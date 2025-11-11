Dogs Are Not Allowed On NYC Subway Unless They’re In A Carrier…So This Happened

by

Some rules are meant to be followed, and some are expected to be broken. The regulations, in this case, are clear when it comes to carrying animals on the NYC subway. “No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container.” It looks like there’s no room for interpretation, right? But the New York subway rules say nothing about the size of the animal or the form of the dog carrier, and as you can see from this picture, some people are quick to exploit that fact to avoid a fine for not following the rules of public transport use.

This guy and his husky were recently captured riding the subway by CBS news producer Alex Romano, and it’s hard not to smile when you look at it. Perhaps it’s the not-so-covert nature of the operation. Perhaps it’s the casual pose. Or perhaps it’s simply the fact that the guy is carrying a large dog in a tote bag. Whatever the reason, we love it.

Scroll down below to check the genius solution for large dog breed specimens to travel in the NYC subway; it may give you a hint if you are experiencing a similar situation with your pet dog and public transportation, too.

This guy avoided a fine on the New York subway by putting his huge husky into a tote bag

Dogs Are Not Allowed On NYC Subway Unless They&#8217;re In A Carrier&#8230;So This Happened

Image credits: Alex Romano

He’s not the first person to sneak an over-sized commuting canine onto a subway however…

Dogs Are Not Allowed On NYC Subway Unless They&#8217;re In A Carrier&#8230;So This Happened

Image credits: emilNYC

Dogs Are Not Allowed On NYC Subway Unless They&#8217;re In A Carrier&#8230;So This Happened

Image credits: Michiko Fuller

Dogs Are Not Allowed On NYC Subway Unless They&#8217;re In A Carrier&#8230;So This Happened

Image credits: hansyandbrush

Dogs Are Not Allowed On NYC Subway Unless They&#8217;re In A Carrier&#8230;So This Happened

Image credits: Clare Toeniskoetter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “The Cromarties”
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2017
Bo-Katan Series Possibly Coming And What Might To Expect
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2022
Meet the Cast of Season 14 of Married at First Sight
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2022
Master of None
Master of None Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Plan B”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2015
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke Sings “MMMBop” in Dothraki on Late Night With Seth Meyers
3 min read
May, 25, 2016
Recap – Bones 5.02 “The Bond in the Boot”
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.