Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of “Where’s Waldo”

by

Where’s Waldo, the popular childhood activity book, has finally been reinvented for the adult world. The group of friends behind the Subtle Dildo blog have taken to hiding their flesh-colored rubber toy in plain sight, challenging visitors to see if they can find it in every photo.

According to the creators, the blog is “an installation art project about the place of rubber in our lives.” And some of those places are surprisingly difficult to find.

More info: Website | Instagram (h/t: huffpost)

Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;
Can You Find The Dildo? Bloggers Create Adult Version Of &#8220;Where&#8217;s Waldo&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
