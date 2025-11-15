35 “Invisible” Privileges That Most People Don’t Notice Because They Have Them

by

Whether we like it or not, we’re all privileged. In different ways. In different amounts. But we’ve all got some type of advantage over others. And sometimes… sometimes we don’t even realize we’re privileged. No, not in the classic way you’ve probably read about on the internet! Some privileges don’t actually sound like privileges so some folks don’t realize that’s what they are. In other words, they’re ‘invisible.’

Redditor Woo_loo asked their fellow online users to name a privilege that most people don’t realize is a privilege and their thread went viral. From pointing out that feeling safe in your own home is something a lot of us take for granted to having the ability to read or even a bed to sleep in, some of these responses hit home hard with the simple fact that we take so many wonderful things for granted.

#1

Not knowing what war actually is like

Image source: Man-X98, Lukáš Trstenský

#2

Living without constant physical pain. The idea that most people just exist without nonspecific pain is baffling to me.

Image source: booklovinggal19, Karolina Grabowska

#3

Feeling safe in your own home. Not worrying about rats, mice, roaches, bed bugs, bricks being thrown through windows, violence outside, break ins.

Image source: soccer_trekkie, Andrea Piacquadio

#4

Affordable healthcare.

Image source: xXKillerRabbitXx, Pixabay

#5

Being able to hold the hand of your partner in public without harassment or the fear of something bad happening to you.

Image source: weekendweeb, Anna Shvets

#6

Waking up and just being able to see. What’s that like? No glasses, no contacts. Just wow.

Image source: professional_amatuer, Nataliya Vaitkevich

#7

Being able to walk alone, especially at night, without any worry at all.

Image source: llcucf80, Andrea Piacquadio

#8

Having a bed. When I was ages 8-11, my siblings and I had to sleep on the floor because we lived in a tiny one-bedroom apartment.
I remember turning twelve and finally getting to sleep in my own bed after three years of not having one. It was euphoria.

Image source: averyfragilegirl, Erick Palacio

#9

Having an emotionally mature parent.

Image source: anonymous, Anete Lusina

#10

Sleeping through the night

Image source: pressonshop2020, Ivan Oboleninov

#11

Being in countries where you are able to speak insults to, openly criticise or question authority without going to jail

Image source: Mardanis, Thomas Lin

#12

Fresh water from the tap. Imagine living in rural Africa. Or Flint, Michigan.

Image source: gozba, Daria Shevtsova

#13

Having pets. So many people discard them like they’re playthings over the most mundane reasons.

Image source: Tarantulette, Sam Lion

#14

A hot shower every day

Image source: hoppenstedts, Armin Rimoldi

#15

Being healthy instead of disabled and chronically ill.

Image source: jesusislord67, Andrea Piacquadio

#16

Having a family that loves you. I grew up in a pretty loving family. It was somewhat dysfunctional, to be sure, but my mother loves me as does my sister. So did my grandparents. We were always a close family and we helped each other when possible. We were always supportive too.

I went to school with people whose parents couldn’t have [cared] less about them. I mean straight up, just didn’t give a [damn] if their kids lived or died. If your parents actively tried to keep you off drugs and off the streets and were emotionally supportive and not abusive, count your blessings.

Image source: CDC_, John-Mark Smith

#17

Honestly, Memory.

When Alzheimers hits, your brain is basically dead. That disease is heartbreaking for every party involved

Image source: daniscooked, Laura Fuhrman

#18

Being conventionally beautiful

It gets you more than dates. It influences prison sentences; attractive people are less likely to get convicted, and more likely to get lighter sentences when they are convicted.

Job interviews, assessments of intelligence and academic performance are all biased to favour good looking people. They are also more likely to benefit from kindess from strangers

Image source: IdaBaldwin, Anthony Tran

#19

Being able to read.

Image source: dahopppa, RF._.studio

#20

Having friends.

Image source: Famasitos, Helena Lopes

#21

Being able to live with your parents past the age of 18

Image source: anonymous

#22

Being a person of average height.

Image source: sumitsaxon, cottonbro

#23

Not having social anxiety. Imagine how breezy life must be. The amount of effort I have to put into doing normal things like checking out at the grocery store is incredible. I keep telling people that I got better over the years, but it’s not so much that social interactions get less scary but more like I’m better at getting ready for said social interaction… or better at pretending that I’m uh, “normal.” I’m almost 30 and I still feel like a seven year old who’s mom left them at the grocery line to grab something real quick.

Image source: Kuneria, Andrea Piacquadio

#24

Having indoor plumbing

Image source: Evil-ish, Anna Shvets

#25

No student loans. Don’t take it for granted guys.

Image source: SJ21x, Tim Gouw

#26

Having a roof over your head.

Those that work jobs that don’t make a living wage have no means to provide for it. Thus they are forced in to unsafe slums or having house mates.

Every day when I pull in to my drive way I reflect on this daily. There is something to be said about the peace of mind knowing you have a welcoming home waiting for you once your done work.

Like many things we grow accustom to having something with no expectations of change, this is something I’m always grateful and respectful of.

Image source: anonymous, Maria Orlova

#27

Being able to complain about getting bored/not being able to socialize during a pandemic. If you’re able to flourish or even live comfortably during these times, that’s a privilege.

Image source: TonyStark39, Nandhu Kumar

#28

Education. Where I’m from education is paid through (very high) taxes. We even “get paid” so we can focus on school and not being forced to drop out or take a giant student debt.

Image source: ieatpotatoesraw_, Karolina Grabowska

#29

my partner has to use IV nutrition because her stomach muscles don’t work properly preventing her from digesting food. Until I met her I never considered being able to eat as something i’m lucky to have.

Image source: whatsmynamefrancis69, insung yoon

#30

Being able to go to a store without worrying if your wheelchair can fit through the aisles of if they have front steps.

Image source: Moonlight713, AR

#31

Being able to work from home.

Image source: AlterEdward, olia danilevich

#32

Reliable electricity and clean running water.

Image source: RamenNoodles620, Burst

#33

Therapy. Any basic mental health coverage.

Image source: wendyneff, Emma Bauso

#34

Being mentally healthy. Basically, my childhood was such that as an adult I have an overactive amygdala – the part of the brain that handles strong emotions and instincts like fight/flight.
As I’ve gotten treatment and medication, and as my situation has gotten better, I’ve had quite a few ‘whoa’ moments where it really hits me that this is how a lot of people naturally see the world.

Image source: Sanguine_1, Andrew Neel

#35

A steady income, even one that means living paycheck to paycheck. You have money to support yourself and the means to get assistance where you can. A lot of people don’t have that.

Image source: RosesAndPonds

