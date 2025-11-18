30 Amazing And Unique Places That Should Be On Everyone’s Bucket List

Planet Earth has a circumference of 24,901 miles and a diameter of 7,926 miles. There are up to 11 major biomes that can be found around the globe and millions of different species inhabiting the planet. So no matter how much of the world we think we’re familiar with, there’s always going to be more out there to explore.
Below, you’ll find photos of fascinating locations around the world that you might have never heard of before, as well as some unique perspectives of famous places. From gorgeous cliffs in Ireland to aerial photos of tulips in Holland, enjoy scrolling through these hidden gems, and keep reading to find a conversation with Travel Writer and Content Creator King Siu!
#1 Chicago Skyline Visible From Nearly 50 Miles Away In Indiana Dunes Sunset
Image source: wesskywalker
#2 The View From The Istanbul University Library
Image source: Porodicnostablo
#3 A Roman Sea Side Swimming Pool
Image source: K1NGSL47ER
#4 The Golden Rays Of The Sunset Entered The Cave At Just The Right Angle To Light Up This Section Of Ice, Making It Look Like Amber
Image source: Head_Cat5998
#5 Say Hello To America’s Newest National Park, New River Gorge National Park, WV!
Image source: Oddlydehydratedgurb
#6 An Aerial View On Tulip Fields, Netherlands
Image source: Good-Beginning-420
#7 This Pool Full Of Crystals In Nettlebed Cave, New Zealand. It’s Hundreds Of Metres Below The Ground, Far Beyond Where Natural Light Has Ever Penetrated
Image source: newpepsi
#8 A Magnificent View Of Cliffs Of Moher, Ireland
Image source: mrgodai
#9 Great View Of The Great Pyramid
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Vilnius Has Put Up A Statue That Offers A “Portal” To The Polish City Of Lublin, Allowing People To See Each Other In Real Time
Image source: verylateish
#11 Italian Town Of Portofino
Image source: After-Analyst-888
#12 This Amazing View In Cappadocia, Turkey
Image source: nihxrika
#13 This Is What Sunset Looks Like From Space
Image source: armyfidds
#14 Iceland View
Image source: FlorineRosenow
#15 The Eruption Of The Fagradalsfjall Volcano, Iceland
Image source: amonaloli12
#16 The View From The Top Of The World, Mount Everest
Image source: Dea_seven_nine
#17 The Place Where Julius Caesar Was Murdered Is Now A Sanctuary For Cats
Image source: gunslayerjj
#18 Mosaics Of A Roman Villa Were Found Under A Vineyard In Negrar, Italy
Image source: Ordner
#19 Entrance To A Furniture Store My Dad And Stepmom Checked Out Today
Image source: iheartgummypeaches
#20 No Idea That There Was Another Larger Mountain Behind The Sign
Image source: exmosss
#21 Soccer Pitch In Greenland
Image source: roCky3131
#22 A Literal Boulder House In Portugal
Image source: BeardedGlass
#23 This Is A Real Picture Taken By Photographer Keinichi Ohno. It’s A Single Photo Of A Bird Standing At The Edge Of Some Water With A Wall And Its Reflection Creating A Fascinating Optical Illusion
Image source: Canes-Venaticii
#24 This Breathtaking View In Granada, Spain
Image source: jonandreyuaosuni
#25 Bird’s Eye View Of Venice
Image source: Reitsch_
#26 The “Black Crack” Along Utah’s White Rim Trail, A Natural Fissure In The Rock A Few Feet Wide And Deep Enough To Kill You
Image source: BeardedGlass
#27 There’s Cities, There’s Metropolises, And Then There’s Tokyo
Image source: samir391
#28 A Strange Black House In The Middle Of The Town
Image source: Daopes
#29 Sphinx, Back View
Image source: amonaloli12
#30 Photo Of A Residential Subdivision In Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Image source: Jimbo072
