30 Amazing And Unique Places That Should Be On Everyone’s Bucket List

Planet Earth has a circumference of 24,901 miles and a diameter of 7,926 miles. There are up to 11 major biomes that can be found around the globe and millions of different species inhabiting the planet. So no matter how much of the world we think we’re familiar with, there’s always going to be more out there to explore.

Below, you’ll find photos of fascinating locations around the world that you might have never heard of before, as well as some unique perspectives of famous places. From gorgeous cliffs in Ireland to aerial photos of tulips in Holland, enjoy scrolling through these hidden gems, and keep reading to find a conversation with Travel Writer and Content Creator King Siu!

#1 Chicago Skyline Visible From Nearly 50 Miles Away In Indiana Dunes Sunset

Image source: wesskywalker

#2 The View From The Istanbul University Library

Image source: Porodicnostablo

#3 A Roman Sea Side Swimming Pool

Image source: K1NGSL47ER

#4 The Golden Rays Of The Sunset Entered The Cave At Just The Right Angle To Light Up This Section Of Ice, Making It Look Like Amber

Image source: Head_Cat5998

#5 Say Hello To America’s Newest National Park, New River Gorge National Park, WV!

Image source: Oddlydehydratedgurb

#6 An Aerial View On Tulip Fields, Netherlands

Image source: Good-Beginning-420

#7 This Pool Full Of Crystals In Nettlebed Cave, New Zealand. It’s Hundreds Of Metres Below The Ground, Far Beyond Where Natural Light Has Ever Penetrated

Image source: newpepsi

#8 A Magnificent View Of Cliffs Of Moher, Ireland

Image source: mrgodai

#9 Great View Of The Great Pyramid

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Vilnius Has Put Up A Statue That Offers A “Portal” To The Polish City Of Lublin, Allowing People To See Each Other In Real Time

Image source: verylateish

#11 Italian Town Of Portofino

Image source: After-Analyst-888

#12 This Amazing View In Cappadocia, Turkey

Image source: nihxrika

#13 This Is What Sunset Looks Like From Space

Image source: armyfidds

#14 Iceland View

Image source: FlorineRosenow

#15 The Eruption Of The Fagradalsfjall Volcano, Iceland

Image source: amonaloli12

#16 The View From The Top Of The World, Mount Everest

Image source: Dea_seven_nine

#17 The Place Where Julius Caesar Was Murdered Is Now A Sanctuary For Cats

Image source: gunslayerjj

#18 Mosaics Of A Roman Villa Were Found Under A Vineyard In Negrar, Italy

Image source: Ordner

#19 Entrance To A Furniture Store My Dad And Stepmom Checked Out Today

Image source: iheartgummypeaches

#20 No Idea That There Was Another Larger Mountain Behind The Sign

Image source: exmosss

#21 Soccer Pitch In Greenland

Image source: roCky3131

#22 A Literal Boulder House In Portugal

Image source: BeardedGlass

#23 This Is A Real Picture Taken By Photographer Keinichi Ohno. It’s A Single Photo Of A Bird Standing At The Edge Of Some Water With A Wall And Its Reflection Creating A Fascinating Optical Illusion

Image source: Canes-Venaticii

#24 This Breathtaking View In Granada, Spain

Image source: jonandreyuaosuni

#25 Bird’s Eye View Of Venice

Image source: Reitsch_

#26 The “Black Crack” Along Utah’s White Rim Trail, A Natural Fissure In The Rock A Few Feet Wide And Deep Enough To Kill You

Image source: BeardedGlass

#27 There’s Cities, There’s Metropolises, And Then There’s Tokyo

Image source: samir391

#28 A Strange Black House In The Middle Of The Town

Image source: Daopes

#29 Sphinx, Back View

Image source: amonaloli12

#30 Photo Of A Residential Subdivision In Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Image source: Jimbo072

