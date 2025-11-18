50 Times People Came Across An Unusual Vending Machine And Just Had To Share It (New Pics)

When you think of a vending machine, we tend to imagine a candy bar or perhaps row after row of bottled beverages. But have you ever seen, for example, a machine stuffed to the brim with blankets? We’ve gathered some of the weirdest and most interesting vending machines from around the internet.
#1 My Local Community College Has Free Emergency Contraceptive Pills In The Vending Machines
Image source: LaUNCHandSmASH
#2 My Airport Has A Book Vending Machine
Image source: LeafSamurai
#3 A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland
Image source: SuspiciousLizardo
#4 This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours
Image source: hello297
#5 They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France
Image source: doublehelixfelix133
#6 A Local Farm Sells Eggs At A 24/7 Vending Machine On Their Driveway
Image source: BellisBlueday
#7 Grocery Store Near Me Has A Sticker Vending Machine With 90s Stock In It
Image source: burnedflag
#8 24/7 Pizza Vending Machine In Finland
Image source: Toby_Forrester
#9 A Shop Repurposed An Old Cigarette Machine To Sell Local Artisans’ Work
Image source: SaintSecular
#10 Baby Supply Vending Machines With Diapers, Snacks, And Parenting Essentials At O’Hare Airport
Image source: Klad_Steel
#11 Short Story Dispenser At Los Angeles Public Library Central
Image source: nytel
#12 A Blanket Vending Machine At My Local Movie Theater
Image source: dontquoteme19
#13 Farmer’s Vending Machines In Germany Offering Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Milk, Jams, Jarred Meats, And Noodles
Image source: pogogq
#14 Yarn Vending Machine In Philadelphia
Image source: smallsociety
#15 There Are Wine Vending Machines In Austria
Image source: the_singingguy
#16 This Life-Saving Vending Machine In Oklahoma
Image source: Taikuus
#17 A Public Library Vending Machine At The Train Station. I Love This
Image source: ToshiroBaloney
#18 In The Netherlands, There Are Vending Machines For Fresh Flowers
Image source: Jonah_the_Whale
#19 Put In A Coin And Get A Random Tattoo. I Was Surprised With A Tattoo Vending Machine Gift For Christmas. I Loved The Concept, And It Was Super Fun To Do
Image source: Ok-Force9281
#20 Book Vending Machine At A Local Elementary School
Image source: SimonThalmann
#21 A Sock Vending Machine
Image source: ZddZbg
#22 Heraklion Airport In Greece Has A Seed Vending Machine
Image source: dutts303
#23 Ramen Vending Machine
Image source: zihanki_note
#24 A Fried Chicken Vending Machine In Otaru, Hokkaido
Image source: Kafeen
#25 A Sausage Vending Machine In Germany
Image source: Easy_Contribution250
#26 Thongs Vending Machine In Melbourne
Image source: lordofalldragons
#27 “Herb” Vending Machine In Italy
Image source: yelsnow
#28 This Airport Vending Machine Sells LEGO Sets
Image source: zredditz
#29 Vending Machine Just For Skittles
Image source: charlssam
#30 Strawberry Vending Machine. This Is At A Strawberry Greenhouse In The Westland In The Netherlands
Image source: stamilo
#31 This Cotton Candy Vending Machine
Image source: Big-Calligrapher-675
#32 My University’s Engineering Building Has An Electrical Component Vending Machine
Image source: Jdbee23
#33 Flower Seed Vending Machine In A German City
Image source: crisprcaz
#34 My Kid’s School Has A Vending Machine For School Supplies
Image source: felicthecat
#35 Pringles Gambling Vending Machine, The Cost Is Slightly Higher Than Buying In A Store But You Have A Random Chance To Get One, Two Or Three Tubes
Image source: Little-Slime
#36 Germany Has Vending Machines For Meat Products
Image source: CaptainMcSmoky
#37 Vending Machine With Some Juice
Image source: salshaindr
#38 This Champagne Vending Machine
Image source: isellJetparts
#39 A Dispenser That Sells Local Cheese (Fromage) And Morteau’s Sausages In The Train Station (Besancon, France)
I saw that while waiting for my train. I tried a Comte cheese, and it was really good. I couldn’t finish it, so I gave it to a random homeless dude (who gave it to someone else).
Image source: Stock-Account-5841
#40 A Vending Machine For Bouquets In France
Image source: steno_princess
#41 My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes
Image source: keneguy
#42 “Vending Machine Corner” In Akihabara Contains A Number Of Vending Machines Selling Strange Things Like Popcorn, A Tennis Ball, A Tube Of Carrots, And Mystery Boxes
Image source: bradnicpon
#43 A Macaroon Vending Machine In Japan
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Condom Vending Machine In Japan That Has “I Love You” Written In Many Different Languages
Image source: Little-Slime
#45 I Found A Jansport Backpack Vending Machine In Mexico City
Image source: nightfan
#46 Ever Been Walking Down The Street Needing A Bottle Of Soup Stock With A Fish Inside? Fear Not. Osu, Nagoya
Image source: duckbutcher
#47 This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School
Image source: wyn13
#48 The Men’s Bathroom In This Movie Theatre Had A Vending Machine For Pain Meds, Chapstick, Cologne, And Candy
Image source: nowpleasedontseeme
#49 You Can Buy Crutches From This Vending Machine Next To A Local Hospital In Vilnius, Lithuania
Image source: rvul.lt
#50 Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine
Image source: roxzillaz
