Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned

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Deciding who makes the guest list is arguably one of the most stressful parts of planning a wedding. Do you invite cousin Steve, who only remembers you exist when he needs a favor, just because he’s family? What about the friend you adore but haven’t properly caught up with in years? It’s a lot to figure out, and sometimes, the whole thing can go very wrong.

One woman ended up getting caught in that exact mess. Her friend uninvited her from the wedding to make room for other people, making the situation painfully awkward. Well, that choice came back to bite the bride, because now she’s actually scrambling to find guests willing to attend. Read the full story below.

The bride uninvited a friend from her wedding to make room for other people

Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Image credits:  gpointstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Well, that decision came back to bite her, because now she’s begging guests to show up to her big day at all

Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Image credits: DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Image credits: dizzybutstable

Readers had a lot to say, and the woman replied to them in the comments

Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Ultimately, many agreed that the whole thing was a very tacky move from the bride

Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned
Bride Drops Friend From Wedding To Make Room For Others, It Doesn’t Go As Planned

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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