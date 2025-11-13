I Hated Being Tall And Curly, But I Turned It Into My Strength

For most of my life, I hated being tall and curly. I was called poodle, a sheep, Jackson 5, a giraffe… At that time, I couldn‘t see my hair and height as a strength or something that made me special. No matter how hard I tried, I simply couldn’t hide.
