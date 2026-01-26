132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

In many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, winter has covered the landscape with its white blanket. But not everyone minds the cold. Armed with warm clothes and a sense of adventure, some embrace the season with enthusiasm.
Over on the subreddit r/snow, a community of skiers, snowboarders, mushers, and everyday folk share their experiences, tips, and tricks for navigating the slopes, building snowmen, and, of course, pictures that show why they adore this time of the year more than any other.
#1 Winter In Kyoto, Japan
Image source: PickingMadison
#2 Cats In Snow🐈⬛❄️
Image source: GrapefruitSome3410
#3 Snow In Osaka, Japan
Image source: AkitaBorn
#4 Bergen, Norway
Image source: OllieSmithurst
#5 Colorado
Image source: brolbo
#6 Beautiful Sight
Image source: cemreorkun
#7 -35 In Siberia
Image source: thapanio
#8 How Beautiful !!
Image source: sibalmrt20
#9 Snow In Yosemite
Image source: AkitaBorn
#10 Germany
Image source: Appropriate-Cost-486
#11 Nagano & Niigata, Japan Have Gotten An Insane Amount Of Snow Recently
Image source: frozenpandaman
#12 Happy First Day Of Winter!
Image source: Cornelius74d
#13 Iceland
Image source: brolbo
#14 Central Park, New York
Image source: LegitimateKaitlyn
#15 Massachusetts, USA
Image source: its_mertz
#16 Nature Is Truly Wonderful!
Image source: BreadSlight9518
#17 My Nana’s House
Image source: BroadAkita
#18 Alberobello, Town In The South Of Italy!
Image source: brolbo
#19 Manhattan Bridge On A Snow Day In NYC
Image source: brolbo
#20 Boston Massachusetts
Image source: brolbo
#21 Snowy Season In Prague
Image source: LivelyCatherine
#22 Finland In Winter ❄️
Image source: Emergency-Camera-914
#23 Snow In Kyoto. Photo By: @criss1016
Image source: reddit.com
#24 The Walk I Take To The Gym Every Day 🇳🇴
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Winter In Prague
Image source: ImaginaryCandace
#26 Somewhere In Northern Sweden
Image source: Wrong_Document617
#27 On The Way To Yosemite
Image source: Unhappy_Concept237
#28 Emerald Lake Oct 19th 2025
Image source: hockeyspy
#29 Pennsylvania Winter
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Stamsund, Norway
Image source: lmkndrs
#31 View From My Window Now. Norway
Image source: Sound_of_Norway
#32 Winter Season In Bergen, Norway
Image source: Lol-Akita
#33 Beautiful Place
Image source: Old-Hawk3274
#34 The Road Through The Magical Forest In Finland 🇫🇮 Jukka Risikko!
Image source: brolbo
#35 Gothic Snow
Image source: Trunl
#36 Kentucky, USA
Image source: SnooSuggestions7179
#37 Do You Think He Loves Snow?
Image source: More_Implement_7405
#38 Autriche Last Year ( September 2024)
Image source: mollsquall
#39 Banff Alberta Canada
Image source: brolbo
#40 Photos I Took In The Snowy Streets Of Toronto
Image source: Tylers_Journey
#41 Walking Alone, Just Me, The Snow, And The Quiet
Image source: FreedomFriedRice
#42 Winter☃️
Image source: GrapefruitSome3410
#43 My Brother’s Shed
Image source: AmateurPhotog57
#44 Oslo, Norway
Image source: Consistent_Self_1598
#45 Snow Vibes🌚❄️
Image source: GrapefruitSome3410
#46 215 Inches Of Snow So Far Here In Parts Of Upper Michigan
Image source: ilovelabattblue
#47 Winter Nights In London
Image source: ImaginaryCandace
#48 St. John’s Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada
Image source: brolbo
#49 Winter Night In Zermatt, Switzerland
Image source: pacinianC
#50 Mount Fuji, Japan
Image source: brolbo
#51 Just Calm!
Image source: brolbo
#52 I Love Going Home At This Time Of Day, After A Noisy Day. Deafening Silence, The Only Thing That Can Be Heard Is The Wind And Snow Underfoot
Image source: Impossible_Scale_283
#53 View From My Living Room
Image source: gaggzi
#54 Snow Today In Aberdeenshire!
Image source: Consistent_Farm_7478
#55 Central Park In NYC
Image source: Old-Hawk3274
#56 The Magnificent Winter Landscape In Canada!
Image source: brolbo
#57 Calm And Peace
Image source: Naive-Singer9372
#58 My Peaceful Place
Image source: Fresh-Fee-3396
#59 Toronto
Image source: brolbo
#60 Simply A Beautiful Winter Night In Quebec
Image source: brolbo
#61 Banff, Canada
Image source: CandlelightTease
#62 Goodmorning❄️🥶
Image source: reddit.com
#63 …💙
Image source: Heavy_Caramel_4757
#64 Newfoundland Canada
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Netherlands
Image source: yourdanka
#66 …💙
Image source: Heavy_Caramel_4757
#67 This Morning In Whitehorse, Yukon
Image source: brolbo
#68 ❄️❄️❄️
Image source: Lucifermichea_lson
#69 Horsham, UK
Image source: Prestigious-Deal2168
#70 Gryon, Switzerland
Image source: brunosh92
#71 5am Boston
Image source: litanyliberty
#72 My Home Town
Image source: Aelmastive
#73 Scotland Is Snowy Today
Image source: AgentSlow8800
#74 View From My Window This Morning ❄️
Image source: BuggYRedd
#75 First Real Snow Of The Season Yesterday
Image source: BruceMitchell73
#76 Beloved Snow :)
Image source: Exciting-Librarian93
#77 Golden Nights & Falling Snow
Image source: Maximum-Mango130
#78 Snow Sunrise!
Image source: reddit.com
#79 I Moved Across The Country For This! ❄️
Image source: MeowLove69
#80 Across The Fresh Snow
Image source: tb_yonshi
#81 Peaceful Morning
Image source: Acceptable-Truth-912
#82 Where Even The Cold Feels Calm
Image source: DueCustomer7683
#83 December 17th 2020. My Most Memorable Snowfall
Image source: G0lf4jr95
#84 Hes Walkingg
Image source: lucas-rosa
#85 I Miss Living Here
Image source: Beautiful-Wheel-319
#86 Picturesque Snow
Image source: jh99solo
#87 I Wish It Was Winter
Image source: Redsox4lyfe5
#88 New-York, USA 📸 Raylivez
Image source: brolbo
#89 Winter Nights In Switzerland
Image source: LivelyCatherine
#90 Cracow, Poland
Image source: its_mertz
#91 Snowed In My Town For The First Time In Almost 7 Years
Image source: pug_lit
#92 Snowstorm In Montreal, Canada, 1881
Image source: Aposor
#93 Connecticut At 2am This Morning
Image source: ILovePublicLibraries
#94 My Favorite View Ever
Image source: Asyakerem50
#95 After A Couple Days Of Snow Last Winter
Image source: Coonor9
#96 Cool
Image source: True-Cicada-4400
#97 Zermatt, Switzerland
Image source: pacinianC
#98 Another Two Feet Added To My Backyard In Upper Michigan
Image source: ilovelabattblue
#99 Solitude Ski Resort, Solitude Nordic Center, United States
Image source: LegitimateKaitlyn
#100 Iceland 🥶🥶
Image source: Do-Wschodu
#101 Snowing
Image source: reddit.com
#102 Let It Snow ❄️
Image source: Ok_Currency1896
#103 Lyngen, Norway
Image source: arti44
#104 My Favourite Winter Place – Zakopane, Poland
Image source: Aggravating-Push1374
#105 Fresh Snow In Yosemite With Half Dome In The Distance
Image source: 5HT2C
#106 Left The Christmas Lights Up Too Long…….or Did I?
Image source: Ciceronic
#107 Michigan Snow
Image source: Mystic_Cats
#108 Baff, Alberta, 🇨🇦
Image source: brolbo
#109 White Silence
Image source: No_Bother_6971
#110 Snowstorm By The Lake In Rural Canada
Image source: Prestigious_Car9440
#111 Silent Glow On A Snowy Night
Image source: Objective-Cellist679
#112 Bangor, Maine And The Blizzard Of 1962
Image source: brolbo
#113 Winter By Ameia Milton
Image source: Complete-Tadpole-728
#114 Just Gonna Leave This Here
Image source: whassupreddit
#115 A Snow Day Is A Pause Button On Life
Image source: Independent_Bag6513
#116 After A Mini Snowstorm
Image source: bigchungus2ps4
#117 4 Weeks In A Frozen Wilderness, “Alone” Yes Or No ?
Image source: LovelyXenithraa
#118 Norway 🇳🇴
Image source: brolbo
#119 11” In The Last 12 Hours In Anchorage, AK
Image source: altonbrownie
#120 Halifax
Image source: brolbo
#121 Snow Under A Cloudy Sky
Image source: VirtualCantaloupe737
#122 Very Beautiful
Image source: mm1530791
#123 Minnesota First Snow Oct. 31st 2024
Image source: okbreeze
#124 Winter Road At Dusk. ❄️
Image source: Thehikingpothead
#125 Winter’s Quiet Magic
Image source: Sea_Western5174
#126 Practicing My New Camera, Did I Shot Great?
Image source: Defiant-Charge-917
#127 Cozy Looking Homes In St Moritz
Image source: pacinianC
#128 This Morning Going To Work
Image source: Hauckenator
#129 Winter Lights And Quiet Nights
Image source: Practical_Maybe7159
#130 Real Winter Has Finally Come To St. Petersburg
Image source: coldsequence
#131 Buffalo, New York USA 🇺🇸
Image source: brolbo
Follow Us