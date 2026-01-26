96 Of The Best Comebacks And Comments From Social Media

Some of the funniest people you will encounter aren’t always the legendary stand-up comedians that headline the biggest stages. Many of them hide behind usernames, dropping perfectly timed punchlines in social media comment sections. 

Some of their wisecracks have drawn attention, enough to be featured on the Funny Comments subreddit. Scrolling through the page, you will realize that comment boxes aren’t always filled with toxicity and division. Other times, they are a goldmine of jokes that would elicit at least one legitimate “ha-ha” from readers. 

Here are some of those posts, which we’ve compiled for your entertainment today.

#1 This Is The Only Way

Image source: mrduncansir42

#2

Image source: Wide-president

#3 No Steam, Just Unfreeze Water

Image source: Liljriggsvault

Some of the funniest comments you will read on social media are driven by impeccable comedic timing. In the context of stand-up comedy, for example, it’s when a comic relies on pacing and rhythm to enhance the delivery of their punchlines. 

Proper timing is necessary to make a joke land well. Do it wrong, and you may decrease its impact, or even alter its meaning. 

#4 I Wish

Image source: Blubadubh

#5 ‘murica

Image source: BoTamByloCiemno

#6 Ooooof Level 69420

Image source: reddit.com

Unlike with verbal punchlines, timing in written jokes can be achieved through punctuation, line breaks, or ellipses to indicate a pause in the conversation. Another way is to make readers stop scrolling through a witty retort, much like many of the comments you will see featured on this list. 

#7 Funny LOL

Image source: Prudent-Tip5520

#8 Hmm Have Fun Being A Carrot I Guess

Image source: Unflipped-Pancake

#9 Your Grandma Choking On A Fish Bone? Consider Youtube Premium!

Image source: Gumball_Alehandro

Written humor goes a long way in terms of engaging readers and bringing attention to your social media presence, for example. According to surveys, funny quips increase a post’s shareability by 43%.

It’s why many UK brands are using humor to connect with their audiences and potential customers. As Sprout Social confirms, the trademark brand of dry British humor has been part of marketing strategies so far.

#10 Fart

Image source: idcanymore15

#11 I Was Having Time Alone And Saw This. Honestly I Laughed My A Off LOL 😂

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Ununun

Image source: Opposite-Dustt

If you’re a company that intends to incorporate humor into its social media communication strategy, there are pitfalls to steer clear of. According to Aventi Group, harmful stereotypes and culturally sensitive remarks should be avoided. 

This tactic is known as “punching down,” and it almost always lands poorly for anyone who goes down that route. Many celebrities have been either criticized or even ostracized by Hollywood for incorporating this tactic. 

#13 Bruh

Image source: reddit.com

#14 The Earth Is Healing

Image source: demandapanda

#15 I Fell Off Of My Bed When I Read This

Image source: Crakhead_the_real

We would also like to hear from you, our dear readers. Which of these comments did you find the funniest? What about them cracked you up the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

#16 Death

Image source: Memelord1709

#17 Too Funny

Image source: canonly

#18 Just Thought This Belonged Here

Image source: astral-divinity

#19 The Funniest Thing I’ve Read All Day

Image source: Supperdudehasrabies

#20

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Don’t Sin, Cos For

Image source: TacticalFlatCap

#22 Where’s The Lie ?

Image source: Dense-Ad-2385

#23 No Excuses!

Image source: RareDarkIcyFox

#24 Ooooo

Image source: Wilhelm-Bromander

#25 Fastest Delivery In Town

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Pretty Accurate

Image source: SirLimp5827

#27 I Dont Know!

Image source: Uncultured_swine0369

#28 True

Image source: gejmster

#29 They Didnt Lie

Image source: Maxpowah1

#30 I Randomly Found It

Image source: username78777

#31 I Meeaaannn

Image source: Imaginary_Mix8428

#32 Roasted

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Made Me LOL

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Comedy At Its Finest

Image source: Comfortable-Fee-4585

#35 You Got Any Games On Your Phone??

Image source: Chrisseffery

#36 Beautiful

Image source: Lamp-post-

#37 Pass Tens

Image source: Interesting-Net-3130

#38 Lmao

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Oh Boi

Image source: lunatic_layman

#40 An Interesting Title

Image source: coochieslayer0000001

#41 No No He’s Got A Point

Image source: R0GU3_D1N0

#42 Big Violins

Image source: Xd-refunded

#43 Hol Tf Up

Image source: reddit.com

#44 The Master Himself

Image source: Jake_is_great

#45 I Support

Image source: reddit.com

#46 ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎

Image source: Slawarth

#47 A True Speed Competition

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Bruh

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Hot Cheeto Man

Image source: reddit.com

#50 This Made Me Laugh In A Triangle

Image source: IntimidatingNoodles

#51 Respect Social Distancing!

Image source: ZzAaCcNn

#52 ^●●^

Image source: doc_holiday14

#53 Youtube Be Like

Image source: DragonTroller56

#54 Bee

Image source: Dulein_Yeet

#55 What Happened Here?

Image source: ctemp97

#56 I Just Thought This Would Go Here

Image source: dunno93939

#57 “Damn Teabaggers!”

Image source: Blakey546

#58 This Is What Angels Look Like According To The Bible 😂😂

Image source: Nami-swan95

#59 Bruh

Image source: reddit.com

#60

Image source: reddit.com

#61 He’s Right You Know

Image source: reddit.com

#62 The Meme Recreated

Image source: reddit.com

#63 Found This On Facebook

Image source: CapriciousDemonYT

#64 Yeah Dad

Image source: VeloxityS

#65 Cracked Me Up

Image source: PHGAMING99_OFFICIAL

#66 An Interesting Tomato Title

Image source: JustsomeSpaceG1

#67 Woop Dee Do ☹️

Image source: reddit.com

#68 Make Sure You Read The Second Bot Comment

Image source: sarcasm_alert-bot-

#69 :bread:

Image source: reddit.com

#70 Cousin Became Firefighter, And My Gran Comments

Image source: jRaeLupa

#71 Todd Knows Best

Image source: oblivionknight9

#72 Lmao

Image source: No-Claim-9560

#73 Mirrors

Image source: FWTCH_Paradise

#74 I Think It’s True

Image source: therealrixous

#75 Those Poor Seconds

Image source: w0nkybish

#76 Did I Mention The Drive Thru?

Image source: Wolf6513

#77 Return To Monke

Image source: Gumball_Alehandro

#78 The Scariest Number

Image source: finnball2g

#79 True

Image source: reddit.com

#80 💀

Image source: idcanymore15

#81 Recharging The Electric Eels

Image source: mrduncansir42

#82 Giraffes

Image source: chloebanana

#83 Cat Performing Spells?!

Image source: reddit.com

#84 Suming Up Todays Nvidia Presentation

Image source: pennerdiesel

#85 Social Credit Farmers

Image source: YungNigget788

#86 Im Hungry Now

Image source: GUNZBLAZIN3000

#87 True Words

Image source: reddit.com

#88 Lmao

Image source: reddit.com

#89 Camel

Image source: idcanymore15

#90 Both Everyone Wants, One Of Them Is Effective, The Other Is Friendship

Image source: rarinscorion

#91 🤔

Image source: Astro_Birdy

#92 An Honest Mistake

Image source: DeadStonks

#93 Metallica Was Once A Local Band

Image source: reddit.com

#94 Shut

Image source: reddit.com

#95 Where’d They Go?

Image source: 29083017425649301415

#96 Title

Image source: r1j4n_

