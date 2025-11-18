50 Times People Came Across An Unusual Vending Machine And Just Had To Share It (New Pics)

by

When you think of a vending machine, we tend to imagine a candy bar or perhaps row after row of bottled beverages. But have you ever seen, for example, a machine stuffed to the brim with blankets? We’ve gathered some of the weirdest and most interesting vending machines from around the internet.
We also got in touch with Lisa Yaszek, a professor of science fiction studies in the school of literature, media, and communication at Georgia Tech to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 My Local Community College Has Free Emergency Contraceptive Pills In The Vending Machines

Image source: LaUNCHandSmASH

#2 My Airport Has A Book Vending Machine

Image source: LeafSamurai

#3 A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

Image source: SuspiciousLizardo

#4 This Bakery In Japan Puts Their Leftover Bread In A Vending Machine To Sell After Hours

Image source: hello297

#5 They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France

Image source: doublehelixfelix133

#6 A Local Farm Sells Eggs At A 24/7 Vending Machine On Their Driveway

Image source: BellisBlueday

#7 Grocery Store Near Me Has A Sticker Vending Machine With 90s Stock In It

Image source: burnedflag

#8 24/7 Pizza Vending Machine In Finland

Image source: Toby_Forrester

#9 A Shop Repurposed An Old Cigarette Machine To Sell Local Artisans’ Work

Image source: SaintSecular

#10 Baby Supply Vending Machines With Diapers, Snacks, And Parenting Essentials At O’Hare Airport

Image source: Klad_Steel

#11 Short Story Dispenser At Los Angeles Public Library Central

Image source: nytel

#12 A Blanket Vending Machine At My Local Movie Theater

Image source: dontquoteme19

#13 Farmer’s Vending Machines In Germany Offering Fresh Eggs, Potatoes, Milk, Jams, Jarred Meats, And Noodles

Image source: pogogq

#14 Yarn Vending Machine In Philadelphia

Image source: smallsociety

#15 There Are Wine Vending Machines In Austria

Image source: the_singingguy

#16 This Life-Saving Vending Machine In Oklahoma

Image source: Taikuus

#17 A Public Library Vending Machine At The Train Station. I Love This

Image source: ToshiroBaloney

#18 In The Netherlands, There Are Vending Machines For Fresh Flowers

Image source: Jonah_the_Whale

#19 Put In A Coin And Get A Random Tattoo. I Was Surprised With A Tattoo Vending Machine Gift For Christmas. I Loved The Concept, And It Was Super Fun To Do

Image source: Ok-Force9281

#20 Book Vending Machine At A Local Elementary School

Image source: SimonThalmann

#21 A Sock Vending Machine

Image source: ZddZbg

#22 Heraklion Airport In Greece Has A Seed Vending Machine

Image source: dutts303

#23 Ramen Vending Machine

Image source: zihanki_note

#24 A Fried Chicken Vending Machine In Otaru, Hokkaido

Image source: Kafeen

#25 A Sausage Vending Machine In Germany

Image source: Easy_Contribution250

#26 Thongs Vending Machine In Melbourne

Image source: lordofalldragons

#27 “Herb” Vending Machine In Italy

Image source: yelsnow

#28 This Airport Vending Machine Sells LEGO Sets

Image source: zredditz

#29 Vending Machine Just For Skittles

Image source: charlssam

#30 Strawberry Vending Machine. This Is At A Strawberry Greenhouse In The Westland In The Netherlands

Image source: stamilo

#31 This Cotton Candy Vending Machine

Image source: Big-Calligrapher-675

#32 My University’s Engineering Building Has An Electrical Component Vending Machine

Image source: Jdbee23

#33 Flower Seed Vending Machine In A German City

Image source: crisprcaz

#34 My Kid’s School Has A Vending Machine For School Supplies

Image source: felicthecat

#35 Pringles Gambling Vending Machine, The Cost Is Slightly Higher Than Buying In A Store But You Have A Random Chance To Get One, Two Or Three Tubes

Image source: Little-Slime

#36 Germany Has Vending Machines For Meat Products

Image source: CaptainMcSmoky

#37 Vending Machine With Some Juice

Image source: salshaindr

#38 This Champagne Vending Machine

Image source: isellJetparts

#39 A Dispenser That Sells Local Cheese (Fromage) And Morteau’s Sausages In The Train Station (Besancon, France)

I saw that while waiting for my train. I tried a Comte cheese, and it was really good. I couldn’t finish it, so I gave it to a random homeless dude (who gave it to someone else).

Image source: Stock-Account-5841

#40 A Vending Machine For Bouquets In France

Image source: steno_princess

#41 My Dentist Has A Vending Machine For Toothpicks And Toothbrushes

Image source: keneguy

#42 “Vending Machine Corner” In Akihabara Contains A Number Of Vending Machines Selling Strange Things Like Popcorn, A Tennis Ball, A Tube Of Carrots, And Mystery Boxes

Image source: bradnicpon

#43 A Macaroon Vending Machine In Japan

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Condom Vending Machine In Japan That Has “I Love You” Written In Many Different Languages

Image source: Little-Slime

#45 I Found A Jansport Backpack Vending Machine In Mexico City

Image source: nightfan

#46 Ever Been Walking Down The Street Needing A Bottle Of Soup Stock With A Fish Inside? Fear Not. Osu, Nagoya

Image source: duckbutcher

#47 This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School

Image source: wyn13

#48 The Men’s Bathroom In This Movie Theatre Had A Vending Machine For Pain Meds, Chapstick, Cologne, And Candy

Image source: nowpleasedontseeme

#49 You Can Buy Crutches From This Vending Machine Next To A Local Hospital In Vilnius, Lithuania

Image source: rvul.lt

#50 Grocery Store I Live Beside Sells Ammunition Out Of A Vending Machine

Image source: roxzillaz

