96 Of The Best Comebacks And Comments From Social Media

Some of the funniest people you will encounter aren’t always the legendary stand-up comedians that headline the biggest stages. Many of them hide behind usernames, dropping perfectly timed punchlines in social media comment sections.
Some of their wisecracks have drawn attention, enough to be featured on the Funny Comments subreddit. Scrolling through the page, you will realize that comment boxes aren’t always filled with toxicity and division. Other times, they are a goldmine of jokes that would elicit at least one legitimate “ha-ha” from readers.
Here are some of those posts, which we’ve compiled for your entertainment today.
#1 This Is The Only Way
Image source: mrduncansir42
#2
Image source: Wide-president
#3 No Steam, Just Unfreeze Water
Image source: Liljriggsvault
Some of the funniest comments you will read on social media are driven by impeccable comedic timing. In the context of stand-up comedy, for example, it’s when a comic relies on pacing and rhythm to enhance the delivery of their punchlines.
Proper timing is necessary to make a joke land well. Do it wrong, and you may decrease its impact, or even alter its meaning.
#4 I Wish
Image source: Blubadubh
#5 ‘murica
Image source: BoTamByloCiemno
#6 Ooooof Level 69420
Image source: reddit.com
Unlike with verbal punchlines, timing in written jokes can be achieved through punctuation, line breaks, or ellipses to indicate a pause in the conversation. Another way is to make readers stop scrolling through a witty retort, much like many of the comments you will see featured on this list.
#7 Funny LOL
Image source: Prudent-Tip5520
#8 Hmm Have Fun Being A Carrot I Guess
Image source: Unflipped-Pancake
#9 Your Grandma Choking On A Fish Bone? Consider Youtube Premium!
Image source: Gumball_Alehandro
Written humor goes a long way in terms of engaging readers and bringing attention to your social media presence, for example. According to surveys, funny quips increase a post’s shareability by 43%.
It’s why many UK brands are using humor to connect with their audiences and potential customers. As Sprout Social confirms, the trademark brand of dry British humor has been part of marketing strategies so far.
#10 Fart
Image source: idcanymore15
#11 I Was Having Time Alone And Saw This. Honestly I Laughed My A Off LOL 😂
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Ununun
Image source: Opposite-Dustt
If you’re a company that intends to incorporate humor into its social media communication strategy, there are pitfalls to steer clear of. According to Aventi Group, harmful stereotypes and culturally sensitive remarks should be avoided.
This tactic is known as “punching down,” and it almost always lands poorly for anyone who goes down that route. Many celebrities have been either criticized or even ostracized by Hollywood for incorporating this tactic.
#13 Bruh
Image source: reddit.com
#14 The Earth Is Healing
Image source: demandapanda
#15 I Fell Off Of My Bed When I Read This
Image source: Crakhead_the_real
We would also like to hear from you, our dear readers. Which of these comments did you find the funniest? What about them cracked you up the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
#16 Death
Image source: Memelord1709
#17 Too Funny
Image source: canonly
#18 Just Thought This Belonged Here
Image source: astral-divinity
#19 The Funniest Thing I’ve Read All Day
Image source: Supperdudehasrabies
#20
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Don’t Sin, Cos For
Image source: TacticalFlatCap
#22 Where’s The Lie ?
Image source: Dense-Ad-2385
#23 No Excuses!
Image source: RareDarkIcyFox
#24 Ooooo
Image source: Wilhelm-Bromander
#25 Fastest Delivery In Town
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Pretty Accurate
Image source: SirLimp5827
#27 I Dont Know!
Image source: Uncultured_swine0369
#28 True
Image source: gejmster
#29 They Didnt Lie
Image source: Maxpowah1
#30 I Randomly Found It
Image source: username78777
#31 I Meeaaannn
Image source: Imaginary_Mix8428
#32 Roasted
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Made Me LOL
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Comedy At Its Finest
Image source: Comfortable-Fee-4585
#35 You Got Any Games On Your Phone??
Image source: Chrisseffery
#36 Beautiful
Image source: Lamp-post-
#37 Pass Tens
Image source: Interesting-Net-3130
#38 Lmao
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Oh Boi
Image source: lunatic_layman
#40 An Interesting Title
Image source: coochieslayer0000001
#41 No No He’s Got A Point
Image source: R0GU3_D1N0
#42 Big Violins
Image source: Xd-refunded
#43 Hol Tf Up
Image source: reddit.com
#44 The Master Himself
Image source: Jake_is_great
#45 I Support
Image source: reddit.com
#46
Image source: Slawarth
#47 A True Speed Competition
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Bruh
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Hot Cheeto Man
Image source: reddit.com
#50 This Made Me Laugh In A Triangle
Image source: IntimidatingNoodles
#51 Respect Social Distancing!
Image source: ZzAaCcNn
#52 ^●●^
Image source: doc_holiday14
#53 Youtube Be Like
Image source: DragonTroller56
#54 Bee
Image source: Dulein_Yeet
#55 What Happened Here?
Image source: ctemp97
#56 I Just Thought This Would Go Here
Image source: dunno93939
#57 “Damn Teabaggers!”
Image source: Blakey546
#58 This Is What Angels Look Like According To The Bible 😂😂
Image source: Nami-swan95
#59 Bruh
Image source: reddit.com
#60
Image source: reddit.com
#61 He’s Right You Know
Image source: reddit.com
#62 The Meme Recreated
Image source: reddit.com
#63 Found This On Facebook
Image source: CapriciousDemonYT
#64 Yeah Dad
Image source: VeloxityS
#65 Cracked Me Up
Image source: PHGAMING99_OFFICIAL
#66 An Interesting Tomato Title
Image source: JustsomeSpaceG1
#67 Woop Dee Do ☹️
Image source: reddit.com
#68 Make Sure You Read The Second Bot Comment
Image source: sarcasm_alert-bot-
#69 :bread:
Image source: reddit.com
#70 Cousin Became Firefighter, And My Gran Comments
Image source: jRaeLupa
#71 Todd Knows Best
Image source: oblivionknight9
#72 Lmao
Image source: No-Claim-9560
#73 Mirrors
Image source: FWTCH_Paradise
#74 I Think It’s True
Image source: therealrixous
#75 Those Poor Seconds
Image source: w0nkybish
#76 Did I Mention The Drive Thru?
Image source: Wolf6513
#77 Return To Monke
Image source: Gumball_Alehandro
#78 The Scariest Number
Image source: finnball2g
#79 True
Image source: reddit.com
#80 💀
Image source: idcanymore15
#81 Recharging The Electric Eels
Image source: mrduncansir42
#82 Giraffes
Image source: chloebanana
#83 Cat Performing Spells?!
Image source: reddit.com
#84 Suming Up Todays Nvidia Presentation
Image source: pennerdiesel
#85 Social Credit Farmers
Image source: YungNigget788
#86 Im Hungry Now
Image source: GUNZBLAZIN3000
#87 True Words
Image source: reddit.com
#88 Lmao
Image source: reddit.com
#89 Camel
Image source: idcanymore15
#90 Both Everyone Wants, One Of Them Is Effective, The Other Is Friendship
Image source: rarinscorion
#91 🤔
Image source: Astro_Birdy
#92 An Honest Mistake
Image source: DeadStonks
#93 Metallica Was Once A Local Band
Image source: reddit.com
#94 Shut
Image source: reddit.com
#95 Where’d They Go?
Image source: 29083017425649301415
#96 Title
Image source: r1j4n_
