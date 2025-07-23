Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel

Just when it seems that nothing new can be done in the field of pet photography, here comes professional photographer Seth Casteel and starts capturing underwater dogs. What is amazing that these funny dogs love fetching things so much that they even forget they are not aquatic animals. Silly dogs!

Based in Chicago and Los Angeles and available for photo shoots nation-wide, Seth Casteel specializes in documentary-style pet portraits, embracing the at-ease mentality of pets on location in their natural surroundings. The results are spontaneous, priceless moments of your pet’s personality captured in funny photos that will last forever.

As one of the most published pet photographers in the world, his cool photos can be seen in hundreds of magazines, calendars, posters, books, and TV shows.

Website: littlefriendsphoto.com

Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel

