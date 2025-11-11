This Couple Rescued 7 Animals And This Is How They Live Now

by

I bet it never occurred to you that dogs, cats, and ducklings could get along, huh? Well, turns out not only do they get along, but they’re inseparable!

Meet Roxy, Edith, Mia, Rose, Jake, Gertrude and Donald – the most adorable family of seven that you’ll ever see. They were adopted by Kasey Boggs and her husband, who have been rescuing animals for a decade. Their current family of seven is made up of four dogs, a cat, and two ducklings, and they’re all inseparable. They go on adventures every weekend, take the cutest photos ever, then post them to Instagram. The animals love each other so much, they won’t even take pictures separately. “Whenever I have to take a pic of two or three of them, I put the others in a different room. If I try to do it in front of them, they will come together, because they are so used to being together”, Boggs told Barkpost. Too cute!

More info: Instagram (h/t: barkpost)

And they all love each other so much

The ducklings were the latest addition to the family, and they fell in love from the first sight

Every weekend, the whole family goes on fun adventures, like hiking and camping

This is what it’s like to walk them

First, they rescued and adopted the Toy Fox Terrier, Roxy, who didn’t have a hip joint

A week later, they adopted a Pit Bull named Nala, which, sadly, had a heart problem and died

That’s where the Boggs’ love for Pit Bulls came from, so they then rescued two more Pit Bulls, Jake and Rosie

Jake (top) was rescued from an owner, who would lock him up in a crate because he didn’t want him

Rosie (right) came from a high crime dog-fighting neighborhood, where cops would shoot pit bulls on sight

There’s also Edith, a Rat Terrier Italian Greyhound mix

She was found by the Humane Society in a cold, dark alley lying on her dead mother to keep warm

Next, is Mia, the adventurous cat from Stray Haven Cat Rescue

And here’s the whole family ready for their next adventure

Aren’t they adorable?

And if you think that 7 is too many, the couple is also expecting a baby now!

