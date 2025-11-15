My 88 Cartoons About Modern Life

by

Hello, I’m Cem Çevikayak. I have been drawing cartoons since 2008. I participated in various national and international cartoon competitions. I have exhibited these cartoons I drew in various publications.

In 2018, I started sharing my cartoons on my Instagram blog called “Kartun Çizim.” I prepared the cartoons I shared there in a yellow frame and yellow tones and integrated them. In my cartoons, I generally handle modern daily life in a minimalist linear style. Here, I present some of the cartoons I have drawn over the years. I hope you enjoy them!

More info: Instagram | behance.net | kartuncizim.tumblr.com

#1

#2 Not Yet Monopoly! Let’s Keep On To Boardgame

#3 Old Normal vs. New Normal

#4 Global Nightmare

#5 Totem Media

#6

#7 Recommendation In Space

#8

#9

#10

#11 A Series Of Unfortunate Designer

#12 Who Is Guaranteed?

#13

#14 Skip Ad Sauce

#15 Game Of Life

#16 Between Macrouniverse And Microuniverse

#17 Global Humor

#18

#19 New Age Wealth

#20 The Important Thing Is The Price

#21 Neo-Hide And Seek

#22 Like vs. Dislike

#23 Damien Hirst Tribute

#24 Empathy

#25 Virtual Blindness

#26 Day And Night Windows In Pandemic

#27 .

#28 Heart Of The Ocean

#29

#30 Hot Shot

#31 The Garden Of Virtual Earthly Delights

#32 To Do Leap

#33 Uncanny Featured Orbits

#34

#35

#36 Organ Donation

#37 Pop Art Of Zoom

#38 Girl With A Pearl Necklace

#39 Ancient Graphic Designer

#40 Water War

#41 Be Here Now!

#42

#43

#44 Draw Your Own Target

#45 King Sharpener

#46 The Shortest Pencil Is Longer Than The Longest Memory

#47

#48 Colors Of Words

#49 Footprints

#50 Tweets That Come And Go…

#51 Corporate Smurf

#52 Primitive Consuming

#53 New Age Watch

#54 Selfie Or Not Selfie

#55 Cultural Bridge

#56 Random Connections

#57 Imagination Without Borders

#58 Get Into Pocket “Hugs”

#59

#60

#61

#62 No Hi Five While Isolation!

#63

#64 Online City

#65 Time Flies…

#66 Keys And Holes

#67

#68

#69 Roots

#70 Dream Theater

#71 Open Minded

#72 Mixed Media Talk

#73 Imıtation Of Nature

#74

#77

#78

#79 Raining Fast Food

#80 Knight vs. Diver

#81 Destination: Heart

#82 Stickers

#83 Rush Hour

#84 Bird Watching

#85 Screenwriter

#86 Love Of Humor

#87 Game Changer

#88 Surprise Tip

