30 People Share Disgusting Things People Don’t Realize Are Very Gross

Billionaires. You don’t get that much money without seriously ruining some lives.
People monetizing their kids on YouTube.
Spitting. I feel physically ill when I witness someone hawking and spitting in public or see spit sitting on the pavement.
Not washing your hands after going to the bathroom. Nasty.
The sound of people chewing.
Children with food on their face. And snot.
Employers paying new hires more than tenured employees. Having drastically different pay rates for people with similar credentials doing the same job.
5 foot long eyelashes.
Unkept beards.
People. Seriously, we are gross.
Maybe not “normal” but I am repulsed by the smell created by clothing not properly drying. The smell is on clothing that sat in the washer machine too long. Or dish towels and bathroom towels that dried without being spread out.
I smell it on people from down the isle in stores. And don’t get me started on drying my hands in someone’s bathroom and finding out the smell is lingering on my hands now.
Long nails.
Lip fillers.
Spitting, coughing without covering mouth. I have multiple sclerosis. Get sick really easy.
When someone else ‘washes’ my dishes for me and I drink from a ‘clean’ glass and it smells of rotting food and I look at my sponge and it’s covered in food because someone thought that smearing food around my dishes with a sponge somehow made them clean you’re all fired I never want to see you again.
On colder days when my dad walks the dog he’ll sometimes hold the dog poop bag in his hands to warm his hands.
Smacking gum. I hate it. And loud chewing/swallowing noises.
Not washing hands before a meal. You have been in filth and you are going to touch your food with those hands? Yuk.
Sitting on a warm toilet seat.
Washing dishes in a tub of soapy water and not rinsing off the soap suds. Or not scrubbing the outsides of pots and pans as well. Makes me want to vomit. I’d rather not taste stale soap and bacteria in my cup of tea or food thanks. I can always tell as well.
Leaving the toilet seat up when flushing.
Talking while eating. You get to see the inside of their mouth, and its disgusting
Just eat and swallow the food and then talk 🙄.
Spitting, especially loogies. I literally almost throw up when I see someone doing it.
Childbirth.
We’re all here because of it, and it’s currently my day job to catch a baby or two per day, but goddamn is it like watching a woman’s genitals go through Vietnam each time.
Licking their fingers to turn a page. Turns my stomach!
Wearing those big a*s engagement rings and never properly cleaning them. Especially in a hospital, nobody should be wearing anything below the elbow for good hand hygiene. I can’t imagine how many germs live between all those diamonds that now are spreading to my patients. Just take it all off, leave them at home!
I see so many videos of people letting their cats walk all over their kitchen counters and I want to vomit. Do these people think their cats are washing their paws and butts after they use the litter box?
Blowing out birthday cake candles. Here let me blow my spit all over this cake, then cut it up and expect everyone to eat it.
Instead we should do a sheet cake for all and a cupcake with candle for the blower.
Perhaps not gross, but I am repulsed by holding chalk and writing on a chalkboard. The touch, the feel, the sound, everything.
Not gross but the sound of a dentist drill. Makes me shiver at the sound.
