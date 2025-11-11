Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh

by

As a widespread and mass-consumed source of meat, the potential diversity and beauty of chickens is very often overlooked (the same goes for cows and pigs). Photographer and visual artist Ernest Goh, however, has created a series of images that highlight the beauty and character that chickens can exhibit when given a chance.

The series of images focuses on the Ayam Seramas, a chicken bred specifically for its beauty. They even compete in chicken beauty pageants! They have extraordinarily high, full and proud-looking breasts and proud plumage as well. Some even describe their upright posture as human- or warrior-like, especially because they hold their wings close to their body and down towards the ground – like arms.

The stark black backgrounds on which Goh shoots his strutting models only serve to accentuate their unusual (for a chicken) postures and proud-looking plumage. This, along with the chickens’ interesting postures, makes for an interesting series of photos. And they’ve all been published in a photo book called Cocks: The Chicken Book, which you can buy on his website.

Source: ernestgoh.com | Facebook | Instagram (via: petapixel)

Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh
Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh
Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh
Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh
Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh
Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh
Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh
Warrior-Like Beauty Pageant Chickens In Beautiful Photos By Ernest Goh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Romantic and Historic Emily in Paris Locations You Should Visit
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2021
Tim Burton Explains Why He Turned Down The Addams Family Movie
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2022
Remembering Daisy Coleman: Documentary Star was Only 23
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2020
The Original “Roseanne” Couch Not in Smithsonian as John Goodman Claimed
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2018
7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ryan Phillippe
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2015
Love Island Contestants’ Overfilled Faces Fuel Concerns Over Filler Use In Young Adults
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.