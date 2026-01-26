132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

by

In many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, winter has covered the landscape with its white blanket. But not everyone minds the cold. Armed with warm clothes and a sense of adventure, some embrace the season with enthusiasm.

Over on the subreddit r/snow, a community of skiers, snowboarders, mushers, and everyday folk share their experiences, tips, and tricks for navigating the slopes, building snowmen, and, of course, pictures that show why they adore this time of the year more than any other.

#1 Winter In Kyoto, Japan

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: PickingMadison

#2 Cats In Snow🐈‍⬛❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: GrapefruitSome3410

#3 Snow In Osaka, Japan

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: AkitaBorn

#4 Bergen, Norway

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: OllieSmithurst

#5 Colorado

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#6 Beautiful Sight

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: cemreorkun

#7 -35 In Siberia

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: thapanio

#8 How Beautiful !!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: sibalmrt20

#9 Snow In Yosemite

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: AkitaBorn

#10 Germany

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Appropriate-Cost-486

#11 Nagano & Niigata, Japan Have Gotten An Insane Amount Of Snow Recently

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: frozenpandaman

#12 Happy First Day Of Winter!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Cornelius74d

#13 Iceland

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#14 Central Park, New York

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: LegitimateKaitlyn

#15 Massachusetts, USA

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: its_mertz

#16 Nature Is Truly Wonderful!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: BreadSlight9518

#17 My Nana’s House

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: BroadAkita

#18 Alberobello, Town In The South Of Italy!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#19 Manhattan Bridge On A Snow Day In NYC

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#20 Boston Massachusetts

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#21 Snowy Season In Prague

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: LivelyCatherine

#22 Finland In Winter ❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Emergency-Camera-914

#23 Snow In Kyoto. Photo By: @criss1016

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: reddit.com

#24 The Walk I Take To The Gym Every Day 🇳🇴

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Winter In Prague

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: ImaginaryCandace

#26 Somewhere In Northern Sweden

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Wrong_Document617

#27 On The Way To Yosemite

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Unhappy_Concept237

#28 Emerald Lake Oct 19th 2025

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: hockeyspy

#29 Pennsylvania Winter

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Stamsund, Norway

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: lmkndrs

#31 View From My Window Now. Norway

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Sound_of_Norway

#32 Winter Season In Bergen, Norway

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Lol-Akita

#33 Beautiful Place

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Old-Hawk3274

#34 The Road Through The Magical Forest In Finland 🇫🇮 Jukka Risikko!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#35 Gothic Snow

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Trunl

#36 Kentucky, USA

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: SnooSuggestions7179

#37 Do You Think He Loves Snow?

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: More_Implement_7405

#38 Autriche Last Year ( September 2024)

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: mollsquall

#39 Banff Alberta Canada

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#40 Photos I Took In The Snowy Streets Of Toronto

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Tylers_Journey

#41 Walking Alone, Just Me, The Snow, And The Quiet

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: FreedomFriedRice

#42 Winter☃️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: GrapefruitSome3410

#43 My Brother’s Shed

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: AmateurPhotog57

#44 Oslo, Norway

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Consistent_Self_1598

#45 Snow Vibes🌚❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: GrapefruitSome3410

#46 215 Inches Of Snow So Far Here In Parts Of Upper Michigan

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: ilovelabattblue

#47 Winter Nights In London

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: ImaginaryCandace

#48 St. John’s Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#49 Winter Night In Zermatt, Switzerland

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: pacinianC

#50 Mount Fuji, Japan

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#51 Just Calm!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#52 I Love Going Home At This Time Of Day, After A Noisy Day. Deafening Silence, The Only Thing That Can Be Heard Is The Wind And Snow Underfoot

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Impossible_Scale_283

#53 View From My Living Room

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: gaggzi

#54 Snow Today In Aberdeenshire!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Consistent_Farm_7478

#55 Central Park In NYC

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Old-Hawk3274

#56 The Magnificent Winter Landscape In Canada!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#57 Calm And Peace

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Naive-Singer9372

#58 My Peaceful Place

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Fresh-Fee-3396

#59 Toronto

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#60 Simply A Beautiful Winter Night In Quebec

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#61 Banff, Canada

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: CandlelightTease

#62 Goodmorning❄️🥶

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: reddit.com

#63 …💙

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Heavy_Caramel_4757

#64 Newfoundland Canada

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Netherlands

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: yourdanka

#66 …💙

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Heavy_Caramel_4757

#67 This Morning In Whitehorse, Yukon

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#68 ❄️❄️❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Lucifermichea_lson

#69 Horsham, UK

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Prestigious-Deal2168

#70 Gryon, Switzerland

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brunosh92

#71 5am Boston

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: litanyliberty

#72 My Home Town

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Aelmastive

#73 Scotland Is Snowy Today

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: AgentSlow8800

#74 View From My Window This Morning ❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: BuggYRedd

#75 First Real Snow Of The Season Yesterday

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: BruceMitchell73

#76 Beloved Snow :)

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Exciting-Librarian93

#77 Golden Nights & Falling Snow

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Maximum-Mango130

#78 Snow Sunrise!

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: reddit.com

#79 I Moved Across The Country For This! ❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: MeowLove69

#80 Across The Fresh Snow

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: tb_yonshi

#81 Peaceful Morning

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Acceptable-Truth-912

#82 Where Even The Cold Feels Calm

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: DueCustomer7683

#83 December 17th 2020. My Most Memorable Snowfall

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: G0lf4jr95

#84 Hes Walkingg

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: lucas-rosa

#85 I Miss Living Here

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Beautiful-Wheel-319

#86 Picturesque Snow

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: jh99solo

#87 I Wish It Was Winter

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Redsox4lyfe5

#88 New-York, USA 📸 Raylivez

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#89 Winter Nights In Switzerland

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: LivelyCatherine

#90 Cracow, Poland

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: its_mertz

#91 Snowed In My Town For The First Time In Almost 7 Years

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: pug_lit

#92 Snowstorm In Montreal, Canada, 1881

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Aposor

#93 Connecticut At 2am This Morning

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: ILovePublicLibraries

#94 My Favorite View Ever

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Asyakerem50

#95 After A Couple Days Of Snow Last Winter

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Coonor9

#96 Cool

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: True-Cicada-4400

#97 Zermatt, Switzerland

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: pacinianC

#98 Another Two Feet Added To My Backyard In Upper Michigan

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: ilovelabattblue

#99 Solitude Ski Resort, Solitude Nordic Center, United States

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: LegitimateKaitlyn

#100 Iceland 🥶🥶

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Do-Wschodu

#101 Snowing

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: reddit.com

#102 Let It Snow ❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Ok_Currency1896

#103 Lyngen, Norway

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: arti44

#104 My Favourite Winter Place – Zakopane, Poland

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Aggravating-Push1374

#105 Fresh Snow In Yosemite With Half Dome In The Distance

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: 5HT2C

#106 Left The Christmas Lights Up Too Long…….or Did I?

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Ciceronic

#107 Michigan Snow

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Mystic_Cats

#108 Baff, Alberta, 🇨🇦

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#109 White Silence

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: No_Bother_6971

#110 Snowstorm By The Lake In Rural Canada

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Prestigious_Car9440

#111 Silent Glow On A Snowy Night

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Objective-Cellist679

#112 Bangor, Maine And The Blizzard Of 1962

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#113 Winter By Ameia Milton

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Complete-Tadpole-728

#114 Just Gonna Leave This Here

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: whassupreddit

#115 A Snow Day Is A Pause Button On Life

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Independent_Bag6513

#116 After A Mini Snowstorm

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: bigchungus2ps4

#117 4 Weeks In A Frozen Wilderness, “Alone” Yes Or No ?

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: LovelyXenithraa

#118 Norway 🇳🇴

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#119 11” In The Last 12 Hours In Anchorage, AK

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: altonbrownie

#120 Halifax

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

#121 Snow Under A Cloudy Sky

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: VirtualCantaloupe737

#122 Very Beautiful

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: mm1530791

#123 Minnesota First Snow Oct. 31st 2024

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: okbreeze

#124 Winter Road At Dusk. ❄️

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Thehikingpothead

#125 Winter’s Quiet Magic

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Sea_Western5174

#126 Practicing My New Camera, Did I Shot Great?

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Defiant-Charge-917

#127 Cozy Looking Homes In St Moritz

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: pacinianC

#128 This Morning Going To Work

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Hauckenator

#129 Winter Lights And Quiet Nights

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: Practical_Maybe7159

#130 Real Winter Has Finally Come To St. Petersburg

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: coldsequence

#131 Buffalo, New York USA 🇺🇸

132 Photos Of Snowy Places That Look Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Image source: brolbo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
White Collar
White Collar Season 3 Episode 3 Review: “Deadline”
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2015
Recap — Curb Your Enthusiasm — 7.01 "Funkhouser's Crazy Sister"
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2009
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Theories On Why Deja Vu And The Mandela Effect Happen? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Salma Hayek Applauds Kim Kardashian’s Recreation Of Her Iconic Vampire Character
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Soundproof Birdhouses That Will Finally Give Birds A Rest
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alaska Haunting
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2019