Forest Cat Nugget

Image source: madadelic

#8 Meet Astrid, My New 9-Week-Old Norwegian Forest Cat. She’s Enjoying The Train Home From K.C. To Chicago

Image source: DrowningInPussycats

#9 Freya The Cheeky Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: vnd3tta

#10 Meet Odin, A Norwegian Forest Cat!

Image source: bossy202

#11 My Cat, Fearlessly Scouting The Woods

Image source: CarelessKrow

#12 Mille, The Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: kryptoparty

#13 I’m A Norwegian Forest Cat. How Do You Do?

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Pepper, The Norwegian Forest Cat Just Loves Snow

Image source: we.are.chilipepper

#15 Our Nearly 17 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat, We Love Him Dearly

Image source: silla860

#16 In His Element

Image source: kristjanrunars

#17 My Friend’s Norwegian Forest Cat Knows She’s Beautiful

Image source: lanesterr

#18 Norwegian Forest Prettiness

Image source: rustin4

#19 Loki And Freya Love To Cuddle With Each Other

Image source: Gigaplex1, Gigaplex1

#20 Dylan, 2 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: enrocc

#21 Meet Freyja My Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: langdale27

#22 My Name Is Zelda And I’m Pretty

Image source: secretlifeofzelda

#23 Our Little Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: cdaingerrun

#24 My Norwegian Forest Cat That Has A Genetic Mutation That Caused Dwarfism. The Most Affectionate, Loving Cat I Have Ever Known

Image source: DrRodneyMckay

#25 The Eyes On This Norwegian Fluff Ball

Image source: pompapompapompa, pompapompapompa

#26 Enzo – The Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: enzothenorwegian

#27 Hi, My Name Is Blitz And I’m A Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: angelo0251

#28 Dylan, 2 Year Old Norwegian Forest Cat. King Of The Play Room, Killer Of Cloth Mice

Image source: enrocc

#29 This Is A Norwegian Forest Cat. They Often Get Confused For Being Fat Or Overfeed. But They Are Actually Just Extremely Fluffy Due To The Cold Climate They Come From

#30 Our Weegies, Svenson And Bjornson

Image source: pineapplelovers81

#31 Torbjørn – 12 Weeks

Image source: darthabraham

#32 What Are You Looking At??

Image source: oliverscatposes

#33 Thor’s Mane Is Really Filling In

Image source: drew1010101

#34 Now That’s A Big One

Image source: PuddinDont

#35 My Handsome Norwegian Forest Cat Louie

Image source: DeannaBananaBanana

#36 My Cats Winter Coat Norwegian Forest Cat

Image source: jeespburger

#37 Norwegian Forest Cat From Chicago

Image source: thebrothersweege

#38 He’s Working

Image source: piperdarbyflynn

