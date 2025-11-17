My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)

by

The best gift is a gift made with your own hands. And even if this gift is small and symbolic, it still carries the love and warmth of the creator’s hands.

I have prepared for you ideas for small cross-stitch patterns for the upcoming holidays.

Why small? To have time to create gifts for all your loved ones!

Thank you for your attention.

More info: inspireuplift.com

My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)

For collection lovers – 3 Christmas balls of the same style

My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)

For ornament lovers

My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)

The sizes of all patterns are different. You can see them by following the link.

Christmas sweater. Just finished it yesterday

My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)

You can still make it in time for Halloween

My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)
My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Explained
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2023
This 2-Year-Old Girl Threw A Tea Party For A Cop Who Saved Her Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time And Change One Decision You Made, What Would It Be? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Whatever Happened to The Cast of Smart Guy?
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2022
40 Wedding Horror Stories That Go From Bad To Yikes
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
35 New Costumes From The Cheap Cosplay Guy That Are Hilariously On Point
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.