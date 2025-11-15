35 “Invisible” Privileges That Most People Don’t Notice Because They Have Them

Whether we like it or not, we’re all privileged. In different ways. In different amounts. But we’ve all got some type of advantage over others. And sometimes… sometimes we don’t even realize we’re privileged. No, not in the classic way you’ve probably read about on the internet! Some privileges don’t actually sound like privileges so some folks don’t realize that’s what they are. In other words, they’re ‘invisible.’
Redditor Woo_loo asked their fellow online users to name a privilege that most people don’t realize is a privilege and their thread went viral. From pointing out that feeling safe in your own home is something a lot of us take for granted to having the ability to read or even a bed to sleep in, some of these responses hit home hard with the simple fact that we take so many wonderful things for granted.
Have a read through some of the best responses that redditors have answered with and upvote the ones you agree with 100%. And be sure to read on for Bored Panda’s interview with the original poster of the thread, redditor Woo_loo themselves.
Not knowing what war actually is like
Living without constant physical pain. The idea that most people just exist without nonspecific pain is baffling to me.
Feeling safe in your own home. Not worrying about rats, mice, roaches, bed bugs, bricks being thrown through windows, violence outside, break ins.
Affordable healthcare.
Being able to hold the hand of your partner in public without harassment or the fear of something bad happening to you.
Waking up and just being able to see. What’s that like? No glasses, no contacts. Just wow.
Being able to walk alone, especially at night, without any worry at all.
Having a bed. When I was ages 8-11, my siblings and I had to sleep on the floor because we lived in a tiny one-bedroom apartment.
I remember turning twelve and finally getting to sleep in my own bed after three years of not having one. It was euphoria.
Having an emotionally mature parent.
Sleeping through the night
Being in countries where you are able to speak insults to, openly criticise or question authority without going to jail
Fresh water from the tap. Imagine living in rural Africa. Or Flint, Michigan.
Having pets. So many people discard them like they’re playthings over the most mundane reasons.
A hot shower every day
Being healthy instead of disabled and chronically ill.
Having a family that loves you. I grew up in a pretty loving family. It was somewhat dysfunctional, to be sure, but my mother loves me as does my sister. So did my grandparents. We were always a close family and we helped each other when possible. We were always supportive too.
I went to school with people whose parents couldn’t have [cared] less about them. I mean straight up, just didn’t give a [damn] if their kids lived or died. If your parents actively tried to keep you off drugs and off the streets and were emotionally supportive and not abusive, count your blessings.
Honestly, Memory.
When Alzheimers hits, your brain is basically dead. That disease is heartbreaking for every party involved
Being conventionally beautiful
It gets you more than dates. It influences prison sentences; attractive people are less likely to get convicted, and more likely to get lighter sentences when they are convicted.
Job interviews, assessments of intelligence and academic performance are all biased to favour good looking people. They are also more likely to benefit from kindess from strangers
Being able to read.
Having friends.
Being able to live with your parents past the age of 18
Being a person of average height.
Not having social anxiety. Imagine how breezy life must be. The amount of effort I have to put into doing normal things like checking out at the grocery store is incredible. I keep telling people that I got better over the years, but it’s not so much that social interactions get less scary but more like I’m better at getting ready for said social interaction… or better at pretending that I’m uh, “normal.” I’m almost 30 and I still feel like a seven year old who’s mom left them at the grocery line to grab something real quick.
Having indoor plumbing
No student loans. Don’t take it for granted guys.
Having a roof over your head.
Those that work jobs that don’t make a living wage have no means to provide for it. Thus they are forced in to unsafe slums or having house mates.
Every day when I pull in to my drive way I reflect on this daily. There is something to be said about the peace of mind knowing you have a welcoming home waiting for you once your done work.
Like many things we grow accustom to having something with no expectations of change, this is something I’m always grateful and respectful of.
Being able to complain about getting bored/not being able to socialize during a pandemic. If you’re able to flourish or even live comfortably during these times, that’s a privilege.
Education. Where I’m from education is paid through (very high) taxes. We even “get paid” so we can focus on school and not being forced to drop out or take a giant student debt.
my partner has to use IV nutrition because her stomach muscles don’t work properly preventing her from digesting food. Until I met her I never considered being able to eat as something i’m lucky to have.
Being able to go to a store without worrying if your wheelchair can fit through the aisles of if they have front steps.
Being able to work from home.
Reliable electricity and clean running water.
Therapy. Any basic mental health coverage.
Being mentally healthy. Basically, my childhood was such that as an adult I have an overactive amygdala – the part of the brain that handles strong emotions and instincts like fight/flight.
As I’ve gotten treatment and medication, and as my situation has gotten better, I’ve had quite a few ‘whoa’ moments where it really hits me that this is how a lot of people naturally see the world.
A steady income, even one that means living paycheck to paycheck. You have money to support yourself and the means to get assistance where you can. A lot of people don’t have that.
