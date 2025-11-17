My Cross-Stitch Patterns For The Upcoming Holidays (14 Pics)

The best gift is a gift made with your own hands. And even if this gift is small and symbolic, it still carries the love and warmth of the creator’s hands.
I have prepared for you ideas for small cross-stitch patterns for the upcoming holidays.
Why small? To have time to create gifts for all your loved ones!
Thank you for your attention.
More info: inspireuplift.com
For collection lovers – 3 Christmas balls of the same style
For ornament lovers
The sizes of all patterns are different. You can see them by following the link.
Christmas sweater. Just finished it yesterday
You can still make it in time for Halloween
