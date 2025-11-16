I Have Discovered 12 Unusual But Cool Food Trucks Around The Us

Although you may have come across numerous grilled cheese trucks and seafood food trucks in the past, you might be surprised to discover that oyster trucks, champagne trucks, and tots trucks are also available across the country. Here are some of the most creative food trucks you never even knew existed.

#1 Bacon-Themed Foods

Get your bacon fix from this bacon-themed food truck, which started as a brick-and-mortar location. The Bacon Truck; Boston, MA.

#2 Oysters On Wheels

Indulge in the freshest East and West coast seafood selections at this versatile food truck. Though they have a permanent brick-and-mortar location, fans love the novelty of having their oysters on wheels. Blue Plate Oysterette; Santa Monica, CA.

#3 The Mobile Bar

This fully-renovated vintage canned ham camper trailer has been transformed into a mobile bar serving Prosecco and other wines on tap, perfect for your wedding party. The Bubble Tap, New Orleans.

#4 Carnival Food Truck

Who said you need to go to a Carnival to have some bites of your favorite fair eats and treats? You can just to the streets of Allen or Dallas, and you can enjoy some mouth-watering corn dogs and funnel cakes. You can even bring one of Boardwalk Bites Carnival Food Truck to your event.

#5 Treats For Humans And Their Fur Babies

The Barkery’s is located outside of a dog park and offers treats for both dog owners and their furry friends, including custom cakes for birthdays. The Seattle Barkery, South Lake Union.

#6 Jewish Deli Staples And Food Delivery

Caplansky’s brings Jewish deli staples like lox, matzo ball soup, and sandwiches to the appetizing enthusiasts of Toronto. Caplansky’s Deli, Toronto, Canada.

#7 Hawaiian-Style Ice Cream

This colorful ice cream truck offers Hawaiian-style shaved ice in South Dakota, a unique experience you won’t want to miss. Dakota Snow, Sioux Falls, SD.

#8 Build Your Own Hotdog

Biker Jim’s gourmet hot dog carts have remained popular despite the opening of his restaurants, thanks to the option to build your own hot dog from a selection of 15 homemade sausages. Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs; Denver, CO.

#9 School Bus Food Truck

Bernie’s is a burger-forward food truck inside a converted school bus. Their loaded fries are a must-try. Bernie’s Burger Bus; Houston, TX.

#10 Burrito-Filled Menu

This D.C. mainstay offers an exclusively burrito-filled menu, along with a side of fried mac & cheese bites that you definitely don’t want to miss. Rito Loco; Washington D.C.

#11 Tiny Tot Cart

The tiny tot cart, a Philadelphia favorite since 2013, is often seen at colleges and late-night wedding parties, serving cheese-drenched potatoes, a perfect midnight snack. The Tot Cart; Philadelphia, PA.

#12 Catered Ice Cream

Cold Stone Creamery has been catering their ice cream truck services in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut for six years now. They are popular for corporate events, weddings, private events, and festivals. Keep this in mind for your next birthday celebration, especially since they now offer pre-ordering for their trucks to provide a contactless service.

Patrick Penrose
