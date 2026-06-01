“Are You Well Acquainted With British Vocabulary?”: Pass All 23 Slang & Vocabulary Questions

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British English has a funny way of slipping into your vocabulary before you even realize it. One moment you’re sounding perfectly posh, the next you’re casually throwing around expressions that feel sarcastic and unmistakably British. 🇬🇧

From a quick chinwag over a cuppa to spotting something that’s absolutely bonkers, British English is full of charm! So, settle in, and let’s start with a quick test:

💡What does “butter up” mean in British slang?

💡What is a “brolly” in British English?

💡What would you be eating if a British person handed you a “sarnie”?

Now let’s proceed to the real test! 🤯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You Well Acquainted With British Vocabulary?”: Pass All 23 Slang &#038; Vocabulary Questions

Image credits: King’s Church International

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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