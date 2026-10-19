Sister Makes Sure Everyone Knows How Much She Doesn’t Like Kids, Is Still Shocked Family Resents That

Some siblings are enemies all throughout childhood but manage to become best friends as adults. Others grow up inseparable but have a falling out once they grow up. Sibling relationships can be extremely complicated, especially between sisters, and especially when they lead completely different lives.
One mother shared online that her relationship with her sister had been rocky for years, thanks to her posts on social media about being passionately childfree. But now, the mom is wondering if she was wrong for excluding her sister from a weekend trip that revolves around her daughter.
Siblings don’t always have much in common
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This mom couldn’t believe that her childfree sister was offended by being excluded from a weekend trip
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It’s inevitable for friendships and relationships to shift after one person becomes a parent
Throughout most of history, having children was seen as something that you just do. For many people, there wasn’t much thought put into it, and very few people considered opting out of starting a family. But that’s still pretty common today.
According to a Gallup poll, 69% of adults in the United States have at least one child. And the Pew Research Center reports that 51% of young adults in the U.S. who don’t have kids yet would like to have them someday.
There is no question, however, that having children will impact all aspects of a person’s life, including their relationships. It won’t be as easy to grab a coffee and catch up with a friend or to go out dancing when you have a baby at home.
It can be even more challenging trying to maintain a relationship with someone who doesn’t have children. And in recent years, being childfree has exploded in popularity. A 2024 survey from Pew found that 47% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 49 consider themselves unlikely to ever have children.
The most common reasons they cite for this choice include not having any desire to have kids, wanting to focus on other things, concerns about the state of the world, inability to afford children, concerns about the environment, not finding the right partner, and not really liking children.
But just because one person chooses not to have kids doesn’t mean that they’re entitled to a child-free world. In fact, many of their friends and family members are likely to have children, which can complicate their relationships.
When it comes to navigating friendships with childfree friends after becoming a parent, therapist Rachel Bowers writes for Motherly that it’s important not to make assumptions.
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Many sibling relationships experience conflicts well into adulthood
You can’t read your friend’s mind, so resist the temptation to start acting as if you can. And if they do make judgmental comments about your lifestyle, don’t hesitate to call them out. Communicate honestly if the relationship feels different, but if you want to maintain it, let your friend know that you need them.
The two of you probably won’t ever fully understand each other’s perspectives, and that’s okay. As long as you can show empathy towards one another and focus on what made your friendship so special to begin with, everything will be okay.
Sibling relationships can be a bit more complicated than friendships, though. Apparently, half of all adults with siblings admit that they still argue and compete with their brothers and sisters. And it appears that sibling rivalry never goes away, no matter how old the brothers or sisters get.
But there’s a difference between having a sibling who you simply don’t see eye-to-eye with and dealing with a brother or sister who is straight-up toxic. In the case of the latter, Bloom Therapy recommends detaching with love. You don’t have to blow up the relationship entirely, but you can keep your distance to protect your peace.
It’s also wise to focus on nurturing your chosen family and support systems. If you are surrounded by people who love and support you, it doesn’t matter if you aren’t actually related to any of them.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author was right in excluding her sister from this weekend trip? Feel free to weigh in, and then you can find another article from Bored Panda discussing similar family drama right here.
Later, the author responded to several readers and provided more details about the situation
The majority of readers assured the author that she had done nothing wrong
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