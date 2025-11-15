My 88 Cartoons About Modern Life

Hello, I’m Cem Çevikayak. I have been drawing cartoons since 2008. I participated in various national and international cartoon competitions. I have exhibited these cartoons I drew in various publications.
In 2018, I started sharing my cartoons on my Instagram blog called “Kartun Çizim.” I prepared the cartoons I shared there in a yellow frame and yellow tones and integrated them. In my cartoons, I generally handle modern daily life in a minimalist linear style. Here, I present some of the cartoons I have drawn over the years. I hope you enjoy them!
#1
#2 Not Yet Monopoly! Let’s Keep On To Boardgame
#3 Old Normal vs. New Normal
#4 Global Nightmare
#5 Totem Media
#6
#7 Recommendation In Space
#8
#9
#10
#11 A Series Of Unfortunate Designer
#12 Who Is Guaranteed?
#13
#14 Skip Ad Sauce
#15 Game Of Life
#16 Between Macrouniverse And Microuniverse
#17 Global Humor
#18
#19 New Age Wealth
#20 The Important Thing Is The Price
#21 Neo-Hide And Seek
#22 Like vs. Dislike
#23 Damien Hirst Tribute
#24 Empathy
#25 Virtual Blindness
#26 Day And Night Windows In Pandemic
#27 .
#28 Heart Of The Ocean
#29
#30 Hot Shot
#31 The Garden Of Virtual Earthly Delights
#32 To Do Leap
#33 Uncanny Featured Orbits
#34
#35
#36 Organ Donation
#37 Pop Art Of Zoom
#38 Girl With A Pearl Necklace
#39 Ancient Graphic Designer
#40 Water War
#41 Be Here Now!
#42
#43
#44 Draw Your Own Target
#45 King Sharpener
#46 The Shortest Pencil Is Longer Than The Longest Memory
#47
#48 Colors Of Words
#49 Footprints
#50 Tweets That Come And Go…
#51 Corporate Smurf
#52 Primitive Consuming
#53 New Age Watch
#54 Selfie Or Not Selfie
#55 Cultural Bridge
#56 Random Connections
#57 Imagination Without Borders
#58 Get Into Pocket “Hugs”
#59
#60
#61
#62 No Hi Five While Isolation!
#63
#64 Online City
#65 Time Flies…
#66 Keys And Holes
#67
#68
#69 Roots
#70 Dream Theater
#71 Open Minded
#72 Mixed Media Talk
#73 Imıtation Of Nature
#74
#75 The Shortest Pencil Is Longer Than The Longest Memory
#76 Keys And Holes
#77
#78
#79 Raining Fast Food
#80 Knight vs. Diver
#81 Destination: Heart
#82 Stickers
#83 Rush Hour
#84 Bird Watching
#85 Screenwriter
#86 Love Of Humor
#87 Game Changer
#88 Surprise Tip
